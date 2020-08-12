Nasty Gal Sale: Take 80% Off Everything With an Extra 10% Off

Nasty Gal has an important message for customers: the brand is offering 80% off everything sitewide plus 10% off with code GET10.

To score 80% off clothing and accessories at the women's fashion retailer, just add to cart -- the promotion is automatically applied.

Based in Los Angeles, Nasty Gal is a one-stop fashion shop for everything from cozy loungewear to party-perfect dresses to shoes and accessories. The women’s clothing company was originally founded as a vintage clothing eBay store by Sophia Amoruso, who later coined the phrase "#GirlBoss" with the release of her best-selling book. Currently, Nasty Gal is extending their returns period to 60 days to aid customers during the coronavirus pandemic.

Additionally, Nasty Gal has a huge cache of plus size clothing. One of the biggest plus size departments that ET Style has run across.

Ready to save with great deals? Ahead, shop ET Style's picks from the Nasty Gal sale.

Bud I Like It Floral Maxi Dress Nasty Gal Nasty Gal Bud I Like It Floral Maxi Dress Nasty Gal This gorgeous Bud I Like It Floral Maxi Dress includes a v-neckline, ruffled detail, adjustable straps and a slit. $21.60 at Nasty Gal

Ride On Faux Suede Moto Jacket Nasty Gal Nasty Gal Ride On Faux Suede Moto Jacket Nasty Gal The Ride On Faux Suede Moto Jacket comes in faux suede with a zip closure and zip pockets. This jacket is 60% off now, while supplies last. ORIGINALLY $100 $40.50 at Nasty Gal

Walk It Out Faux Leather Ankle Boots Nasty Gal Nasty Gal Walk It Out Faux Leather Ankle Boots Nasty Gal These ankle boots are the perfect first purchase for the upcoming fall season. ORIGINALLY $62 $25.11 at Nasty Gal

WANT Chain-ge for the Better Shoulder Bag Nasty Gal Nasty Gal WANT Chain-ge for the Better Shoulder Bag Nasty Gal This trendy WANT Chain-ge for the Better Shoulder Bag is patent leather with a croc emboss. ORIGINALLY $36 $14.58 at Nasty Gal

Playing For Flower Floral Midi Dress Nasty Gal Nasty Gal Playing For Flower Floral Midi Dress Nasty Gal This Playing For Flower Floral Midi Dress comes in chiffon with a v-neckline, high-low hem, floral print and ruffled tiering. ORIGINALLY $68 $27.54 at Nasty Gal

Take a Mini Plus Sized Wrap Dress Nasty Gal Nasty Gal Take a Mini Plus Sized Wrap Dress Nasty Gal The Take a Mini Plus Sized Wrap Dress is available in size 16 and up. If you would like to take a look at the rest of the plus size sales section you can see it here and the plus size section here. ORIGINALLY $12 $10.80 at Nasty Gal

On Top Platform Faux Suede Sneaker Nasty Gal Nasty Gal On Top Platform Faux Suede Sneaker Nasty Gal This stylish and in fashion sneakers are suede material with a round toe and platform. REGULARLY $48 $18.22 at Nasty Gal

Faux Leather Split Leg Mini Skirt Nasty Gal Nasty Gal Faux Leather Split Leg Mini Skirt Nasty Gal This epic and super sultry faux leather skirt comes in both black and magenta. ORIGINALLY $45 $18.22 at Nasty Gal

Long Lace and High-Waisted Satin Midi Skirt Nasty Gal Nasty Gal Long Lace and High-Waisted Satin Midi Skirt Nasty Gal This Long Lace and High-Waisted Satin Midi Skirt from Nasty Gal is high-waisted with a stretch waste and eyelash trim. ORIGINALLY $18 $16.20 at Nasty Gal

Spill the Oversized Tee Nasty Gal Nasty Gal Spill the Oversized Tee Nasty Gal This comfy oversized tee features a crew neckline. REGULARLY $18 $7.29 at Nasty Gal

