Nasty Gal Sale: Take 80% Off Everything With an Extra 10% Off
Nasty Gal has an important message for customers: the brand is offering 80% off everything sitewide plus 10% off with code GET10.
To score 80% off clothing and accessories at the women's fashion retailer, just add to cart -- the promotion is automatically applied.
Based in Los Angeles, Nasty Gal is a one-stop fashion shop for everything from cozy loungewear to party-perfect dresses to shoes and accessories. The women’s clothing company was originally founded as a vintage clothing eBay store by Sophia Amoruso, who later coined the phrase "#GirlBoss" with the release of her best-selling book. Currently, Nasty Gal is extending their returns period to 60 days to aid customers during the coronavirus pandemic.
Additionally, Nasty Gal has a huge cache of plus size clothing. One of the biggest plus size departments that ET Style has run across.
Ready to save with great deals? Ahead, shop ET Style's picks from the Nasty Gal sale.
This gorgeous Bud I Like It Floral Maxi Dress includes a v-neckline, ruffled detail, adjustable straps and a slit.
The Ride On Faux Suede Moto Jacket comes in faux suede with a zip closure and zip pockets. This jacket is 60% off now, while supplies last.
These ankle boots are the perfect first purchase for the upcoming fall season.
This trendy WANT Chain-ge for the Better Shoulder Bag is patent leather with a croc emboss.
This Playing For Flower Floral Midi Dress comes in chiffon with a v-neckline, high-low hem, floral print and ruffled tiering.
The Take a Mini Plus Sized Wrap Dress is available in size 16 and up. If you would like to take a look at the rest of the plus size sales section you can see it here and the plus size section here.
This stylish and in fashion sneakers are suede material with a round toe and platform.
This epic and super sultry faux leather skirt comes in both black and magenta.
This Long Lace and High-Waisted Satin Midi Skirt from Nasty Gal is high-waisted with a stretch waste and eyelash trim.
This comfy oversized tee features a crew neckline.
