Check out some of ET's favorite new music of the week!
Happy New Music Friday! The weekend is here, which means more streaming, new playlists and the best that music has to offer -- and ET has you covered for everything in between.
This week, Ariana Grande leads the pack with her first new single since 2020, "yes, and?" On the track, which Grande wrote and produced, the singer shows off her signature style, complemented by the collaborative efforts of renowned producers Max Martin and Ilya Salmanzadeh.
The empowering song features lyrics including, "If you find yourself in a dark situation just turn on your light and be like / 'Yes, and?' / Say that s**t with your chest / And be your own f**kin' best friend / Say that s**t with your chest / Keep moving like, 'What's next?'"
In a post to her Instagram Story last month, Grande shared her mindset for 2024.
"I am listening to and trusting myself, even when fear or trauma tells me not to. I am reacting to things that deserve my energy only and removing and protecting myself from things that do not," she wrote in part. "... I feel more human than ever. I feel more deeply than ever. I feel softer and stronger, all at once."
Read on to check out all of ET's recommendations for new music to listen to this weekend!
"yes, and?" – Ariana Grande
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"J CHRIST" – Lil Nas X
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
INSANO – Kid Cudi
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"World Burn" from Mean Girls (Music from the Motion Picture) – Reneé Rapp & The Cast of Mean Girls
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
american dream – 21 Savage
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Evolution" – Sheryl Crow
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Beautiful People (Stay High) – The Black Keys
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"face to face" – kenzie
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
BORN TO BE – ITZY
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Wanting and Waiting" – The Black Crowes
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
Orquídeas – Kali Uchis
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Trucks, Ducks, Bucks & Beer" – Brian Kelley
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Right Now" – Chris Young
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Bitter Sweet Love" – James Arthur
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"this is what winter feels like" – JVKE
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Deep In Your Love" – ALOK & Bebe Rexha
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"JEEZU" – Jeymes Samuel feat. Doja Cat, Kodak Black feat. Adekunle Gold
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Meanwhile In Carolina" – Conner Smith
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Darling Drive" – METTE feat. Sam Gellaitry
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Lemonade" – Peytan Porter
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Bad Decisions" – Dylan Schneider
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Is What It Is" – Judah & the Lion
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"24" – NIKI
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"LiGhT rAiLs" – 1999 WRITE THE FUTURE feat. Rich Brian & Rick Ross
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Kinda Fun" – Bailee Madison
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Ron En El Piso" – Residente
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Yung Joc" – TiaCorine feat. Luh Tyler
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Holy Ghost" – Omah Lay
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"best thing for me" – Samaria
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
