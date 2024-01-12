Happy New Music Friday! The weekend is here, which means more streaming, new playlists and the best that music has to offer -- and ET has you covered for everything in between.

This week, Ariana Grande leads the pack with her first new single since 2020, "yes, and?" On the track, which Grande wrote and produced, the singer shows off her signature style, complemented by the collaborative efforts of renowned producers Max Martin and Ilya Salmanzadeh.

The empowering song features lyrics including, "If you find yourself in a dark situation just turn on your light and be like / 'Yes, and?' / Say that s**t with your chest / And be your own f**kin' best friend / Say that s**t with your chest / Keep moving like, 'What's next?'"

In a post to her Instagram Story last month, Grande shared her mindset for 2024.

"I am listening to and trusting myself, even when fear or trauma tells me not to. I am reacting to things that deserve my energy only and removing and protecting myself from things that do not," she wrote in part. "... I feel more human than ever. I feel more deeply than ever. I feel softer and stronger, all at once."

Read on to check out all of ET's recommendations for new music to listen to this weekend!

"yes, and?" – Ariana Grande

"J CHRIST" – Lil Nas X

INSANO – Kid Cudi

"World Burn" from Mean Girls (Music from the Motion Picture) – Reneé Rapp & The Cast of Mean Girls

american dream – 21 Savage

"Evolution" – Sheryl Crow

"Beautiful People (Stay High) – The Black Keys

"face to face" – kenzie

BORN TO BE – ITZY

"Wanting and Waiting" – The Black Crowes

Orquídeas – Kali Uchis

"Trucks, Ducks, Bucks & Beer" – Brian Kelley

"Right Now" – Chris Young

"Bitter Sweet Love" – James Arthur

"this is what winter feels like" – JVKE

"Deep In Your Love" – ALOK & Bebe Rexha

"JEEZU" – Jeymes Samuel feat. Doja Cat, Kodak Black feat. Adekunle Gold

"Meanwhile In Carolina" – Conner Smith

"Darling Drive" – METTE feat. Sam Gellaitry

"Lemonade" – Peytan Porter

"Bad Decisions" – Dylan Schneider

"Is What It Is" – Judah & the Lion

"24" – NIKI

"LiGhT rAiLs" – 1999 WRITE THE FUTURE feat. Rich Brian & Rick Ross

"Kinda Fun" – Bailee Madison

"Ron En El Piso" – Residente

"Yung Joc" – TiaCorine feat. Luh Tyler

"Holy Ghost" – Omah Lay

"best thing for me" – Samaria

