Samsung premiered its new 2024 TV lineup at CES 2024, and the range of stunning displays will soon become available for pre-order later this month. If you've been hoping to upgrade your TV this spring, the good news is you can already get $100 off the new Samsung TVs.

Right now, you can sign up to learn more about Samsung's upcoming TVs and receive a $100 discount for your pre-order purchase once the new range is officially revealed on March 21. All you have to do is head to the landing page on Samsung's site and enter your name and email.

Save $100 on Samsung's New TVs

The new Samsung TV lineup introduces 8K Neo QLEDs, 4K Neo QLEDs, OLED, Lifestyle and MICRO LED displays combining best-in-class picture quality with premium features to upscale every moment.

Signing up with your email to be the first to know about Samsung's new products comes with no obligation to pre-order a Samsung 2024 TV. The promotion simply reserves you a spot in line and gets you a discount but there's no commitment to buy. It's definitely worth signing up considering how the $100 credit will be stackable with any other pre-order deals that might be available around the launch.

“In today’s hyperconnected era, it’s no longer just about delivering quality visual experiences when it comes to home entertainment. Displays should enhance our lives both on and off the screen,” said SW Yong, President and Head of Visual Display Business at Samsung. “Samsung’s AI screens, powered by on-device AI technology, are designed to be the centerpiece of users’ homes, connecting all compatible devices to offer users a more flexible and diverse lifestyle.”

The new Samsung Neo QLED 8K and 4K TVs deliver lifelike picture quality, premium audio, and a rich array of apps and services. According to Samsung, the 2024 Neo QLED 8K is designed with the most innovative Samsung TV processor yet: the NQ8 AI Gen3. For sports fans, the AI Motion Enhancer Pro will automatically detect the type of sport you’re watching and use deep learning to track fast moving objects on screen with crystal clarity.

Samsung is also expanding its lifestyle lineup that includes The Frame, The Serif, The Sero, The Terrace and The Freestyle to deliver personalized experiences and designs. For example, the soon-to-be-released Premiere 8K will be the world’s first projector offering wireless connectivity. There will be absolutely no cables, so living space can remain tidy after spring cleaning.

To learn more about the new range of 2024 Samsung TVs, including the Samsung S95D and Samsung QN90D, be sure to grab Samsung's Unbox & Discover deal before it's too late.

