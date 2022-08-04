Shopping

Nike Back to Fall Sale: Last Chance to Save up to 60% off Nike Shoes, Running Gear and Workout Clothes

By Charlotte Lewis‍
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Nike Summer Sale
Nike

The Nike Back to Fall Sale just landed with everything from iconic sneakers to athletic clothes. You've got one last chance to score some of the best deals of the year if you're looking to refresh your workout wardrobe or restock your year-round essentials. Nike is offering up to 60% off some of the very best activewear and footwear with code: SCORE20 from July 23 - August 6. In addition to this sale, Nike is also offering 50% off sports bras with code: BRA50

Shop Nike's Back to Fall Sale

Nike is the go-to sportswear brand for all the sporting goods you need to stay active — from running shoes, trail sneakers, sports bras, leggings and shorts to accessories like Nike backpacks, hats, duffels and sunglasses. The activewear giant also offers stylish apparel for cooling down post-workout or lounging at home with their famous Nike swoosh adorning sweatpants, sweatshirts, and tees.

Anytime we hear the words “Nike” and “sale” in the same sentence, we are scrolling through the thousands of discounts to find the greatest deals on the brand’s most popular products. Below, shop our top picks from the Nike Back to Fall Sale.

Nike Dri-FIT Swoosh Sports Bra
Nike Dri-FIT Swoosh Sports Bra
Nike
Nike Dri-FIT Swoosh Sports Bra

Featuring Nike's Dri-FIT technology, the Nike Swoosh Luxe Sports Bra features a smooth, strappy design with built-in cups for breathability and support. When working out at the gym, you'll appreciate the high neckline of this sports bra.

$60$19
WITH CODE BRA50
Air Zoom Pegasus 38 (NFL Philadelphia Eagles)
Air Zoom Pegasus 38 (NFL Philadelphia Eagles)
Nike
Air Zoom Pegasus 38 (NFL Philadelphia Eagles)

These running shoes are a must-have for any Eagles fan.

$130$60
WITH CODE SCORE20
Nike Pro Dri-FIT Women's Cropped Tank
Nike Pro Dri-FIT Women's Cropped Tank
Nike
Nike Pro Dri-FIT Women's Cropped Tank

This tank will keep you dry after an intense workout. 

$45$36
WITH CODE SCORE20
Big Kid's Shoe Air Max Plus
Big Kid's Shoe Air Max Plus
Nike
Big Kid's Shoe Air Max Plus

Start your kid's school year off right with a brand new pair of Nike's.

$145$58
WITH CODE SCORE20
Nike Dri-FIT Swoosh Padded Zip-Front Sports Bra
Nike Dri-FIT Swoosh Padded Zip-Front Sports Bra
Nike
Nike Dri-FIT Swoosh Padded Zip-Front Sports Bra

You'll be supported as you do every rep, step, and jump in your workout when you wear this bra. Due to its fabric made from at least 75% recycled polyester fibers, this ideal bra is suitable for just about any workout. Featuring a semi-auto lock zipper, this jacket is easy to put on and take off, while also keeping you cool with breathable mesh on the back. 

$52$26
WITH CODE BRA50
Nike ZoomX Vaporfly Next% 2 - Men's
Nike ZoomX Vaporfly Next% 2 - Men's
Nike
Nike ZoomX Vaporfly Next% 2 - Men's

A racing shoe made to help you chase new goals and records, the ZoomX Vaporflys are comfortable and breathable with responsive cushioning and secure support.

$250$160
Dri-FIT Legend Men's Training T-Shirt
Nike Dri-FIT Legend Men's Training T-Shirt
Nike
Dri-FIT Legend Men's Training T-Shirt

This essential lightweight layer with an odor-resistant finish helps keep you fresh through workouts at any level.

$25$20
WITH CODE SCORE20
Nike Eclipse Running Shorts
Nike Eclipse Running Shorts
Nike
Nike Eclipse Running Shorts

Nike Eclipse Shorts use stretch-woven fabric designed to help keep you mobile. Plus, the convenient pockets provide storage options for all your essentials. 

$52$42
WITH CODE SCORE20
Nike Air Max 97 - Women's
Nike Air Max 97 - Women's
Nike
Nike Air Max 97 - Women's

Put a little extra bounce in your stride with a pair of sleek Air Maxes.

$175$158
Nike Free RN Flyknit - Men's
Nike Free RN Flyknit 2018
Nike
Nike Free RN Flyknit - Men's

Get 20% off the Nike Free RN Flyknit sneakers, made for short runs when you want a barefoot-like feel. 

$120$110
Air Max Dia Shoe - Women's
Air Max Dia Shoe
Nike
Air Max Dia Shoe - Women's

Need new walking shoes? This is the perfect time to score a deal on the Air Max Dia Shoe.

$110$100
One Luxe Mid-Rise 7/8 Leggings
One Luxe Mid-Rise 7/8 Leggings
Nike
One Luxe Mid-Rise 7/8 Leggings

Stock up on multiple colors of this essential Nike workout legging. 

$90$44
WITH CODE SCORE20

