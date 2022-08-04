The Nike Back to Fall Sale just landed with everything from iconic sneakers to athletic clothes. You've got one last chance to score some of the best deals of the year if you're looking to refresh your workout wardrobe or restock your year-round essentials. Nike is offering up to 60% off some of the very best activewear and footwear with code: SCORE20 from July 23 - August 6. In addition to this sale, Nike is also offering 50% off sports bras with code: BRA50.

Shop Nike's Back to Fall Sale

Nike is the go-to sportswear brand for all the sporting goods you need to stay active — from running shoes, trail sneakers, sports bras, leggings and shorts to accessories like Nike backpacks, hats, duffels and sunglasses. The activewear giant also offers stylish apparel for cooling down post-workout or lounging at home with their famous Nike swoosh adorning sweatpants, sweatshirts, and tees.

Anytime we hear the words “Nike” and “sale” in the same sentence, we are scrolling through the thousands of discounts to find the greatest deals on the brand’s most popular products. Below, shop our top picks from the Nike Back to Fall Sale.

Nike Dri-FIT Swoosh Sports Bra Nike Nike Dri-FIT Swoosh Sports Bra Featuring Nike's Dri-FIT technology, the Nike Swoosh Luxe Sports Bra features a smooth, strappy design with built-in cups for breathability and support. When working out at the gym, you'll appreciate the high neckline of this sports bra. $60 $19 WITH CODE BRA50 Buy Now

Nike Dri-FIT Swoosh Padded Zip-Front Sports Bra Nike Nike Dri-FIT Swoosh Padded Zip-Front Sports Bra You'll be supported as you do every rep, step, and jump in your workout when you wear this bra. Due to its fabric made from at least 75% recycled polyester fibers, this ideal bra is suitable for just about any workout. Featuring a semi-auto lock zipper, this jacket is easy to put on and take off, while also keeping you cool with breathable mesh on the back. $52 $26 WITH CODE BRA50 Buy Now

Nike Eclipse Running Shorts Nike Nike Eclipse Running Shorts Nike Eclipse Shorts use stretch-woven fabric designed to help keep you mobile. Plus, the convenient pockets provide storage options for all your essentials. $52 $42 WITH CODE SCORE20 Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Best Amazon Deals on Sneakers For Summer 2022

The Best Running Shoes for Women — Summer 2022

The 16 Best Walking Shoes for Women — Summer 2022

Shop Megan Thee Stallion's Favorite Nike Workout Staples

The 10 Best Hiking Shoes, Leggings, and Shorts for Women

16 Best Leggings With Pockets to Carry All of Your Workout Essentials

Lululemon Launches Its First-Ever Running Sneakers

The 18 Best Pairs of White Sneakers for Women

Amazon's Best Deals on Adidas for Summer

The 12 Best Men's Sneakers on Sale to Wear This Summer

Khloé Kardashian's Workout Shoes Are On Sale — Shop This Deal

Shop The 10 Best Workout Shorts for Your Fitness Routine

The Best Breathable Face Masks for Your Workouts in 2022