Nike Back to Fall Sale: The Best Deals on Shoes, Running Gear, and Workout Clothes up to 60% off
The Nike Summer Sale just landed with everything from iconic sneakers to athletic clothes and swimwear. Whether you’re looking for a workout wardrobe refresh or need to restock your year-round essentials, you can score some of the best deals of the entire year right now. Until Saturday, June 18, Nike is offering up to 60% off some of the very best activewear and footwear with code: SCORE20 from July 23 - August 6.
Nike is the go-to sportswear brand for all the sporting goods you need to stay active — from running shoes, trail sneakers, sports bras, leggings and shorts to accessories like Nike backpacks, hats, duffels and sunglasses. The activewear giant also offers stylish apparel for cooling down post-workout or lounging at home with their famous Nike swoosh adorning sweatpants, sweatshirts, and tees.
Anytime we hear the words “Nike” and “sale” in the same sentence, we are scrolling through the thousands of discounts to find the greatest deals on the brand’s most popular products. Below, shop our top picks from the Nike Summer Sale.
This tank will keep you dry after an intense workout. Plus, it's 48%.
A racing shoe made to help you chase new goals and records, the ZoomX Vaporflys are comfortable and breathable with responsive cushioning and secure support.
This essential lightweight layer with an odor-resistant finish helps keep you fresh through workouts at any level.
Nike Eclipse Shorts use stretch-woven fabric designed to help keep you mobile. Plus, the convenient pockets provide storage options for all your essentials.
Put a little extra bounce in your stride with a pair of sleek Air Maxes.
Get 20% off the Nike Free RN Flyknit sneakers, made for short runs when you want a barefoot-like feel.
Need new walking shoes? This is the perfect time to score a deal on the Air Max Dia Shoe.
With wide, comfy straps in a classic racerback design, the Nike Swoosh Sports Bra feels snug and secure while you move. Smooth, lightweight fabric wicks sweat to keep you dry, comfortable and focused.
Stock up on multiple colors of this essential Nike workout legging.
The Nike Dri-FIT Swoosh Run Leggings deliver run-ready comfort in a 7/8-silhouette. Stretchy and smooth, they also feature discreet storage for your small items.
With a relaxed fit, this graphic long-sleeve top makes for a great Father's Day gift.
RELATED CONTENT:
Best Amazon Deals on Sneakers For Summer 2022
The Best Running Shoes for Women — Summer 2022
The 16 Best Walking Shoes for Women — Summer 2022
The 18 Best Walking Shoes for Men in 2022
The Best Cold-Weather Workout Clothes and Fitness Gear for Winter
Shop Megan Thee Stallion's Favorite Nike Workout Staples
These Affordable Amazon Leggings Are A Mirror Image of Lululemon Align
The 10 Best Hiking Shoes, Leggings, and Shorts for Women
16 Best Leggings With Pockets to Carry All of Your Workout Essentials
Lululemon Launches Its First-Ever Running Sneakers
The 18 Best Pairs of White Sneakers for Women
Amazon's Best Deals on Adidas for Summer