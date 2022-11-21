Nike Black Friday Sale: Save up to 60% on Nike Shoes, Running Gear and Workout Clothes
The Nike Black Friday Sale just landed with everything from iconic sneakers to athletic clothes. You've got a chance to score some of the best deals of the year if you're looking to refresh your workout wardrobe or restock your year-round essentials. Nike is offering up to 60% off some of the very best activewear and footwear with code: BLACKFRIDAY through November 26.
Nike is the go-to sportswear brand for all the sporting goods you need to stay active — from running shoes, trail sneakers, sports bras, leggings and shorts to accessories like Nike backpacks, hats, duffels and sunglasses. The activewear giant also offers stylish apparel for cooling down post-workout or lounging at home with their famous Nike swoosh adorning sweatpants, sweatshirts, and tees.
Anytime we hear the words “Nike” and “sale” in the same sentence, we are scrolling through the thousands of discounts to find the greatest deals on the brand’s most popular products. Below, shop our top picks from the Nike Black Friday Sale.
The heavy fleece fabric on this Nike French terry crew sweatshirt will keep you warm all winter long.
The oversized Nike parka leaves you plenty of room for layering and will keep you protected from wind and rain.
Stock up on multiple colors of this essential Nike workout legging.
These running shoes are a must-have for any sports fan.
This tank will keep you dry after an intense workout.
Start your kid's holidays off right with a brand new pair of Nike's.
You'll be supported as you do every rep, step, and jump in your workout when you wear this bra. Due to its fabric made from at least 75% recycled polyester fibers, this ideal bra is suitable for just about any workout. Featuring a semi-auto lock zipper, this jacket is easy to put on and take off, while also keeping you cool with breathable mesh on the back.
A racing shoe made to help you chase new goals and records, the ZoomX Vaporflys are comfortable and breathable with responsive cushioning and secure support.
This essential lightweight layer with an odor-resistant finish helps keep you fresh through workouts at any level.
Put a little extra bounce in your stride with a pair of sleek Air Maxes.
Get an additional 20% off the Nike Free RN Flyknit sneakers, made for short runs when you want a barefoot-like feel.
Need new walking shoes? This is the perfect time to score a deal on the Air Max Dia Shoe.
Nike Eclipse Shorts use stretch-woven fabric designed to help keep you mobile. Plus, the convenient pockets provide storage options for all your essentials.
Featuring Nike's Dri-FIT technology, the Nike Swoosh Luxe Sports Bra features a smooth, strappy design with built-in cups for breathability and support. When working out at the gym, you'll appreciate the high neckline of this sports bra.
