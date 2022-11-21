The Nike Black Friday Sale just landed with everything from iconic sneakers to athletic clothes. You've got a chance to score some of the best deals of the year if you're looking to refresh your workout wardrobe or restock your year-round essentials. Nike is offering up to 60% off some of the very best activewear and footwear with code: BLACKFRIDAY through November 26.

Nike is the go-to sportswear brand for all the sporting goods you need to stay active — from running shoes, trail sneakers, sports bras, leggings and shorts to accessories like Nike backpacks, hats, duffels and sunglasses. The activewear giant also offers stylish apparel for cooling down post-workout or lounging at home with their famous Nike swoosh adorning sweatpants, sweatshirts, and tees.

Anytime we hear the words “Nike” and “sale” in the same sentence, we are scrolling through the thousands of discounts to find the greatest deals on the brand’s most popular products. Below, shop our top picks from the Nike Black Friday Sale.

Nike Dri-FIT Swoosh Padded Zip-Front Sports Bra Nike Nike Dri-FIT Swoosh Padded Zip-Front Sports Bra You'll be supported as you do every rep, step, and jump in your workout when you wear this bra. Due to its fabric made from at least 75% recycled polyester fibers, this ideal bra is suitable for just about any workout. Featuring a semi-auto lock zipper, this jacket is easy to put on and take off, while also keeping you cool with breathable mesh on the back. $52 $27 WITH CODE Shop Now

For more savings, be sure to check out our ultimate guide to this year’s Black Friday sales for the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, and more.

