Nike Labor Day Sale: Take Up to 40% on Select Styles

By ETonline Staff
Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.
nike sale
Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images

Swoosh! A big Nike Labor Day sale is happening right now with deals on your favorite active gear, running shoes, cozy knits and more popular styles. These Nike deals offer up to 40% off select sale styles sitewide.

Shop the sportswear brand for savings on the latest styles and everything you need to stay active, from footwear, sports bras, leggings and running tights to accessories like Nike backpacks, hats, duffels and sunglasses. Nike recently released its Back to School Collection, and when it comes to loungewear, their vintage sweats are hard to beat.

Tons of clothes and shoes -- even Nike Factory items -- are on sale at a great discount. Nike members get free shipping and 60-day free returns. 

Below, shop ET Style’s top picks for offers from the Nike Labor Day sale.

Nike MX 720-818
Nike
Nike Air Max 720
Nike
Nike MX 720-818
Nike

A futuristic-looking upper meets Nike's tallest-ever Air unit below. If that’s not the sign of out-of-this-world footwear, we don’t know what is.

REGULARLY $180

Epic React Flyknit 2
Nike
Nike Epic React Flyknit 2
Nike
Epic React Flyknit 2
Nike

Enjoy smooth lightweight comfort and a bold look.

REGULARLY $150

Nike Air VaporMax Flyknit 3
Nike
Nike Air VaporMax Flyknit 3
Nike
Nike Air VaporMax Flyknit 3
Nike

A high fashion inspired pair of bouncy and buoyant Nike Air shoes.

REGULARLY $200

Benassi JDI
Nike
Nike Benassi JDI
Nike
Benassi JDI
Nike

Your new favorite house shoes are sporty, stylish and comfy. (These come in a bunch of other colors and patterns.)

Women's Renew Run
Nike
Nike Women's Renew Run
Nike
Women's Renew Run
Nike

Nike's Women Renew Run sneakers are built for the everyday runner, with a softer cushioned feel. 

REGULARLY $90

Air Zoom Pegasus 36
Nike
Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 36
Nike
Air Zoom Pegasus 36
Nike

These Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 36 running shoes have more perforations, a must for increased breathability while on your feet and running.

REGULARLY $120

Dri-Fit Showtime
Nike
Nike Dri-FIT Showtime
Nike
Dri-Fit Showtime
Nike

This Nike Women's Dri-Fit Showtime hoodie is available in four colors and from sizes 00 to 3XL.

REGULARLY $90

Yoga Tank
Nike
Nike Yoga Tank
Nike
Yoga Tank
Nike

Looking for new yoga gear? This strappy, lightweight top is both smooth has a curved hem for extra coverage during your sun salutations. Pair it with your go-to leggings.

REGULARLY $40

