Nike Last-Minute Gifts Sale: Take Up to 50% Off Sneakers and Activewear This Weekend Only

By Charlotte Lewis
Published: 12:47 PM PST, December 15, 2023

Give the gift of a workout wardrobe refresh. Shop the best activewear deals at Nike's Last-Minute Gifts Sale.

The Christmas countdown is underway, with only 10 days to go, yet there is still time to check off your gift list and wrap up your presents. Luckily, Nike is kicking off its Last-Minute Gifts Sale with major discounts on everything from iconic sneakers to best-selling athletic apparel. Whether you're searching for the perfect gift for the fitness fanatic in your life or for someone keen on staying active this winter, these Nike deals are not to be missed. 

From now until Monday, December 18, Nike is offering up to 50% off nearly 5,000 styles. During Nike's Last-Minute Gifts Sale, you can score discounts on activewear essentials, including training and running shoes, workout shirts, hoodies, joggers and more winter-ready apparel.

Shop Nike's Sale

To streamline your gift-giving process, the Nike sale features an array of best-selling items across every category that will instantly elevate anyone's winter wardrobe. From stylish everyday apparel to high-performance running sneakers, you'll discover pieces that are sure to bring delight to your loved ones this holiday season.

Anytime we hear the words “Nike” and “sale” in the same sentence, we are scrolling through the thousands of discounts to find the greatest deals on the brand’s most popular products. From trendy Air Force 1 sneakers to best-selling leggings, shop our top picks from the Nike Last-Minute Gifts Sale.

Best Nike Deals on Women's Sneakers

Nike Air Max Flyknit Racer Women's Shoes

Nike's Air Max Flyknit Racer sneakers are crafted with stretchy yarns that form to your foot for support and breathability.

$160 $90

Shop Now

Nike Free Run 2018 Women's Running Shoes

Save now on the super light and flexible Nike Free Run 2018, made for short runs when you want a barefoot-like feel.

$120 $85

Shop Now

Nike Infinity React 3 Running Shoes

Even if you're not a runner, you'll appreciate the springy bounce from these supportive and cushioned sneakers. 

$165 $100

Shop Now

Nike Winflo 10 Women's Road Running Shoes

Kickstart your winter runs with the Nike Winflo 10 — a neutral support shoe designed with springy Nike Air and a plush footbed for a comfortable feel.

$105 $64

Shop Now

Best Nike Deals on Men's Sneakers

Nike Revolution 6 Men's Road Running Shoes

Find your own pace in these comfortable and breathable sneakers that will set you up for success.

$70 $56

Shop Now

Nike Air Max Flyknit Racer Men's Shoes

Designed with Nike's form-fitting Flyknit upper, these running shoes will provide comfort during all of your adventures.

$160 $90

Shop Now

Nike Free Run 2018 Men's Road Running Shoes

Get 30% off the highly-rated Nike Free Run 2018, featuring a circular-knit upper and dynamic heel fit system.

$100 $70

Shop Now

Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8 Men's Shoes

This season, grab a pair of the​​​​​​ Air Force 1 ’07  — a holiday gift favorite and one of Nike's best-selling sneakers.

$135 $102

Shop Now

Best Nike Deals on Women's Activewear

Nike Zenvy Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings

Nike's Zenvy Gentle-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings are designed with InfinaSoft fabric, known for its lightweight nature and squat-proof qualities.

$100 $61

Shop Now

Nike Sportswear Essential Women's Fleece Hoodie

Highlighting Nike's cozy midweight semi-brushed fleece, this hoodie is perfect for year-round wear.

$70 $53

Shop Now

Nike Zenvy Biker Shorts

Nike's Zenvy High-Waisted Biker Shorts are designed with InfinaSoft fabric for a lightweight feel. 

$60 $37

Shop Now

Nike Alate Ellipse

A sleek sports bra that boasts a seamless, soft fit for lightweight performance.

$65 $52

Shop Now

Best Nike Deals on Men's Activewear

Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Pullover Hoodie

Available in 22 colors, this unisex hoodie is a must-have for anyone's wardrobe.

$65 $56

Shop Now

Nike Standard Issue Men's Dri-FIT Soccer Pants

These moisturize-wicking soccer pants will have you ready for cooler temperatures.

$90 $68

Shop Now

Nike Dri-FIT Legend Men's Long-Sleeve Fitness Top

Nike's Dri-FIT Legend Top is crafted with lightweight, stretchy fabric to keep you cool and dry during workouts.

$35 $27

Shop Now

Nike Sportswear Windrunner Men's Therma-FIT Water-Resistant Puffer Jacket

A little wind and rain won't stop anyone in this durable hooded jacket.

$150 $113

Shop Now

For more gift inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide for all of the best gifts of 2023 for everyone on your list.

