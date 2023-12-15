Give the gift of a workout wardrobe refresh. Shop the best activewear deals at Nike's Last-Minute Gifts Sale.
The Christmas countdown is underway, with only 10 days to go, yet there is still time to check off your gift list and wrap up your presents. Luckily, Nike is kicking off its Last-Minute Gifts Sale with major discounts on everything from iconic sneakers to best-selling athletic apparel. Whether you're searching for the perfect gift for the fitness fanatic in your life or for someone keen on staying active this winter, these Nike deals are not to be missed.
From now until Monday, December 18, Nike is offering up to 50% off nearly 5,000 styles. During Nike's Last-Minute Gifts Sale, you can score discounts on activewear essentials, including training and running shoes, workout shirts, hoodies, joggers and more winter-ready apparel.
To streamline your gift-giving process, the Nike sale features an array of best-selling items across every category that will instantly elevate anyone's winter wardrobe. From stylish everyday apparel to high-performance running sneakers, you'll discover pieces that are sure to bring delight to your loved ones this holiday season.
Anytime we hear the words “Nike” and “sale” in the same sentence, we are scrolling through the thousands of discounts to find the greatest deals on the brand’s most popular products. From trendy Air Force 1 sneakers to best-selling leggings, shop our top picks from the Nike Last-Minute Gifts Sale.
Best Nike Deals on Women's Sneakers
Nike Air Max Flyknit Racer Women's Shoes
Nike's Air Max Flyknit Racer sneakers are crafted with stretchy yarns that form to your foot for support and breathability.
Nike Free Run 2018 Women's Running Shoes
Save now on the super light and flexible Nike Free Run 2018, made for short runs when you want a barefoot-like feel.
Nike Infinity React 3 Running Shoes
Even if you're not a runner, you'll appreciate the springy bounce from these supportive and cushioned sneakers.
Nike Winflo 10 Women's Road Running Shoes
Kickstart your winter runs with the Nike Winflo 10 — a neutral support shoe designed with springy Nike Air and a plush footbed for a comfortable feel.
Best Nike Deals on Men's Sneakers
Nike Revolution 6 Men's Road Running Shoes
Find your own pace in these comfortable and breathable sneakers that will set you up for success.
Nike Air Max Flyknit Racer Men's Shoes
Designed with Nike's form-fitting Flyknit upper, these running shoes will provide comfort during all of your adventures.
Nike Free Run 2018 Men's Road Running Shoes
Get 30% off the highly-rated Nike Free Run 2018, featuring a circular-knit upper and dynamic heel fit system.
Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8 Men's Shoes
This season, grab a pair of the Air Force 1 ’07 — a holiday gift favorite and one of Nike's best-selling sneakers.
Best Nike Deals on Women's Activewear
Nike Zenvy Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
Nike's Zenvy Gentle-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings are designed with InfinaSoft fabric, known for its lightweight nature and squat-proof qualities.
Nike Sportswear Essential Women's Fleece Hoodie
Highlighting Nike's cozy midweight semi-brushed fleece, this hoodie is perfect for year-round wear.
Nike Zenvy Biker Shorts
Nike's Zenvy High-Waisted Biker Shorts are designed with InfinaSoft fabric for a lightweight feel.
Nike Alate Ellipse
A sleek sports bra that boasts a seamless, soft fit for lightweight performance.
Best Nike Deals on Men's Activewear
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Pullover Hoodie
Available in 22 colors, this unisex hoodie is a must-have for anyone's wardrobe.
Nike Standard Issue Men's Dri-FIT Soccer Pants
These moisturize-wicking soccer pants will have you ready for cooler temperatures.
Nike Dri-FIT Legend Men's Long-Sleeve Fitness Top
Nike's Dri-FIT Legend Top is crafted with lightweight, stretchy fabric to keep you cool and dry during workouts.
Nike Sportswear Windrunner Men's Therma-FIT Water-Resistant Puffer Jacket
A little wind and rain won't stop anyone in this durable hooded jacket.
For more gift inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide for all of the best gifts of 2023 for everyone on your list.
RELATED CONTENT: