Nike Memorial Day Sale: Up to 70% Off Sneakers, Workout Gear and More

Everything from iconic sneakers to workout clothes, you can save big on Nike right now. Kicking off the Nike Memorial Day Sale, the iconic brand is offering an extra 20% off select styles through May 30, with the promo code SAVE20, which includes items already on sale — totaling up to 70% off.

Nike is the go-to sportswear brand for all the sporting goods you need to stay active — from running shoes, trail sneakers, sports bras, leggings and running tights to accessories like Nike backpacks, hats, duffels and sunglasses. The sportswear giant also offers stylish apparel for cooling down post-workout or lounging at home, like their famous logo sweatpants, sweatshirts, tees and leggings.

The Nike website has markdowns on select styles that are perfect for those who need an extra boost in their fitness regimen, or anyone who needs to refresh their lounging wardrobe. But don't wait too long, these incredible items are sure to go quickly. Below, shop ET's top picks from the Nike sale while supplies last.

