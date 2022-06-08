Shopping

Nike Sale: Get 20% Off Sneakers, Workout Gear and More

By Charlotte Lewis‍
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Nike
Nike

Everything from iconic sneakers to workout clothes, you can save big on Nike right now. Kicking off the Nike Sale, the iconic brand is offering an 20% off select running styles with code: RUNFORALL20. You can get great deals on running shoes and activewear.

Shop Nike Sale

Nike is the go-to sportswear brand for all the sporting goods you need to stay active — from running shoes, trail sneakers, sports bras, leggings and running tights to accessories like Nike backpacks, hats, duffels and sunglasses. The sportswear giant also offers stylish apparel for cooling down post-workout or lounging at home, like their famous logo sweatpants, sweatshirts, tees and leggings. 

The Nike website has markdowns on select styles that are perfect for those who need an extra boost in their fitness regimen, or anyone who needs to refresh their lounging wardrobe. But don't wait too long, these incredible items are sure to go quickly. Below, shop ET's top picks from the Nike sale while supplies last.

Nike Free RN Flyknit 2018
Nike Free RN Flyknit 2018
Nike
Nike Free RN Flyknit 2018

Get 24% off the Nike Free RN Flyknit 2018 sneaker. 

$120$91
Air Max Dia Shoe
Air Max Dia Shoe
Nike
Air Max Dia Shoe

Need new workout shoes? This is the perfect time to score a deal on the Air Max Dia Shoe.

$110$66
Sportswear Swoosh Full-Zip Jacket
Sportswear Swoosh Full-Zip Jacket
Nike
Sportswear Swoosh Full-Zip Jacket

Get cozy in this zip-up teddy jacket, featuring the Nike logo. 

$120$66
Dri-FIT Swoosh Medium-Support Non-Padded Sports Bra
Dri-FIT Swoosh Medium-Support Non-Padded Sports Bra
Nike
Dri-FIT Swoosh Medium-Support Non-Padded Sports Bra

Get the Nike Swoosh logo sports bra for just $23. 

$30$23
One Luxe Mid-Rise 7/8 Leggings
One Luxe Mid-Rise 7/8 Leggings
Nike
One Luxe Mid-Rise 7/8 Leggings

Stock up on multiple colors of this essential Nike workout legging. 

$90$82
Sportswear Tech Fleece Pant (Plus)
Sportswear Tech Fleece Pant
Nike
Sportswear Tech Fleece Pant (Plus)

Grab these sporty fleece sweatpants for daily lounging and running errands. 

$100$57
Dri-FIT Swoosh Run 7/8-Length Mid-Rise Running Leggings (Plus)
Dri-FIT Swoosh Run
Nike
Dri-FIT Swoosh Run 7/8-Length Mid-Rise Running Leggings (Plus)

The Dri-FIT Swoosh Run Legging is a must-have. 

$60$50
Jordan 23 Engineered Men's Long-Sleeve T-Shirt
Jordan 23 Engineered Men's Long-Sleeve T-Shirt
Nike
Jordan 23 Engineered Men's Long-Sleeve T-Shirt

Looking to grab a gift for Father's Day? Opt for this cool graphic long-sleeve top. 

$55$35
Jordan Jumpman Men's Fleece Shorts
Jordan Jumpman Men's Fleece Shorts
Nike
Jordan Jumpman Men's Fleece Shorts

These comfy fleece shorts have a relaxed fit. 

$55$41

RELATED CONTENT:

Lululemon Launches Its First-Ever Running Sneakers

Nordstrom Winter Sale: The Best Deals on Activewear and Sneakers Up to 60% Off

These Reebok Classic Sneakers Have Rave Reviews on Amazon

18 Stylish Sneakers Under $50 -- Yes, Really

Best Amazon Deals on Sneakers

The 18 Best Pairs of White Sneakers for Women

Amazon's Best Deals on Adidas for Summer

The 12 Best Men's Sneakers on Sale to Wear This Summer

Save $800 on Samsung's Best-Selling Washer and Dryer Set This Weekend