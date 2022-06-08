Nike Sale: Get 20% Off Sneakers, Workout Gear and More
Everything from iconic sneakers to workout clothes, you can save big on Nike right now. Kicking off the Nike Sale, the iconic brand is offering an 20% off select running styles with code: RUNFORALL20. You can get great deals on running shoes and activewear.
Nike is the go-to sportswear brand for all the sporting goods you need to stay active — from running shoes, trail sneakers, sports bras, leggings and running tights to accessories like Nike backpacks, hats, duffels and sunglasses. The sportswear giant also offers stylish apparel for cooling down post-workout or lounging at home, like their famous logo sweatpants, sweatshirts, tees and leggings.
The Nike website has markdowns on select styles that are perfect for those who need an extra boost in their fitness regimen, or anyone who needs to refresh their lounging wardrobe. But don't wait too long, these incredible items are sure to go quickly. Below, shop ET's top picks from the Nike sale while supplies last.
Get 24% off the Nike Free RN Flyknit 2018 sneaker.
Need new workout shoes? This is the perfect time to score a deal on the Air Max Dia Shoe.
Get cozy in this zip-up teddy jacket, featuring the Nike logo.
Get the Nike Swoosh logo sports bra for just $23.
Stock up on multiple colors of this essential Nike workout legging.
Grab these sporty fleece sweatpants for daily lounging and running errands.
The Dri-FIT Swoosh Run Legging is a must-have.
Looking to grab a gift for Father's Day? Opt for this cool graphic long-sleeve top.
These comfy fleece shorts have a relaxed fit.
