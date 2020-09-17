Nike Sale: Get Up to 40% on Select Sneaker and Apparel Styles

Swoosh! A big Nike sale is happening right now with deals on your favorite active gear, running shoes, cozy knits and more popular styles. These Nike deals offer up to 40% off select sale styles sitewide.

Shop the sportswear brand for savings on the latest styles and everything you need to stay active, from footwear, sports bras, leggings and running tights to accessories like Nike backpacks, hats, duffels and sunglasses. Nike recently released its Back to School Collection, and when it comes to loungewear, their vintage sweats are hard to beat.

Tons of clothes and shoes -- even Nike Factory items -- are on sale at a great discount. Nike members get free shipping and 60-day free returns.

Also, check out all the weekly Nike new and upcoming sneaker drops this week here.

Below, shop ET Style’s top picks for offers from the Nike sale.

Nike MX 720-818 Nike Nike Nike MX 720-818 Nike A futuristic-looking upper meets Nike's tallest-ever Air unit below. If that’s not the sign of out-of-this-world footwear, we don’t know what is. REGULARLY $180 $122.97 at Nike

Epic React Flyknit 2 Nike Nike Epic React Flyknit 2 Nike Enjoy smooth lightweight comfort and a bold look. REGULARLY $150 $105.97 at Nike

Nike Air VaporMax Flyknit 3 Nike Nike Nike Air VaporMax Flyknit 3 Nike A high fashion inspired pair of bouncy and buoyant Nike Air shoes. REGULARLY $200 $180.97 at Nike

Benassi JDI Nike Nike Benassi JDI Nike Your new favorite house shoes are sporty, stylish and comfy. (These come in a bunch of other colors and patterns.) $30 at Nike

Women's Renew Run Nike Nike Women's Renew Run Nike Nike's Women Renew Run sneakers are built for the everyday runner, with a softer cushioned feel. REGULARLY $90 $64.97 at Nike

Air Zoom Pegasus 36 Nike Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 36 Nike These Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 36 running shoes have more perforations, a must for increased breathability while on your feet and running. REGULARLY $120 $79.87 at Nike

Dri-Fit Showtime Nike Nike Dri-Fit Showtime Nike This Nike Women's Dri-Fit Showtime hoodie is available in four colors and from sizes 00 to 3XL. REGULARLY $90 $71.97 at Nike

Yoga Tank Nike Nike Yoga Tank Nike Looking for new yoga gear? This strappy, lightweight top is both smooth has a curved hem for extra coverage during your sun salutations. Pair it with your go-to leggings. REGULARLY $40 $32.97 at Nike

