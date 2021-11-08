Nike Sale: Save Up to 40% Off on Select Sneaker and Apparel Styles

Shopping

Swoosh! A big Nike sale is happening right now ahead of Black Friday weekend with deals on your favorite active gear, running shoes, cozy knits and more popular styles. Nike is offering shoppers savings up to 40% off on select styles and new markdowns, including their iconic sneakers, workout clothes and basics. 

Nike is the go-to sportswear brand for everything you need to stay active -- from footwear, sports bras, leggings and running tights to accessories like Nike backpacks, hats, duffels and sunglasses. The brand also offers stylish apparel for cooling down post-workout or lounging at home, like their famous logo sweatpants, sweatshirts, tees and leggings. 

The Nike sale is the perfect event to shop for holiday gifts and if you don't want to wait for Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales; however if you want to save even more after Thanksgiving Day, check back with us to shop the best Black Friday sales from your favorite brands in addition to Nike, such as lululemon and Tory Burch. For early Black Friday deals that are happening right now, shop the Nordstrom Black Friday Sale, Macy's Black Friday Specials, Sephora's Holiday Savings Event and Amazon tech deals

Head over to the Nike sale and shop ET's top picks below. 

Looking for even more gift inspiration? Don't miss the best gift ideas in our 2021 Holiday Gift Guide.

Nike Air Force 1 Pixel SE
Nike
Nike Air Force 1 Pixel SE
Hurry and grab the super popular Nike Air Force 1 Pixel SE sneakers for 22% off. 
$110$85
Air Max Thea
Nike
Air Max Thea
The Air Max Thea is the perfect shoe for every type of activity. It's minimal, sleek and ultra-comfortable, thanks to the lightweight cushioning. 
$95$65
Sportswear Therma-FIT Repel Jacket
Nike
Sportswear Therma-FIT Repel Jacket
We love a winter jacket that combines style and function. This effortlessly cool light green Nike Sportswear Therma-FIT Jacket is made from weather-resistant fabric. Most importantly, it has insulation to keep you warm -- made with recycled polyester derived from plastic bottles. 
$130$100
Swoosh Icon Clash Sports Bra
Nike
Swoosh Icon Clash Sports Bra
This medium-support, sweat-wicking sports bra is great for runners. It has a removable one-piece pad that resists shifting or folding. 
$55$36
One Luxe Mid-Rise 7/8 Leggings (Plus Size)
Nike
One Luxe Mid-Rise 7/8 Leggings (Plus Size)
You can't go wrong with the One Luxe Leggings. They're silky soft, squat-proof and comfortable. 
$90$62
Jordan Essentials Fleece Pants
Nike
Jordan Essentials Fleece Pants
These Jordan fleece joggers would make a great gift. 
$80$61
Sportswear Heritage Hip Pack
Nike
Sportswear Heritage Hip Pack
A versatile, hands-free belt bag. 
$30$24
Fast Running Shorts
Nike
Fast Running Shorts
Nike biker shorts are a wardrobe staple. 
$45$29
Nike Dri-FIT Indy Sports Bra
Nike
Nike Dri-FIT Indy Sports Bra
This chic color-blocked sports bra has light support and removable pads. 
$35$26
LeBron x Space Jam: A New Legacy
Nike
LeBron x Space Jam: A New Legacy
Add this tie-dye LeBron James and 'Space Jam: A New Legacy' design to your t-shirt collection. 
$50$43

