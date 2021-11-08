Nike Sale: Save Up to 40% Off on Select Sneaker and Apparel Styles

Swoosh! A big Nike sale is happening right now ahead of Black Friday weekend with deals on your favorite active gear, running shoes, cozy knits and more popular styles. Nike is offering shoppers savings up to 40% off on select styles and new markdowns, including their iconic sneakers, workout clothes and basics.

Nike is the go-to sportswear brand for everything you need to stay active -- from footwear, sports bras, leggings and running tights to accessories like Nike backpacks, hats, duffels and sunglasses. The brand also offers stylish apparel for cooling down post-workout or lounging at home, like their famous logo sweatpants, sweatshirts, tees and leggings.

The Nike sale is the perfect event to shop for holiday gifts and if you don't want to wait for Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales; however if you want to save even more after Thanksgiving Day, check back with us to shop the best Black Friday sales from your favorite brands in addition to Nike, such as lululemon and Tory Burch. For early Black Friday deals that are happening right now, shop the Nordstrom Black Friday Sale, Macy's Black Friday Specials, Sephora's Holiday Savings Event and Amazon tech deals.

Head over to the Nike sale and shop ET's top picks below.

Looking for even more gift inspiration? Don't miss the best gift ideas in our 2021 Holiday Gift Guide.

Air Max Thea Nike Air Max Thea The Air Max Thea is the perfect shoe for every type of activity. It's minimal, sleek and ultra-comfortable, thanks to the lightweight cushioning. $95 $65 Buy Now

Sportswear Therma-FIT Repel Jacket Nike Sportswear Therma-FIT Repel Jacket We love a winter jacket that combines style and function. This effortlessly cool light green Nike Sportswear Therma-FIT Jacket is made from weather-resistant fabric. Most importantly, it has insulation to keep you warm -- made with recycled polyester derived from plastic bottles. $130 $100 Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Apple AirPods Pro Are Now 25% Off at Amazon’s Early Black Friday Sale

The Best Black Friday 2021 Mattress Sales & Bedding Deals to Shop Now

Samsung Black Friday 2021: Exclusive Early Access to the Best Deals

The Best Black Friday Beauty Sales Happening Right Now

Nordstrom's Black Friday Sale Is Officially Here

Walmart Just Kicked Off Its Black Friday 2021 Deals Event

Sephora's Early Black Friday Sale Is Here for Beauty Insider Members