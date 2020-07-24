Nike Sale: Take Up to 25% Off Select Styles

Swoosh! A big Nike sale is happening right now with deals on your favorite active gear, running shoes, cozy knits and more popular styles. These Nike deals offer up to 25% off select sale styles sitewide.

Shop the sportswear brand for savings on the latest styles and everything you need to stay active, from footwear, sports bras, leggings and running tights to accessories like Nike backpacks, hats, duffels and sunglasses. Nike recently released its Back to School Collection and when it comes to loungewear, their vintage sweats are hard to beat.

Tons of clothes and shoes -- even Nike Factory items -- are on sale at a great discount. Nike members get free shipping and 60-day free returns.

Below, shop ET Style’s top picks for offers from the Nike sale.

Nike MX 720-818

Nike MX 720-818 Nike Nike Nike MX 720-818 Nike A futuristic-looking upper meets Nike's tallest-ever Air unit below. If that’s not the sign of out-of-this-world footwear, we don’t know what is. REGULARLY $180 $135.97 at Nike

Nike Epic React Flyknit 2

Nike Epic React Flyknit 2 Nike Nike Nike Epic React Flyknit 2 Nike Enjoy smooth lightweight comfort and a bold look. REGULARLY $150 $90.97 at Nike

Nike Air VaporMax Flyknit 3

Nike Air VaporMax Flyknit 3 Nike Nike Nike Air VaporMax Flyknit 3 Nike A high fashion inspired pair of bouncy and buoyant Nike Air shoes. REGULARLY $200 $180.97 at Nike

Nike Dri-FIT Get Fit

Nike Dri-FIT Get Fit Nike Nike Nike Dri-FIT Get Fit Nike This is one of those versatile pieces of apparel that transitions easily from workout to hangout and season to season. Stay warm, dry and stylish thanks to the sweat-wicking fabric and loose fit. (Also check it in gray and teal shades.) REGULARLY $65 $43.97 at Nike

Yoga Tank

Yoga Tank Nike Nike Yoga Tank Nike Looking for new yoga gear? This strappy, lightweight top is both smooth has a curved hem for extra coverage during your sun salutations. Pair it with your go-to leggings. REGULARLY $40 $32.97 at Nike

Benassi JDI Floral Slide

Benassi JDI Floral Slide Nike Nike Benassi JDI Floral Slide Nike Your new favorite house shoes are sporty, stylish and comfy. (If you’re nervous about getting white slides dirty, they also come in a bunch of other colors and patterns.) REGULARLY $30 $24.97 at Nike

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed, by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.

