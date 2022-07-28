Shopping

Nike Shoes, Running Gear and Workout Clothes Are up to 60% off at Their Back to Fall Sale

By Charlotte Lewis‍
Nike Summer Sale
Nike

The Nike Back to Fall Sale just landed with everything from iconic sneakers to athletic clothes. Whether you’re looking for a workout wardrobe refresh or need to restock your year-round essentials, you can score some of the best deals of the entire year right now. Nike is offering up to 60% off some of the very best activewear and footwear with code: SCORE20 from July 23 - August 6.

Shop Nike's Back to Fall Sale

Nike is the go-to sportswear brand for all the sporting goods you need to stay active — from running shoes, trail sneakers, sports bras, leggings and shorts to accessories like Nike backpacks, hats, duffels and sunglasses. The activewear giant also offers stylish apparel for cooling down post-workout or lounging at home with their famous Nike swoosh adorning sweatpants, sweatshirts, and tees.

Anytime we hear the words “Nike” and “sale” in the same sentence, we are scrolling through the thousands of discounts to find the greatest deals on the brand’s most popular products. Below, shop our top picks from the Nike Sale.

Air Zoom Pegasus 38 (NFL Philadelphia Eagles)
Air Zoom Pegasus 38 (NFL Philadelphia Eagles)
Nike
Air Zoom Pegasus 38 (NFL Philadelphia Eagles)

These running shoes are a must-have for any Eagles fan.

$130$66
Nike Pro Dri-FIT Women's Cropped Tank
Nike Pro Dri-FIT Women's Cropped Tank
Nike
Nike Pro Dri-FIT Women's Cropped Tank

This tank will keep you dry after an intense workout. 

$45$23
Big Kid's Shoe Air Max Plus
Big Kid's Shoe Air Max Plus
Nike
Big Kid's Shoe Air Max Plus

Start your kid's school year off right with a brand new pair of Nike's.

$145$73
Nike ZoomX Vaporfly Next% 2 - Men's
Nike ZoomX Vaporfly Next% 2 - Men's
Nike
Nike ZoomX Vaporfly Next% 2 - Men's

A racing shoe made to help you chase new goals and records, the ZoomX Vaporflys are comfortable and breathable with responsive cushioning and secure support.

$250$200
Dri-FIT Legend Men's Training T-Shirt
Nike Dri-FIT Legend Men's Training T-Shirt
Nike
Dri-FIT Legend Men's Training T-Shirt

This essential lightweight layer with an odor-resistant finish helps keep you fresh through workouts at any level.

$25$20
Nike Eclipse Running Shorts
Nike Eclipse Running Shorts
Nike
Nike Eclipse Running Shorts

Nike Eclipse Shorts use stretch-woven fabric designed to help keep you mobile. Plus, the convenient pockets provide storage options for all your essentials. 

$52$42
Nike Air Max 97 - Women's
Nike Air Max 97 - Women's
Nike
Nike Air Max 97 - Women's

Put a little extra bounce in your stride with a pair of sleek Air Maxes.

$175$158
Nike Free RN Flyknit - Men's
Nike Free RN Flyknit 2018
Nike
Nike Free RN Flyknit - Men's

Get 20% off the Nike Free RN Flyknit sneakers, made for short runs when you want a barefoot-like feel. 

$120$110
Air Max Dia Shoe - Women's
Air Max Dia Shoe
Nike
Air Max Dia Shoe - Women's

Need new walking shoes? This is the perfect time to score a deal on the Air Max Dia Shoe.

$110$100
One Luxe Mid-Rise 7/8 Leggings
One Luxe Mid-Rise 7/8 Leggings
Nike
One Luxe Mid-Rise 7/8 Leggings

Stock up on multiple colors of this essential Nike workout legging. 

$90$46
Dri-FIT Swoosh Run 7/8-Length Mid-Rise Running Leggings (Plus)
Dri-FIT Swoosh Run
Nike
Dri-FIT Swoosh Run 7/8-Length Mid-Rise Running Leggings (Plus)

The Nike Dri-FIT Swoosh Run Leggings deliver run-ready comfort in a 7/8-silhouette. Stretchy and smooth, they also feature discreet storage for your small items.

$60$37
Jordan 23 Engineered Men's Long-Sleeve T-Shirt
Jordan 23 Engineered Men's Long-Sleeve T-Shirt
Nike
Jordan 23 Engineered Men's Long-Sleeve T-Shirt

With a relaxed fit, this graphic long-sleeve top makes for a great Father's Day gift. 

$55$34

