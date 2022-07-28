The Nike Back to Fall Sale just landed with everything from iconic sneakers to athletic clothes. Whether you’re looking for a workout wardrobe refresh or need to restock your year-round essentials, you can score some of the best deals of the entire year right now. Nike is offering up to 60% off some of the very best activewear and footwear with code: SCORE20 from July 23 - August 6.

Shop Nike's Back to Fall Sale

Nike is the go-to sportswear brand for all the sporting goods you need to stay active — from running shoes, trail sneakers, sports bras, leggings and shorts to accessories like Nike backpacks, hats, duffels and sunglasses. The activewear giant also offers stylish apparel for cooling down post-workout or lounging at home with their famous Nike swoosh adorning sweatpants, sweatshirts, and tees.

Anytime we hear the words “Nike” and “sale” in the same sentence, we are scrolling through the thousands of discounts to find the greatest deals on the brand’s most popular products. Below, shop our top picks from the Nike Sale.

