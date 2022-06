The Nike Summer Sale just landed with everything from iconic sneakers to athletic clothes and swimwear. Whether you’re looking for a workout wardrobe refresh or need to restock your year-round essentials, you can score some of the best deals of the entire year right now. Until Saturday, June 18, Nike is offering up to 50% off some of the very best activewear and footwear.

Shop Nike's Summer Sale

Nike is the go-to sportswear brand for all the sporting goods you need to stay active — from running shoes, trail sneakers, sports bras, leggings and shorts to accessories like Nike backpacks, hats, duffels and sunglasses. The activewear giant also offers stylish apparel for cooling down post-workout or lounging at home with their famous Nike swoosh adorning sweatpants, sweatshirts, and tees.

Anytime we hear the words “Nike” and “sale” in the same sentence, we are scrolling through the thousands of discounts to find the greatest deals on the brand’s most popular products. Below, shop our top picks from the Nike Summer Sale.

Dri-FIT Swoosh Sports Bra Nike Dri-FIT Swoosh Sports Bra With wide, comfy straps in a classic racerback design, the Nike Swoosh Sports Bra feels snug and secure while you move. Smooth, lightweight fabric wicks sweat to keep you dry, comfortable and focused. $30 $23 Buy Now

