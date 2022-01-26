Shopping

Nike's Activewear Sale Adds New Workout Clothes and Shoes Up to 40% Off

By Charlotte Lewis‍
Nike Sale
Nike

Swoosh! If your heart rate is up, we have a feeling we know why. At the Nike Performance Event -- from January 26-29 -- you can save up to 40% on just-reduced workout styles. Everything from iconic sneakers, workout clothes, and basics for men, women and children are available at insanely good prices. 

Nike is the go-to sportswear brand for everything you need to stay active -- from running shoes, trail sneakers, sports bras, leggings and running tights to accessories like Nike backpacks, hats, duffels and sunglasses. The sportswear giant also offers stylish apparel for cooling down post-workout or lounging at home, like their famous logo sweatpants, sweatshirts, tees and leggings. 

The new markdowns on Nike's site are perfect to shop for those who need an extra boost in their fitness regimen, or anyone who wants to stay cozy at home during the cold winter months. There's sure to be something for everyone, no matter what you're looking for. But don't wait too long, these incredible items are sure to go quickly -- especially while there are major discounts happening.  

Below, shop ET's top picks on the best Nike sale items and stock up on all your activewear needs while they last.

Nike Men's ZoomX Invincible Run Flyknit
Nike ZoomX Invincible Run Flyknit
Nike
Nike Men's ZoomX Invincible Run Flyknit
Sprint to get these incredible running sneakers while you can. With extra-durable foam padding, breathable fabric and a curved outsole for easier toe-to-heel transitions, these make running a cinch.
$180$163
Nike Women's Air Zoom Pegasus 38
Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 38
Nike
Nike Women's Air Zoom Pegasus 38
Find your fastest speed with these sneakers, designed for your fastest run yet.
$120$103
Men's Jordan Dri-FIT Zion Hoodie
Jordan Dri-FIT Zion
Nike
Men's Jordan Dri-FIT Zion Hoodie
This hoodie looks just as good on him while he's out on the court as it does while he's chiling on the couch. 
$80$56
Men's Jordan Dri-FIT Zion Shorts
Jordan Dri-FIT Zion Shorts
Nike
Men's Jordan Dri-FIT Zion Shorts
Feel good in these sustainable shorts, made with sweat-wicking fabric made from 50% recyclable fibers.
$55$42
Nike Women's React Infinity Run Flyknit 2
Nike React Infinity Run Flyknit 2
Nike
Nike Women's React Infinity Run Flyknit 2
Available in fierce and fresh colors, this high-tech running shoe will keep your joints safe to help reduce injury while you train.
$165$112
Nike Men's Pegasus Trail 3
Nike Pegasus Trail 3
Nike
Nike Men's Pegasus Trail 3
Get the classic Pegasus cushion and support with a boost of added traction for whatever rough terrain you might encounter off-roads.
$130$117
Nike Women's ZoomX Invincible Run Flyknit
Nike ZoomX Invincible Run Flyknit
Nike
Nike Women's ZoomX Invincible Run Flyknit
Make running easier with these ultra-padded running shoes. The added cushioning helps propel you with each step, allowing for a run that doesn't hurt your joints.
$180$139
Nike Men's React Infinity Run Flyknit 2
Nike React Infinity Run Flyknit 2
Nike
Nike Men's React Infinity Run Flyknit 2
Get long-lasting comfort no matter how far you're running in these breathable running shoes. 
$160$155
Nike Big Kid's Air Zoom Pegasus 38 Road Running Shoes
Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 38
Nike
Nike Big Kid's Air Zoom Pegasus 38 Road Running Shoes
Tighten or loosen these running shoes with Nike's one-pull system, perfect for a big kid on the move.
$95$60
Nike Air Little/Big Kids' Zoom Pegasus 38 Road Running Shoes
Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 38
Nike
Nike Air Little/Big Kids' Zoom Pegasus 38 Road Running Shoes
Buying shoes for both little and big kids has never been easier than with the Nike Zoom Pegasus 38, which has extra room in the toe for breathability and growth. 
$95$66
Nike Trophy Big Kids’ (Girls’) Training Bike Shorts
Nike Trophy Big Kids’ (Girls’) Training Bike Shorts
Nike
Nike Trophy Big Kids’ (Girls’) Training Bike Shorts
Stay cool no matter how hard she plays with these mesh-ventilated bike shorts.
$20$18
Nike Swift Men's Running Pants
Nike Swift Men's Running Pants
Nike
Nike Swift Men's Running Pants
Stay mobile in these highly-ventilated lightweight pants, perfect for any kind of training.
$120$84
Nike Yoga Dri-FIT Swoosh Women's Medium-Support Non-Padded High-Neck Sports Bra
Nike Yoga Dri-FIT Swoosh Women's Medium-Support Non-Padded High-Neck Sports Bra
Nike
Nike Yoga Dri-FIT Swoosh Women's Medium-Support Non-Padded High-Neck Sports Bra
Get support while letting your skin breathe with this high-necked, cut out sports bra in three adorable colors.
$38$27
Nike One Luxe Women's Mid-Rise 7/8 Pocket Leggings
Nike One Luxe Women's Mid-Rise 7/8 Pocket Leggings
Nike
Nike One Luxe Women's Mid-Rise 7/8 Pocket Leggings
Made with silky-soft recycled fabric, these leggings feel like a second skin while still managing to have perfectly opaque coverage.
$90$45
Nike Tempo Women's Running Shorts
Nike Tempo Women's Running Shorts
Nike
Nike Tempo Women's Running Shorts
Stock up on these classic running shorts while they're available at a new super-low price.
$30$19
Nike Dri-FIT Men's 1/2-Zip Running Top
Nike Dri-FIT Men's 1/2-Zip Running Top
Nike
Nike Dri-FIT Men's 1/2-Zip Running Top
Layer up or wear this half-zip top solo -- the super-soft fabric allows for either.
$65$62
Nike Sportswear Big Kids' (Boys') T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear Big Kids' (Boys') T-Shirt
Nike
Nike Sportswear Big Kids' (Boys') T-Shirt
Any kid will be happy to show off their Nike pride in this swoosh logo t-shirt.
$20$18
Nike Dri-FIT Indy Women's Light-Support Padded V-Neck Sports Bra
Nike Dri-FIT Indy Women's Light-Support Padded V-Neck Sports Bra
Nike
Nike Dri-FIT Indy Women's Light-Support Padded V-Neck Sports Bra
Enjoy customizable support with this moisture-wicking sports bra, complete with adjustable straps for the perfect fit every time.
$35$25
Nike Air Max Genome Men's Shoes
Nike Air Max Genome Men's Shoes
Nike
Nike Air Max Genome Men's Shoes
Get ready for lift off in these extra air-filled Genome Air Maxes.
$170$132
Nike Yoga Flow Women's 7/8 Pants
Nike Yoga Flow Women's 7/8 Pants
Nike
Nike Yoga Flow Women's 7/8 Pants
Stay warm through your entire yoga flow with these ultra-comfy sweats, available at an unbeatable price.
$70$37

