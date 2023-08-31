Sales & Deals

Nike's Massive Labor Day Sale Is Happening Now: Save Up to 50% On Sneakers and Workout Gear

Nike Spring Sale
Nike
By Charlotte Lewis
Published: 2:51 PM PDT, August 31, 2023

Kick off the new fall season with a workout wardrobe refresh. Shop the best deals at Nike's Labor Day sale.

In celebration of the holiday weekend, Nike is kicking off a massive Labor Day sale on everything from iconic sneakers to best-selling athletic apparel. If you're looking to bring some fashion to your fitness game and stay active in the upcoming fall season, these Nike deals are not to be missed. 

Now through Tuesday, September 5, Nike is offering huge savings on nearly 4,000 styles. You can save up to 50% on activewear essentials, including training and running shoes, workout shirts, hoodies, joggers and more during Nike's Labor Day Sale,

Nike is the go-to sportswear brand for everything you need to stay active, including accessories like backpacks, hats, and gym bags. The activewear giant also offers stylish apparel for cooling down post-workout or lounging at home with their famous Nike swoosh on pieces made with comfort and flexibility at the forefront of their design.

Anytime we hear the words “Nike” and “sale” in the same sentence, we are scrolling through the thousands of discounts to find the greatest deals on the brand’s most popular products. From Air Force 1 sneakers to running shorts, shop our top picks from the Nike Labor Day Sale.

Best Nike Labor Day Deals on Women's Sneakers

Nike Air Max Flyknit Racer Women's Shoes

Nike Air Max Flyknit Racer Women's Shoes
Nike

Nike Air Max Flyknit Racer Women's Shoes

Nike's Air Max Flyknit Racer sneakers are crafted with stretchy yarns that form to your foot for support and breathability.

$160 $109

Nike Pegasus 39 Women's Road Running Shoes

Nike Pegasus 39 Women's Road Running Shoes
Nike

Nike Pegasus 39 Women's Road Running Shoes

This lightweight Nike running shoe keeps you going on everyday runs with an updated fit that offers more room in the forefoot and toes.

$135 $89

Nike Air Force 1 '07 LX

Nike Air Force 1 '07 LX
Nike

Nike Air Force 1 '07 LX

A bold swoosh and a dash of color bring these fun and stylish sneakers together. But these shoes aren't just fashionable, they're also comfortable and durable. 

$130 $98

Nike Free Run 2018 Women's Running Shoes

Nike Free Run 2018 Women's Running Shoes
Nike

Nike Free Run 2018 Women's Running Shoes

Save now on the super light and flexible Nike Free Run 2018, made for short runs when you want a barefoot-like feel. 

 

$120 $100

Best Nike Labor Day Deals on Men's Sneakers

Nike Revolution 6 Men's Road Running Shoes

Nike Revolution 6 Men's Road Running Shoes
Nike

Nike Revolution 6 Men's Road Running Shoes

Find your own pace in these comfortable and breathable sneakers that will set you up for success.

$70 $56

Nike Free Run 2018 Men's Road Running Shoes

Nike Free Run 2018 Men's Road Running Shoes
Nike

Nike Free Run 2018 Men's Road Running Shoes

Get over 30% off the highly-rated Nike Free Run 2018, featuring a circular-knit upper and dynamic heel fit system.

$100 $70

Nike Air Max Flyknit Racer Men's Shoes

Nike Air Max Flyknit Racer Men's Shoes
Nike

Nike Air Max Flyknit Racer Men's Shoes

Designed with Nike's form-fitting Flyknit upper, these running shoes will provide comfort during all of your adventures.

$160 $105

Nike Air Zoom Vomero 16 Running Shoes

Nike Air Zoom Vomero 16 Running Shoes
Nike

Nike Air Zoom Vomero 16 Running Shoes

These trusted, daily trainers are a Nike best-seller — and for good reason.

$150 $90

Best Nike Labor Day Deals on Women's Activewear

Nike One Luxe Mid-Rise 7/8 Leggings

Nike One Luxe Mid-Rise 7/8 Leggings
Nike

Nike One Luxe Mid-Rise 7/8 Leggings

Nike's One Luxe Mid-Rise 7/8 Leggings are super-comfortable and lightweight, making them perfect to wear all day long.

$90 $52

Nike Yoga Dri-FIT Luxe Women's Shelf-Bra Cropped Tank

Nike Yoga Dri-FIT Luxe Women's Shelf-Bra Cropped Tank
Nike

Nike Yoga Dri-FIT Luxe Women's Shelf-Bra Cropped Tank

Get support while letting your skin breathe with this high-necked, cropped tank top in eight adorable colors.

$52 $34

Nike Alate Ellipse

Nike Alate Ellipse
Nike

Nike Alate Ellipse

A sleek sports bra that boasts a seamless, soft fit for lightweight performance.

$65 $53

Nike Zenvy Biker Shorts

Nike Zenvy Biker Shorts
Nike

Nike Zenvy Biker Shorts

Nike's Zenvy High-Waisted Biker Shorts are designed with InfinaSoft fabric for a lightweight feel. 

$60 $39

Best Nike Labor Day Deals on Men's Activewear

Nike Pro Dri-FIT Men's Slim Fit Long-Sleeve Top

Nike Pro Dri-FIT Men's Slim Fit Long-Sleeve Top
Nike

Nike Pro Dri-FIT Men's Slim Fit Long-Sleeve Top

Nike's Pro Dri-FIT Top features lightweight, stretchy fabric to keep you cool and dry during workouts.

$35 $20

Nike Dri-FIT Challenger Men's Woven Running Pants

Nike Dri-FIT Challenger Men's Woven Running Pants
Nike

Nike Dri-FIT Challenger Men's Woven Running Pants

Conquer fall workouts with Nike's Dri-FIT Challenger Pants. These top-rated running pants feature moisture-wicking technology that assists in keeping you dry.

$75 $49

Nike Dri-FIT Men's 9" Woven Training Shorts

Nike Dri-FIT Men's 9" Woven Training Shorts
Nike

Nike Dri-FIT Men's 9" Woven Training Shorts

These Dri-FIT training shorts take comfort to the next level and are perfect to wear during high-intensity training.

$35 $25

Nike Primary Men's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Versatile Top

Nike Primary Men's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Versatile Top
Nike

Nike Primary Men's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Versatile Top

Whether you're running, spinning, lifting, or stretching, Nike's Primary Top with sweat-wicking technology has got you covered for wherever your workout takes you.

$55 $38

The Labor Day discounts don’t stop here! Check out our list of the Best Labor Day Sales of 2023.

Tags: