Shopping

Nike's Massive Sale Is Happening Now: Save Up to 50% On Sneakers and Workout Gear

By Charlotte Lewis
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Nike Spring Sale
Nike

Nike is kicking off summer with a massive sale on everything from iconic sneakers to athletic apparel. If you're looking to bring some fashion to your fitness game and get moving in the new season, these Nike deals are not to be missed. 

For a limited time, the Nike Sale is slashing prices on nearly 5,000 styles. You can save up to 50% from training and running shoes and workout shirts, to hoodies and joggers, and even bucket hats, there's never been a better time to restock your activewear essentials.

Shop Nike's Sale

Nike is the go-to sportswear brand for everything you need to stay active, including accessories like backpacks, hats, and gym bags. The activewear giant also offers stylish apparel for cooling down post-workout or lounging at home with their famous Nike swoosh on pieces made with comfort and flexibility at the forefront of their design.

Anytime we hear the words “Nike” and “sale” in the same sentence, we are scrolling through the thousands of discounts to find the greatest deals on the brand’s most popular products. From Air Force 1 sneakers to running shorts, shop our top picks from the Nike Sale.

Nike Icon Classic
Nike Icon Classic
Nike
Nike Icon Classic

The Nike Icon Classic women's sandals offer cushioned midsoles that provide amazing all-day comfort. 

$65$49
Nike Dri-FIT DNA+
Nike Dri-FIT DNA+
Nike
Nike Dri-FIT DNA+

These vintage basketball shorts are lightweight and take comfort to the next level.

$65$37
Nike Alate Ellipse
Nike Alate Ellipse
Nike
Nike Alate Ellipse

A sleek sports bra that boasts a seamless, soft fit for lightweight performance.

$65$53
Nike Pegasus 39 Women's Road Running Shoes
Nike Pegasus 39
Nike
Nike Pegasus 39 Women's Road Running Shoes

Springy and sprightly, this lightweight running shoe keeps you going on everyday runs with an updated fit that offers more room in the forefoot and toes.

$135$82
Nike Air Force 1 '07 LX
Nike Air Force 1 '07 LX
Nike
Nike Air Force 1 '07 LX

A bold swoosh and a dash of color bring these fun and stylish sneakers together. But these shoes aren't just fashionable, they're also comfortable and durable. 

$120$67
Nike One Luxe Mid-Rise 7/8 Leggings
Nike One Luxe Mid-Rise 7/8 Leggings
Nike
Nike One Luxe Mid-Rise 7/8 Leggings

Stock up on multiple colors of this essential Nike workout legging. 

$90$52
Nike Dri-FIT Swoosh Padded Zip-Front Sports Bra
Nike Dri-FIT Swoosh Padded Zip-Front Sports Bra
Nike
Nike Dri-FIT Swoosh Padded Zip-Front Sports Bra

You'll be supported as you do every rep, step, and jump in your workout when you wear this bra. Not only does the semi-auto lock zipper help keep it from coming unzipped, but the bra also helps keep you cool with breathable mesh on the back.

$52$33
Nike Air Max 97
Nike Air Max 97 - Women's
Nike
Nike Air Max 97

Put a little extra bounce in your stride with a pair of sleek Air Maxes for men and women.

$180$114
Nike Free Run 2018 Men's Road Running Shoes
Nike Free Run 2018 Men's Road Running Shoes
Nike
Nike Free Run 2018 Men's Road Running Shoes

Get over 30% off the super light and flexible Nike Free Run 2018, made for short runs when you want a barefoot-like feel. 

$120$80
Nike Eclipse Running Shorts
Nike Eclipse Running Shorts
Nike
Nike Eclipse Running Shorts

Nike Eclipse Shorts use stretch-woven fabric designed to help keep you mobile. Plus, the convenient pockets provide storage options for all your essentials. 

$52$26

RELATED CONTENT:

Gear Up for Summer With the Best Deals from Adidas' Summer Sale

Khloé Kardashian's Adidas Running Shoes Are on Sale at Amazon

Stanley Drinkware Is On Sale Just in Time for Summer Adventures

The Best Men's Sandals to Wear All Summer 2023

The Best Pairs of White Sneakers for Women to Wear This Summer

The Most-Loved Father's Day Gifts on Amazon That'll Arrive In Time

Shop the Best Running Shoes for Men to Wear This Summer

The Best Walking Shoes for Men to Wear this Summer

Shop the Best Women's Running Shoes to Wear All Summer Long

15 Best Running Shorts for Men: Shop Styles From Around the Web