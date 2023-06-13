Nike's Massive Sale Is Happening Now: Save Up to 50% On Sneakers and Workout Gear
Nike is kicking off summer with a massive sale on everything from iconic sneakers to athletic apparel. If you're looking to bring some fashion to your fitness game and get moving in the new season, these Nike deals are not to be missed.
For a limited time, the Nike Sale is slashing prices on nearly 5,000 styles. You can save up to 50% from training and running shoes and workout shirts, to hoodies and joggers, and even bucket hats, there's never been a better time to restock your activewear essentials.
Nike is the go-to sportswear brand for everything you need to stay active, including accessories like backpacks, hats, and gym bags. The activewear giant also offers stylish apparel for cooling down post-workout or lounging at home with their famous Nike swoosh on pieces made with comfort and flexibility at the forefront of their design.
Anytime we hear the words “Nike” and “sale” in the same sentence, we are scrolling through the thousands of discounts to find the greatest deals on the brand’s most popular products. From Air Force 1 sneakers to running shorts, shop our top picks from the Nike Sale.
The Nike Icon Classic women's sandals offer cushioned midsoles that provide amazing all-day comfort.
These vintage basketball shorts are lightweight and take comfort to the next level.
A sleek sports bra that boasts a seamless, soft fit for lightweight performance.
Springy and sprightly, this lightweight running shoe keeps you going on everyday runs with an updated fit that offers more room in the forefoot and toes.
A bold swoosh and a dash of color bring these fun and stylish sneakers together. But these shoes aren't just fashionable, they're also comfortable and durable.
Stock up on multiple colors of this essential Nike workout legging.
You'll be supported as you do every rep, step, and jump in your workout when you wear this bra. Not only does the semi-auto lock zipper help keep it from coming unzipped, but the bra also helps keep you cool with breathable mesh on the back.
Put a little extra bounce in your stride with a pair of sleek Air Maxes for men and women.
Get over 30% off the super light and flexible Nike Free Run 2018, made for short runs when you want a barefoot-like feel.
Nike Eclipse Shorts use stretch-woven fabric designed to help keep you mobile. Plus, the convenient pockets provide storage options for all your essentials.
