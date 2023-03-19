Nike's Massive Spring Sale Is Happening Now: Save Up to 50% On Sneakers, Clothing and Workout Gear
Nike is kicking off spring with a massive sale on everything from iconic sneakers to athletic apparel. If you're looking to bring some fashion to your fitness game and get moving in the new season, these Nike deals are not to be missed.
Now through Sunday, March 26, the Nike Spring Sale is slashing prices on nearly 5,000 styles. You can save up to 50% and unlock even bigger discounts with the code SPRING to get an extra 20% off qualifying purchases of $100 or more and 25% off $150 or more. From training and running shoes and workout shirts, to hoodies and joggers, and even bucket hats, there's never been a better time to restock your activewear essentials.
Nike is the go-to sportswear brand for everything you need to stay active, including accessories like backpacks, hats, and gym bags. The activewear giant also offers stylish apparel for cooling down post-workout or lounging at home with their famous Nike swoosh on pieces made with comfort and flexibility at the forefront of their design.
Anytime we hear the words “Nike” and “sale” in the same sentence, we are scrolling through the thousands of discounts to find the greatest deals on the brand’s most popular products. From Air Force 1 sneakers to running shorts, shop our top picks from the Nike Spring Sale.
Springy and sprightly, this lightweight running shoe keeps you going on everyday runs with an updated fit that offers more room in the forefoot and toes.
A bold swoosh and a dash of color bring these fun and stylish sneakers together. But these shoes aren't just fashionable, they're also comfortable and durable.
This French terry crew is made with heavy fleece fabric for soft warmth and comfort that lasts.
Building a sporty athleisure outfit based on these shorts is easy. Just pick out your favorite short-sleeve shirt, and you're ready for your day.
Stock up on multiple colors of this essential Nike workout legging.
You'll be supported as you do every rep, step, and jump in your workout when you wear this bra. Not only does the semi-auto lock zipper help keep it from coming unzipped, but the bra also helps keep you cool with breathable mesh on the back.
Put a little extra bounce in your stride with a pair of sleek Air Maxes for men and women.
Get an additional 20% off the super light and flexible Nike Free Run 2018, made for short runs when you want a barefoot-like feel.
Nike Eclipse Shorts use stretch-woven fabric designed to help keep you mobile. Plus, the convenient pockets provide storage options for all your essentials.
RELATED CONTENT:
The Best Women's Running Shoes to Shop Ahead of Spring
The Apple Watch Ultra and Series 8 Are On Sale for All-Time Low Prices
Ashton Kutcher Wore the Celeb-Loved Sneakers That Are Less Than $80
Best Sneaker Deals for Women at Amazon: Adidas, New Balance, and More
Kate Middleton’s Go-To Sneakers Are On Sale for $50 Right Now
Save Up to 50% On lululemon's Workout Shoes — Blissfeel and Chargefeel
The 16 Best Deals on Comfy Boots, Sneakers and Slippers Up to 70% Off
The 16 Best Walking Shoes for Men in 2023