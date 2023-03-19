Nike is kicking off spring with a massive sale on everything from iconic sneakers to athletic apparel. If you're looking to bring some fashion to your fitness game and get moving in the new season, these Nike deals are not to be missed.

Now through Sunday, March 26, the Nike Spring Sale is slashing prices on nearly 5,000 styles. You can save up to 50% and unlock even bigger discounts with the code SPRING to get an extra 20% off qualifying purchases of $100 or more and 25% off $150 or more. From training and running shoes and workout shirts, to hoodies and joggers, and even bucket hats, there's never been a better time to restock your activewear essentials.

Shop Nike's Spring Sale

Nike is the go-to sportswear brand for everything you need to stay active, including accessories like backpacks, hats, and gym bags. The activewear giant also offers stylish apparel for cooling down post-workout or lounging at home with their famous Nike swoosh on pieces made with comfort and flexibility at the forefront of their design.

Anytime we hear the words “Nike” and “sale” in the same sentence, we are scrolling through the thousands of discounts to find the greatest deals on the brand’s most popular products. From Air Force 1 sneakers to running shorts, shop our top picks from the Nike Spring Sale.

