Sales & Deals

Nike's Ultimate Sale Ends This Weekend: Save Up to 60% On Sneakers and Activewear

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Nike Spring Sale
Nike
By Charlotte Lewis
Published: 8:57 AM PDT, October 13, 2023

Kick off the new fall season with a workout wardrobe refresh. Shop the best activewear deals at Nike's Ultimate Sale.

In celebration of the new fall season, Nike is kicking off its Ultimate Sale with major discounts on everything from iconic sneakers to best-selling athletic apparel. If you're looking to bring some fashion to your fitness game and stay active in this fall, these Nike deals are not to be missed. 

From now until Sunday, October 15, Nike is offering 20% off nearly 4,000 styles with code ULTIMATE. During Nike's Ultimate Sale, you can save up to 60% on activewear essentials, including training and running shoes, workout shirts, hoodies, joggers and more to enhance your fall wardrobe.

Shop Nike's Sale

Nike is the go-to sportswear brand for everything you need to stay active, including accessories like backpacks, hats, and gym bags. The activewear giant also offers stylish apparel for cooling down post-workout or lounging at home with their famous Nike swoosh on pieces made with comfort and flexibility at the forefront of their design.

Anytime we hear the words “Nike” and “sale” in the same sentence, we are scrolling through the thousands of discounts to find the greatest deals on the brand’s most popular products. From Air Force 1 sneakers to running shorts, shop our top picks from the Nike Ultimate Sale.

Best Nike Deals on Women's Sneakers

Nike Free Run 2018 Women's Running Shoes

Nike Free Run 2018 Women's Running Shoes
Nike

Nike Free Run 2018 Women's Running Shoes

Save now on the super light and flexible Nike Free Run 2018, made for short runs when you want a barefoot-like feel. 

 

$120 $80

With Code ULTIMATE

Shop Now

Nike Air Max Flyknit Racer Women's Shoes

Nike Air Max Flyknit Racer Women's Shoes
Nike

Nike Air Max Flyknit Racer Women's Shoes

Nike's Air Max Flyknit Racer sneakers are crafted with stretchy yarns that form to your foot for support and breathability.

$160 $72

With Code ULTIMATE

Shop Now

Nike Infinity React 3 Running Shoes

Nike Infinity React 3 Running Shoes
Nike

Nike Infinity React 3 Running Shoes

Even if you're not a runner, you'll appreciate the springy bounce from these supportive and cushioned sneakers. 

$165 $80

With Code ULTIMATE

Shop Now

Nike Pegasus 40 Women's Road Running Shoes

Nike Pegasus 40 Women's Road Running Shoes
Nike

Nike Pegasus 40 Women's Road Running Shoes

This lightweight Nike running shoe keeps you going on everyday runs with an updated fit that offers more room in the forefoot and toes.

$130 $74

With Code ULTIMATE

Shop Now

Best Nike Deals on Men's Sneakers

Nike Revolution 6 Men's Road Running Shoes

Nike Revolution 6 Men's Road Running Shoes
Nike

Nike Revolution 6 Men's Road Running Shoes

Find your own pace in these comfortable and breathable sneakers that will set you up for success.

$70 $45

With Code ULTIMATE

Shop Now

Nike Air Max Flyknit Racer Men's Shoes

Nike Air Max Flyknit Racer Men's Shoes
Nike

Nike Air Max Flyknit Racer Men's Shoes

Designed with Nike's form-fitting Flyknit upper, these running shoes will provide comfort during all of your adventures.

$160 $80

With Code ULTIMATE

Shop Now

Nike Free Run 2018 Men's Road Running Shoes

Nike Free Run 2018 Men's Road Running Shoes
Nike

Nike Free Run 2018 Men's Road Running Shoes

Get over 35% off the highly-rated Nike Free Run 2018, featuring a circular-knit upper and dynamic heel fit system.

$100 $64

With Code ULTIMATE

Shop Now

Nike Air Zoom Vomero 16 Running Shoes

Nike Air Zoom Vomero 16 Running Shoes
Nike

Nike Air Zoom Vomero 16 Running Shoes

These trusted, daily trainers are a Nike best-seller — and for good reason.

$150 $72

With Code ULTIMATE

Shop Now

Best Nike Deals on Women's Activewear

Nike Zenvy Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings

Nike Zenvy Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
Nike

Nike Zenvy Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings

Nike's Zenvy Gentle-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings are designed with InfinaSoft fabric, known for its lightweight nature and squat-proof qualities.

$100 $48

With Code ULTIMATE

Shop Now

Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece

Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
Nike

Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece

Cozy up in Nike's  Phoenix Fleece, which features extra-tall ribbing and an oversized front pocket.

$75 $42

With Code ULTIMATE

Shop Now

Nike Alate Ellipse

Nike Alate Ellipse
Nike

Nike Alate Ellipse

A sleek sports bra that boasts a seamless, soft fit for lightweight performance.

$65 $35

With Code ULTIMATE

Shop Now

Nike Zenvy Biker Shorts

Nike Zenvy Biker Shorts
Nike

Nike Zenvy Biker Shorts

Nike's Zenvy High-Waisted Biker Shorts are designed with InfinaSoft fabric for a lightweight feel. 

$60 $31

WIth Code ULTIMATE

Shop Now

Best Nike Deals on Men's Activewear

Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Pullover Hoodie

Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Pullover Hoodie
Nike

Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Pullover Hoodie

Available in 22 colors, this unisex hoodie is a must-have for anyone's wardrobe.

$65 $32

With Code ULTIMATE

Shop Now

Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Men's Joggers

Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Men's Joggers
Nike

Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Men's Joggers

Get ready for cooler weather with the Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Joggers, featuring a tapered design that narrows at the knee for a cozy and comfortable fit.

$110 $45

With Code ULTIMATE

Shop Now

Nike Dri-FIT Legend Men's Long-Sleeve Fitness Top

Nike Dri-FIT Legend Men's Long-Sleeve Fitness Top
Nike

Nike Dri-FIT Legend Men's Long-Sleeve Fitness Top

Nike's Dri-FIT Legend Top is crafted with lightweight, stretchy fabric to keep you cool and dry during workouts.

$35 $28

With Code ULTIMATE

Shop Now

Nike Dry Men's Dri-FIT Taper Fitness Fleece Pants

Nike Dry Men's Dri-FIT Taper Fitness Fleece Pants
Nike

Nike Dry Men's Dri-FIT Taper Fitness Fleece Pants

Gear up for your fall workouts with Nike's Therma Pants which feature a roomy and tapered fit ideal for stretching and squatting. 

$65 $52

With Code ULTiMATE

Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Khloé Kardashian's Adidas Running Shoes Are on Sale at Amazon Now

Sales & Deals

Khloé Kardashian's Adidas Running Shoes Are on Sale at Amazon Now

Skechers Running and Walking Sneakers Are on Sale at Amazon Right Now

Sales & Deals

Skechers Running and Walking Sneakers Are on Sale at Amazon Right Now

Start Your Fall-Fashion Shopping Now with Everlane's 25% Off Sale

Sales & Deals

Start Your Fall-Fashion Shopping Now with Everlane's 25% Off Sale

The 16 Best Winter Coats for Women to Keep Warm When Temperatures Drop

Style

The 16 Best Winter Coats for Women to Keep Warm When Temperatures Drop

The Best Denim Shirts for Men and Women: Levi's, Ralph Lauren and More

Style

The Best Denim Shirts for Men and Women: Levi's, Ralph Lauren and More

TikTok’s Favorite Amazon Brands That Offer Affordable Workout Clothes

Style

TikTok’s Favorite Amazon Brands That Offer Affordable Workout Clothes

Save Up to 38% on Hoka Running, Walking and Hiking Shoes Right Now

Sales & Deals

Save Up to 38% on Hoka Running, Walking and Hiking Shoes Right Now

Save Up to 40% on Best-Selling Allbirds Sneakers for Fall

Sales & Deals

Save Up to 40% on Best-Selling Allbirds Sneakers for Fall

Shop the Best Walking Shoes for Women to Wear All 2023

Best Lists

Shop the Best Walking Shoes for Women to Wear All 2023

The Best Workout Clothes for Women on Amazon — Starting at $14

Style

The Best Workout Clothes for Women on Amazon — Starting at $14

Doja Cat Launches a Bold New Sneaker Collab With Skechers

Style

Doja Cat Launches a Bold New Sneaker Collab With Skechers

The Best Running Shoes for Men to Wear This Fall: Hoka, Nike and More

Style

The Best Running Shoes for Men to Wear This Fall: Hoka, Nike and More

13 Best Workout Shoes for Women to Crush Every Type of Workout

Best Lists

13 Best Workout Shoes for Women to Crush Every Type of Workout

Tags: