Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev Are Married

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev have officially mamboed into marriage. The wrestler and ballroom pro have tied the knot, they revealed in a joint Instagram post on Monday.

Their wedding in Paris comes five years after they competed as partners on the 25th season of the hit ABC competition series. Bella, who was previously in a long-term relationship with ex-fiancé John Cena, started dating Chigvintsev in December 2018, more than a year after their elimination from the show. In January 2020, the couple revealed they had secretly gotten engaged in November 2019 before announcing later that month that they also had their first child on the way.

The future husband and wife welcomed a now-2-year-old son named Matteo in August 2020 -- one day before sister Brie Bella also gave birth to her son, Buddy.

"We said I DO, can’t wait to share the entire journey with you all when our four-part special event, “Nikki Bella Says I Do,” premieres on @eentertainment. #NikkiBellaSaysIDo," the couple captioned their announcement. The post featured two photos of the bride and groom: one of her engagement ring and his wedding band and another of the two posing with the Eiffel Tower in the background.

As for more details on their nuptials, it seems like fans will just have to wait to find out. If there's one thing the public should bet on, it's that their wedding included one unforgettable party.

Speaking of Chigvintsev, she told ET back in April, "I told him, I go, 'You know, you're a dancer and I feel like we really have to have great entertainment.' We are both in the entertainment business, and so, we've already gone back and forth about a few things there, which hopefully one day I can share."

Added Bella, "We are going to have some fun surprises at our wedding."

