It’s not been easy for Nikki Bella to get back in the dating ring.

The 35-year-old professional wrestler split from her fiance, John Cena, for a second time on last season of Total Bellas, and has been trying to get back to dating on the new season of the show.

"Brie sets me up on a date with Peter [Kraus] from The Bachelorette and that was my first date in over six or seven years,” Nikki explains of her sister’s setup on Tuesday’s Busy Tonight. "It was so awkward and I totally got drunk.”

"You were very awkward,” Nikki’s twin, Brie, agrees. "I saw the date back."

Nikki notes that a lot of her self consciousness came from knowing that she was being filmed while putting herself back out there.

"I think that’s what embarrassed me a lot because here I am having this first date and all of the sudden I look to my left and it’s like two camera crews and I’m like, ‘Oh my god, this is so weird,’” she explains. "I didn’t even want to flirt because it was just so weird and awkward.”

In typical sister fashion, Brie adds, "No, but you flirted, because I watched the footage back. But it was really bad. I was like, ‘My sister needs help!’”

It’s unknown whether things worked out between Nikki and Peter, who was a finalist on Rachel Lindsay’s season of The Bachelorette, but in November he was rumored to be dating fellow Bachelor Nation alum Vanessa Grimaldi. Grimaldi has since moved on to fellow Canadian Josh Wolfe, posting some PDA pics with her new love on social media.

So would Nikki ever consider being the Bachelorette?

"Hell no, I don’t know how they do that,” she says. "And they kiss like everyone. How do they not spread germs.”

For more from Nikki Bella, watch the clip below:

RELATED CONTENT:

Nikki Bella Considers Going on a Date With Taye Diggs: 'He's Hot!'

Nikki Bella's Sister Brie Warns Her About Getting Too Close to Artem Chigvintsev

Nikki Bella Gets Super Flirty With Artem Chigvintsev During Their Date

Related Gallery