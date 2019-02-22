Peter Kraus is ready to impress!

In a sneak peek of Sunday's Total Bellas on E!, the 33-year-old former Bachelorette star arrives to pick up Nikki Bella for their date after Nikki's twin, Brie Bella, sets the pair up.

It's Brie's husband, Daniel Bryan, who answers the door for Peter, who's sporting black pants, a white T-shirt and a gray cardigan, and he's immediately impressed.

"First of all I just want to say Peter is hot!" Nikki's brother-in-law says in the confessional. "As a man, as a straight man, I can say that Peter is hot."

It seems Nikki -- who opts for a blank tank and a skintight, red skirt for the occasion -- is also impressed with her date, especially when he hands her a beautiful bouquet of flowers.

"Aw, you brought flowers," Nikki exclaims.

"You look fantastic!" Peter compliments the 35-year-old WWE star as he gives her the bouquet. "These are for you."

"Thank you! Oh my gosh. You're, like, the sweetest. That was really sweet," Nikki gushes.

It's not just the humans of the house who take an immediate liking to Peter! Brie and Bryan's pup, Winston, also has a thing for the former reality star.

"I have a puppy at home too," Peter tells the group as he pets the dog. "I have a one and a half year old pit bull. She's already got, like, gray in her beard and everything so she matches me, it's fun."

The sneak peek of Sunday's episode comes after Nikki detailed the "awkward" date -- her first since splitting with John Cena last year -- on Busy Tonight.

"It was so awkward and I totally got drunk," Nikki admitted on the show.

"Here I am having this first date and all of the sudden I look to my left and it’s like two camera crews and I’m like, ‘Oh my god, this is so weird,’” she added. "I didn’t even want to flirt because it was just so weird and awkward.”

In addition to her date with Peter, this season of Total Bellas also sees Nikki considering dates with actor Taye Diggs and her former Dancing With the Stars partner, Artem Chigvintsev. In fact, she's rumored to currently be dating the DWTS pro.

Watch the video below for more on Nikki's love life:

RELATED CONTENT:

Nikki Bella Talks ‘Awkward’ First Date With ‘Bachelorette’ Star Peter Kraus

Nikki Bella Considers Going on a Date With Taye Diggs: 'He's Hot!'

Nikki Bella's Sister Brie Warns Her About Getting Too Close to Artem Chigvintsev

Related Gallery