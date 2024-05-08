Nikki Glaser was surprised by Tom Brady's willingness to go after Kim Kardashian during his live Netflix roast.

The event went down on Sunday night and Kim made a cameo, coming on stage to a round of boos. The moment, which Netflix later edited out, went viral.

After Kim made several cracks at Tom's expense, he later took to the stage and delivered a dig at the reality star, which surprised comedian Nikki.

Nikki, who had her own set about Tom during the roast, appeared on Tuesday's Jimmy Kimmel Live where she discussed the moment.

Tom Brady at The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady held at the Kia Forum on May 5, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. - Lisa O'Connor/Variety via Getty Images

"One of the moments where I went, 'Oh, we can go there!' He did a joke about Kim Kardashian, who was there, who I thought was kind of off limits, right?" Nikki explained. "She's here, she takes enough of a beating. She's not on the stage, but then he had a joke about, 'Are you more scared about the jokes or the fact that your kids are with Kanye [West] right now?' A great joke. And I was like, 'I didn't even know we could really go there.'"

Kim split from ex-husband Kanye West in 2021. They share four kids together — North West, 10, Saint West, 8, Chicago West, 6, and Psalm West, almost 5. She has been very candid about her concerns surrounding Kanye's various scandals impacting their children.

Nikki called the roast an "intimidating thing to walk into," especially as one of the two female comedians on the stage.

She previously spoke on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show about the joke she had skipped telling about Tom due to a joint decision by the comedians involved.

"We all collectively decided not to involve his kids too much in anything because they didn't ask for this," said Glaser in reference to Brady's three children. "So, I couldn't say, 'Tom, hopefully we make out at the after-party -- you can pretend I'm your son."

And though Tom's kids weren't discussed, his past relationships with ex-wife Gisele Bundchen and ex Bridget Moynahan were considered fair game.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen attend the 2019 Hollywood For Science Gala at Private Residence on February 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. ( - Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

A source previously told ET that "Gisele was upset and hurt by some of the jokes about her, her relationship with [boyfriend] Joaquim [Valente], and her marriage to Tom during his roast." The source added, "Her main concern is always her children and family and she wants to protect them. She found some of the jokes to be distasteful and disrespectful."

Nikki spoke with ET ahead of the roast, teasing, "He's going to hear his ex-wife's name quite a bit, and he's going to hear what she might be up to these days."

