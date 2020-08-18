Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Build a Capsule Wardrobe From These Deals

Building a capsule wardrobe has never been easier or more affordable -- everything you need is available for a discount at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale!

So what is a capsule wardrobe? It's anywhere from 10 to 25 quality wardrobe pieces that will carry you throughout the year -- essentials like jeans, simple tops, neutral pumps, a chic dress and a blazer or two. You'll rely on these items day in and day out, occasionally adding in more trend-forward seasonal pieces to style them with. Think of your capsule wardrobe clothing as the building blocks of your closet.

Whether your endgame is easier mornings or fewer clothes in your closet (or both!), a minimal wardrobe doesn't have to be expensive and will definitely make your life easier.

Below, create your own budget-friendly base wardrobe with these capsule collection pieces at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.

Cosmo Masala Wrap Skirt AllSaints Nordstrom Cosmo Masala Wrap Skirt AllSaints A wrap skirt is one of the most flattering bottoms you can own. Pick one that fits your personal style, topping it with a tee in warmer months and a sweater when it's cool. REGULARLY $228 $149.90 at Nordstrom

9-Inch High Waist Skinny Jeans Madewell Nordstrom 9-Inch High Waist Skinny Jeans Madewell Elevated denim comes in handy for nicer occasions when you don't feel like putting on a dress. REGULARLY $128 $84.90 at Nordstrom

Rib Trim V-Neck Top Vince Nordstrom Rib Trim V-Neck Top Vince What doesn't this V-neck pair well with? Denim, black trousers, a pencil skirt, even a thick legging for casual days. REGULARLY $245 $149.90 at Nordstrom

Ingrid Raw Hem Chambray Shirt Rails Nordstrom Ingrid Raw Hem Chambray Shirt Rails In addition to never going out of style, a chambray button-up shirt can easily be dressed up or down. REGULARLY $158 $89.90 at Nordstrom

Chuck Taylor All Star Lift Ox Platform Sneaker Converse Nordstrom Chuck Taylor All Star Lift Ox Platform Sneaker Converse White sneakers -- as long as you keep 'em clean -- will go a long way in your wardrobe. Wear them with a summer maxi dress or a layered fall outfit. REGULARLY $75 $49.90 at Nordstrom

Chamberlain Blazer L'Agence Nordstrom Chamberlain Blazer L'Agence A structured blazer is a timeless piece that adds instant polish to any dress or shirt-and-pants combo. REGULARLY $595 $349.50 at Nordstrom

Confetti Print Blouson Midi Dress Harper Rose Nordstrom Confetti Print Blouson Midi Dress Harper Rose Make sure you have at least one dress you absolutely love in your essential wardrobe. You should be able to wear it to both work and play. REGULARLY $138 $81.90 at Nordstrom

Mari Crop Slim Straight Jeans AG Nordstrom Mari Crop Slim Straight Jeans AG The perfect denim is hard to find, but we've hit gold with this AG style of skinny jean. REGULARLY $198 $129.90 at Nordstrom

Marit Wedge Pump Cole Haan Nordstrom Marit Wedge Pump Cole Haan A comfortable pair of work-friendly shoes will get you through interviews, meetings and days at work -- even if you're at home, these will make you feel more professional. REGULARLY $180 $99.90 at Nordstrom

Cozy Long Cardigan Leith Nordstrom Cozy Long Cardigan Leith Another versatile piece, the long cardigan is like a more relaxed blazer. Choose a color and fabric that will suit your personal style. REGULARLY $69 $39.90 at Nordstrom

Denim Trucker Jacket with Removable Hood BLANKNYC Nordstrom Denim Trucker Jacket with Removable Hood BLANKNYC What's better than a cute denim jacket? A cute denim jacket with a removable hood. REGULARLY $88 $49.90 at Nordstrom

Hades Strappy Slide Sandal Steven New York Nordstrom Hades Strappy Slide Sandal Steven New York Make sure you have a sturdy pair of open-toe shoes for spring, summer and warm-weather getaways. REGULARLY $91.95 $49.90 at Nordstrom

