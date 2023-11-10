Nordstrom Rack Clear the Rack Sale: Get an Extra 25% Off Fall Styles

Stock up on already discounted fall styles at Nordstrom Rack's Clear the Rack Sale.
As if we needed any more incentive to browse through Nordstrom Rack's massive clearance selection, now the retailer is hosting a fall sale with even bigger markdowns on already-discounted clothing, shoes, accessories and more. Arriving just in time for the holiday season, this massive sale presents the perfect opportunity to kickstart your shopping spree and cross items off your list.
Now through Monday, November 13, shoppers can take an extra 25% off sale styles at Nordstrom Rack's Clear the Rack Sale. Whether you're looking to elevate your fall wardrobe or hunting for the perfect holiday gift for the fashion lover in your life, you'll find savings on best-sellers from brands like Ray-Ban, Barefoot Dreams, Steve Madden, Good American and more.
From sweater dresses and puffer jackets to fall boots, sunglasses, handbags and a number of other trendy fashion essentials, Nordstrom Rack's sale has everything you need to stay cozy and stylish from fall into winter.
Ahead, shop the best deals from Nordstrom Rack's Clear the Rack Sale.
Avec Les Filles Faux Leather Puffer Jacket
This on-trend puffer jacket is crafted with faux leather to enhance its shine and showcases a shortened hem for a stylish look.
Marc Fisher LTD Oshay Pointed Toe Bootie
Refresh your footwear collection with this Western-inspired bootie from Marc Fisher, available in four versatile colors.
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Lite Hooded Cocoon Cardigan
Whether you're lounging on the couch or running errands, this lightweight knit cardigan is the perfect layer to keep you cozy this season.
Longchamp Small Le Cuir Convertible Top-Handle Bag
The Longchamp Small Le Cuir Convertible Top-Handle Bag exudes a sophisticated aesthetic and provides just the right amount of space for your essentials.
Love By Design Julia Ribbed Knit Maxi Sweater Dress
This maxi sweater dress, crafted from soft and stretchy knit, provides a snug fit that hugs your curves.
Stuart Weitzman Norah Chelsea Boot
Chelsea boots are a major footwear trend this fall, and the Stuart Weitzman Norah Chelsea Boot embodies this style with a chunky platform and lug sole.
Ray-Ban Mega Wayfarer 51mm Square Sunglasses
Save 84% on the Ray-Ban Mega Wayfarer Square Sunglasses, featuring bold frames and polished logo hardware.
Steve Madden Faux Leather Shirt Jacket
Throw this modern faux leather shirt-jacket on over any outfit for a casual yet chic look.
Bernardo Wave Quilt Long Nylon Puffer Jacket
If you're looking to upgrade your winter jacket ahead of the chilly season, consider this longline puffer jacket designed to get you through any type of weather.
Good American Scuba Crewneck Bodysuit
This crewneck bodysuit from Khloe Kardashian's Good American is crafted from stretchy scuba fabric, making it a staple for your wardrobe.
