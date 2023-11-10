Sales & Deals

Nordstrom Rack Clear the Rack Sale: Get an Extra 25% Off Steve Madden, Ray-Ban, Good American and More

Nordstrom Rack Clear the Rack Sale: Get an Extra 25% Off Fall Styles
By Kyley Warren
Published: 12:04 PM PST, November 10, 2023

Stock up on already discounted fall styles at Nordstrom Rack's Clear the Rack Sale.

As if we needed any more incentive to browse through Nordstrom Rack's massive clearance selection, now the retailer is hosting a fall sale with even bigger markdowns on already-discounted clothing, shoes, accessories and more. Arriving just in time for the holiday season, this massive sale presents the perfect opportunity to kickstart your shopping spree and cross items off your list.

Now through Monday, November 13, shoppers can take an extra 25% off sale styles at Nordstrom Rack's Clear the Rack Sale. Whether you're looking to elevate your fall wardrobe or hunting for the perfect holiday gift for the fashion lover in your life, you'll find savings on best-sellers from brands like Ray-Ban, Barefoot Dreams, Steve Madden, Good American and more.

Shop the Clear The Rack Sale

From sweater dresses and puffer jackets to fall boots, sunglasses, handbags and a number of other trendy fashion essentials, Nordstrom Rack's sale has everything you need to stay cozy and stylish from fall into winter. 

Ahead, shop the best deals from Nordstrom Rack's Clear the Rack Sale.

Avec Les Filles Faux Leather Puffer Jacket

Avec Les Filles Faux Leather Puffer Jacket
Nordstrom Rack

Avec Les Filles Faux Leather Puffer Jacket

This on-trend puffer jacket is crafted with faux leather to enhance its shine and showcases a shortened hem for a stylish look.

$179 $39

Shop Now

Marc Fisher LTD Oshay Pointed Toe Bootie

Marc Fisher LTD Oshay Pointed Toe Bootie
Nordstrom Rack

Marc Fisher LTD Oshay Pointed Toe Bootie

Refresh your footwear collection with this Western-inspired bootie from Marc Fisher, available in four versatile colors.

$189 $56

Shop Now

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Lite Hooded Cocoon Cardigan

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Lite Hooded Cocoon Cardigan
Nordstrom Rack

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Lite Hooded Cocoon Cardigan

Whether you're lounging on the couch or running errands, this lightweight knit cardigan is the perfect layer to keep you cozy this season.

$168 $56

Shop Now

Longchamp Small Le Cuir Convertible Top-Handle Bag

Longchamp Small Le Cuir Convertible Top-Handle Bag
Nordstrom Rack

Longchamp Small Le Cuir Convertible Top-Handle Bag

The Longchamp Small Le Cuir Convertible Top-Handle Bag exudes a sophisticated aesthetic and provides just the right amount of space for your essentials.

$860 $253

Shop Now

Love By Design Julia Ribbed Knit Maxi Sweater Dress

Love By Design Julia Ribbed Knit Maxi Sweater Dress
Nordstrom Rack

Love By Design Julia Ribbed Knit Maxi Sweater Dress

This maxi sweater dress, crafted from soft and stretchy knit, provides a snug fit that hugs your curves.

$108 $32

Shop Now

Stuart Weitzman Norah Chelsea Boot

Stuart Weitzman Norah Chelsea Boot
Nordstrom Rack

Stuart Weitzman Norah Chelsea Boot

Chelsea boots are a major footwear trend this fall, and the Stuart Weitzman Norah Chelsea Boot embodies this style with a chunky platform and lug sole.

$550 $156

Shop Now

Ray-Ban Mega Wayfarer 51mm Square Sunglasses

Ray-Ban Mega Wayfarer 51mm Square Sunglasses
Nordstrom Rack

Ray-Ban Mega Wayfarer 51mm Square Sunglasses

Save 84% on the Ray-Ban Mega Wayfarer Square Sunglasses, featuring bold frames and polished logo hardware.

$182 $55

Shop Now

Steve Madden Faux Leather Shirt Jacket

Steve Madden Faux Leather Shirt Jacket
Nordstrom Rack

Steve Madden Faux Leather Shirt Jacket

Throw this modern faux leather shirt-jacket on over any outfit for a casual yet chic look.

$99 $30

Shop Now

Bernardo Wave Quilt Long Nylon Puffer Jacket

Bernardo Wave Quilt Long Nylon Puffer Jacket
Nordstrom Rack

Bernardo Wave Quilt Long Nylon Puffer Jacket

If you're looking to upgrade your winter jacket ahead of the chilly season, consider this longline puffer jacket designed to get you through any type of weather.

$180 $54

Shop Now

Good American Scuba Crewneck Bodysuit

Good American Scuba Crewneck Bodysuit
Nordstrom Rack

Good American Scuba Crewneck Bodysuit

This crewneck bodysuit from Khloe Kardashian's Good American is crafted from stretchy scuba fabric, making it a staple for your wardrobe.

$95 $25

Shop Now

