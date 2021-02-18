Nordstrom Rack Cozy Shop Sale: Save 65% on Sweats and Sweaters

Obsessed with cozy clothes right now? Nordstrom Rack has opened a limited-time flash event called the Cozy Shop, boasting deals up to 65% off soft, warm and comfy clothing, accessories and homeware.

Whether you need more winter sweaters or work-from-home loungewear, Nordstrom Rack is filled with amazing finds from stylish brands like Champion, Free People, Madewell and Topshop. Standout deals include UGG boots, an adorable star print matching set, cropped graphic sweatshirt and a plush, cuddle-up blanket for only $40.

If you're looking for more items for the ultimate cozy vibe, Everlane just launched a sustainable loungewear collection. Plus, we've found the best dupes for expensive scented candles.

Shop the Nordstrom Rack Cozy Shop and check out ET Style's top picks below.

Madewell Bradley Cardigan Sweater Nordstrom Rack Madewell Bradley Cardigan Sweater This lightweight Madewell cardigan is great for layering. $40 (REGULARLY $80) Buy Now

Free People Owen Thermal Pullover Nordstrom Rack Free People Owen Thermal Pullover An oversized waffle knit thermal top from Free People. $40 (REGULARLY $78) Buy Now

Socialite Printed Drawstring Funnel Neck Pullover & Printed Drawstring Waist Joggers Nordstrom Rack Socialite Printed Drawstring Funnel Neck Pullover & Printed Drawstring Waist Joggers You'll look so cute at home in this Socialite matching set, which comes with a star print pullover and joggers. PULLOVER: $30 Buy Now JOGGERS: $37 Buy Now

Champion Powerblend Graphic Print Hoodie Nordstrom Rack Champion Powerblend Graphic Print Hoodie Grab a classic Champion logo hoodie for under $40. $37 (REGULARLY $50) Buy Now

Abound Cropped Graphic Pullover Nordstrom Rack Abound Cropped Graphic Pullover A graphic cropped sweatshirt is sporty and cool. $20 Buy Now

Dolce Vita Pochy Faux Fur Slingback Slipper Nordstrom Rack Dolce Vita Pochy Faux Fur Slingback Slipper A fun, fuzzy pair of slingback slippers to keep your feet warm. $35 (REGULARLY $60) Buy Now

