Nordstrom Rack Cozy Shop Sale: Save 65% on Sweats and Sweaters
Obsessed with cozy clothes right now? Nordstrom Rack has opened a limited-time flash event called the Cozy Shop, boasting deals up to 65% off soft, warm and comfy clothing, accessories and homeware.
Whether you need more winter sweaters or work-from-home loungewear, Nordstrom Rack is filled with amazing finds from stylish brands like Champion, Free People, Madewell and Topshop. Standout deals include UGG boots, an adorable star print matching set, cropped graphic sweatshirt and a plush, cuddle-up blanket for only $40.
If you're looking for more items for the ultimate cozy vibe, Everlane just launched a sustainable loungewear collection. Plus, we've found the best dupes for expensive scented candles.
Shop the Nordstrom Rack Cozy Shop and check out ET Style's top picks below.
