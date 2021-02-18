Shopping

Nordstrom Rack Cozy Shop Sale: Save 65% on Sweats and Sweaters

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Obsessed with cozy clothes right now? Nordstrom Rack has opened a limited-time flash event called the Cozy Shop, boasting deals up to 65% off soft, warm and comfy clothing, accessories and homeware. 

Whether you need more winter sweaters or work-from-home loungewear, Nordstrom Rack is filled with amazing finds from stylish brands like Champion, Free People, Madewell and Topshop. Standout deals include UGG boots, an adorable star print matching set, cropped graphic sweatshirt and a plush, cuddle-up blanket for only $40. 

If you're looking for more items for the ultimate cozy vibe, Everlane just launched a sustainable loungewear collection. Plus, we've found the best dupes for expensive scented candles

Shop the Nordstrom Rack Cozy Shop and check out ET Style's top picks below.

Sage Collective Jetsetter Half Zip Solid Faux Shearling Cropped Jacket
We love this fluffy faux shearling zip-up pullover. 
$30
Madewell Bradley Cardigan Sweater
This lightweight Madewell cardigan is great for layering. 
$40 (REGULARLY $80)
Free People Owen Thermal Pullover
An oversized waffle knit thermal top from Free People. 
$40 (REGULARLY $78)
Socialite Printed Drawstring Funnel Neck Pullover & Printed Drawstring Waist Joggers
You'll look so cute at home in this Socialite matching set, which comes with a star print pullover and joggers. 
PULLOVER: $30
JOGGERS: $37
Champion Powerblend Graphic Print Hoodie
Grab a classic Champion logo hoodie for under $40. 
$37 (REGULARLY $50)
PST by Project Social T Anything Goes Sweatpants
Comfy drawstring sweatpants you'll want to wear every day. 
$28 (REGULARLY $68)
Abound Cropped Graphic Pullover
A graphic cropped sweatshirt is sporty and cool. 
$20
UGG Mini Bailey Button Bling Genuine Shearling Boot
Save 35% on the UGG Mini Bailey Boot with bling toggle button. 
$120 (REGULARLY $185)
Dolce Vita Pochy Faux Fur Slingback Slipper
A fun, fuzzy pair of slingback slippers to keep your feet warm. 
$35 (REGULARLY $60)
Nordstrom Rack Softest Plush Blanket - King
Upgrade your cuddle corner with this super plush, soft throw. 
$40

