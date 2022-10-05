Fall is known as sweater weather season, but as the temperatures drop you'll need something a bit more substantial to keep out the chill. For those needing to update their fall and winter gear, Nordstrom Rack just marked down so many coats and jackets with major discounts up to 90% off. No matter what style you're looking for, you can score designer fashion and everyday classics on sale at Nordstrom Rack.

If you're wanting something luxurious and high-end, brands like Valentino and Michael Kors were already discounted at Nordstrom Rack, and now they are even more affordable. With deals like these, it's never too early to get your holiday shopping started.

Shop Coat and Jacket Deals

Bundle up in comfortable puffers, bomber jackets, peacoats or give the new trench coat trend a try this fall. Favorites from Columbia, Topshop, Nike, and Guess are all included in Nordstrom Rack's sale. From casual wear to formal wear, these jackets and coats have you covered. With over 1,000 styles to choose from, we've made your shopping easier and rounded up the best deals on coats and jackets that will only add to your layered look.

Ahead, shop our favorite finds from Nordstrom Rack's outerwear deals and don't be left out in the cold.

Michael Kors Belted Asymmetrical Jacket Nordstrom Rack Michael Kors Belted Asymmetrical Jacket This classic long jacket makes for a great everyday coat once the brisk weather arrives. It's neutral tan, or black option, can be worn to work while easily transitioning into the night or for weekend activities. $300 $100 Buy Now

Michael Kors Hooded Down Coat Nordstrom Rack Michael Kors Hooded Down Coat This puffer jacket is filled with down feathers to keep you extra warm and has a hood attached, which is not typically seen with this style. You can go with the standard black, or choose from a variety of colors including crimson, blush, marigold, and nickel. $190 $80 Buy Now

BCBGeneration Pillow Puffer Jacket Nordstrom Rack BCBGeneration Pillow Puffer Jacket You'll want this puffer coat in your closet. The envelope style collar and the mint and rose color options bring a fun twist to the traditional coat style. If you're not sure about wearing pastels in the wintertime, it also comes in black. $198 $80 Buy Now

GUESS Asymmetrical Button Front Coat Nordstrom Rack GUESS Asymmetrical Button Front Coat Make a statement in this red textured coat with asymmetrical golden buttons. The unique button-up style of this A-line coat creates a sophisticated and chic look perfect for work or a party. $375 $160 Buy Now

