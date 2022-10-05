Shopping

Nordstrom Rack Just Marked Down So Many Stylish Coats and Jackets Now Up to 90% Off

By Rebecca Rovenstine‍
Fall is known as sweater weather season, but as the temperatures drop you'll need something a bit more substantial to keep out the chill. For those needing to update their fall and winter gear, Nordstrom Rack just marked down so many coats and jackets with major discounts up to 90% off. No matter what style you're looking for, you can score designer fashion and everyday classics on sale at Nordstrom Rack. 

If you're wanting something luxurious and high-end, brands like Valentino and Michael Kors were already discounted at Nordstrom Rack, and now they are even more affordable. With deals like these, it's never too early to get your holiday shopping started. 

Bundle up in comfortable puffers, bomber jackets, peacoats or give the new trench coat trend a try this fall. Favorites from Columbia, Topshop, Nike, and Guess are all included in Nordstrom Rack's sale. From casual wear to formal wear, these jackets and coats have you covered. With over 1,000 styles to choose from, we've made your shopping easier and rounded up the best deals on coats and jackets that will only add to your layered look. 

Ahead, shop our favorite finds from Nordstrom Rack's outerwear deals and don't be left out in the cold. 

Levi's Bubble Faux Shearling Collar Puffer Coat
Levi's Bubble Faux Shearling Collar Puffer Coat
Nordstrom Rack
Levi's Bubble Faux Shearling Collar Puffer Coat

This sleek and glossy puffer jacket with adorable faux-shearing collar and cuffs is also practical with zippered side pockets. It's available in three machine-washable colors so you don't have to make an extra visit to the dry cleaner. 

$180$80
Michael Kors Belted Asymmetrical Jacket
Belted Asymmetrical Jacket
Nordstrom Rack
Michael Kors Belted Asymmetrical Jacket

This classic long jacket makes for a great everyday coat once the brisk weather arrives. It's neutral tan, or black option, can be worn to work while easily transitioning into the night or for weekend activities. 

$300$100
Lucky Brand Faux Shearling Coat
Lucky Brand Faux Shearling Coat
Nordstrom Rack
Lucky Brand Faux Shearling Coat

Not only will you be cozy in the faux shearling coat, you'll be super stylish. The coat comes in brown and black options, both featuring the fluffy fabric and handy pockets.

$198$80
Michael Kors Hooded Down Coat
Michael Kors Hooded Down Jacket
Nordstrom Rack
Michael Kors Hooded Down Coat

This puffer jacket is filled with down feathers to keep you extra warm and has a hood attached, which is not typically seen with this style. You can go with the standard black, or choose from a variety of colors including crimson, blush, marigold, and nickel. 

$190$80
Columbia Cool Intervention Microfleece Jacket
Columbia Cool Intervention Microfleece Jacket
Nordstrom Rack
Columbia Cool Intervention Microfleece Jacket

There's nothing more classic than a Columbia fleece jacket and right now it's 50% off. Get the popular zip up in canyon blue, astral (a light grey), or dark raspberry seen above. 

$60$30
BCBGeneration Pillow Puffer Jacket
BCBGeneration Pillow Puffer Jacket
Nordstrom Rack
BCBGeneration Pillow Puffer Jacket

You'll want this puffer coat in your closet. The envelope style collar and the mint and rose color options bring a fun twist to the traditional coat style. If you're not sure about wearing pastels in the wintertime, it also comes in black.

$198$80
GUESS Asymmetrical Button Front Coat
GUESS Asymmetrical Button Front Coat
Nordstrom Rack
GUESS Asymmetrical Button Front Coat

Make a statement in this red textured coat with asymmetrical golden buttons. The unique button-up style of this A-line coat creates a sophisticated and chic look perfect for work or a party. 

$375$160
Donna Salyers Fabulous Furs Faux Fur Bomber Jacket
Donna Salyers Fabulous Furs Faux Fur Bomber Jacket
Nordstrom Rack
Donna Salyers Fabulous Furs Faux Fur Bomber Jacket

Fuzzy leopard isn't just fun, it's also stylish. Wear this jacket with jeans and your favorite boots or a little black dress. It's made with faux fur (and certified vegan), so you can rest assured no animals were harmed during the manufacturing process. 

$355$175
Steve Madden Vegan Leather Shirt Jacket
Steve Madden Vegan Leather Shirt Jacket
Nordstrom Rack
Steve Madden Vegan Leather Shirt Jacket

Perfect for a cool fall day, this vegan leather shirt-style jacket is highly fashionable. The long cut makes it casual, while effortlessly chic when paired with any outfit. 

$99$50
Lauren Ralph Lauren Faux Fur Hooded Down Puffer Jacket
Lauren Ralph Lauren Faux Fur Hooded Down Puffer Jacket
Nordstrom Rack
Lauren Ralph Lauren Faux Fur Hooded Down Puffer Jacket

If you live in an especially frigid area, bundle up with this quilted puffer down jacket. It's also lined with a soft faux-sherpa fabric, so you'll feel ultra comfortable while you wear it. 

$340$120
Sebby Faux Shearling Lined Biker Jacket
Sebby Faux Shearling Lined Biker Jacket
Nordstrom Rack
Sebby Faux Shearling Lined Biker Jacket

Try on something a bit edgy with this biker jacket lined in soft faux shearling. The black option gives off traditional biker vibes, whereas the white jacket softens the look to give a swanky vibe. 

$160$75
GUESS Double Breasted Belted Wool Blend Coat
GUESS Double Breasted Belted Wool Blend Coat
Nordstrom Rack
GUESS Double Breasted Belted Wool Blend Coat

Elegant and modern, this wool-blend peacoat from GUESS is a great staple to have in your closet. Go with the neutral grey above, or if you want something flashier there are teal and magenta options available. 

$375$160

