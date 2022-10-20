Nordstrom Rack Just Marked Down So Many Stylish Jackets and Coats Now Up to 90% Off
Fall is known as sweater weather season, but as the temperatures drop you'll need something a bit more substantial to keep out the chill. For those needing to update their fall and winter gear, Nordstrom Rack just marked down so many coats and jackets with major discounts up to 90% off. No matter what style you're looking for, you can score designer fashion and everyday classics on sale at Nordstrom Rack.
If you're wanting something luxurious and high-end, brands like Valentino and Michael Kors were already discounted at Nordstrom Rack, and now they are even more affordable. With deals like these, it's never too early to get your holiday shopping started.
Bundle up in comfortable puffers, bomber jackets, peacoats or give the new trench coat trend a try this fall. Favorites from Columbia, Topshop, Nike, and Guess are all included in Nordstrom Rack's sale. From casual wear to formal wear, these jackets and coats have you covered. With over 1,000 styles to choose from, we've made your shopping easier and rounded up the best deals on coats and jackets that will only add to your layered look.
Ahead, shop our favorite finds from Nordstrom Rack's outerwear deals and don't be left out in the cold.
Stylishly get through whatever chilly and wet weather may come your way with Nautica's Faux Fur lined Puffer Jacket.
Get this trendy oversized plaid shacket at an incredible deal. This cozy outerwear includes two chest pockets and two front welt pockets because the more pockets the better.
This sleek and glossy puffer jacket with adorable faux-shearing collar and cuffs is also practical with zippered side pockets. It's available in three machine-washable colors so you don't have to make an extra visit to the dry cleaner.
This classic long jacket makes for a great everyday coat once the brisk weather arrives. It's neutral tan, or black option, can be worn to work while easily transitioning into the night or for weekend activities.
Not only will you be cozy in the faux shearling coat, you'll be super stylish. The coat comes in brown and black options, both featuring the fluffy fabric and handy pockets.
This puffer jacket is filled with down feathers to keep you extra warm and has a hood attached, which is not typically seen with this style. You can go with the standard black, or choose from a variety of colors including crimson, blush, marigold, and nickel.
There's nothing more classic than a Columbia fleece jacket and right now it's 50% off. Get the popular zip up in canyon blue, astral (a light grey), or dark raspberry seen above.
You'll want this puffer coat in your closet. The envelope style collar and the mint and rose color options bring a fun twist to the traditional coat style. If you're not sure about wearing pastels in the wintertime, it also comes in black.
Make a statement in this red textured coat with asymmetrical golden buttons. The unique button-up style of this A-line coat creates a sophisticated and chic look perfect for work or a party.
Fuzzy leopard isn't just fun, it's also stylish. Wear this jacket with jeans and your favorite boots or a little black dress. It's made with faux fur (and certified vegan), so you can rest assured no animals were harmed during the manufacturing process.
If you live in an especially frigid area, bundle up with this quilted puffer down jacket. It's also lined with a soft faux-sherpa fabric, so you'll feel ultra comfortable while you wear it.
Try on something a bit edgy with this biker jacket lined in soft faux shearling. The black option gives off traditional biker vibes, whereas the white jacket softens the look to give a swanky vibe.
Elegant and modern, this wool-blend peacoat from GUESS is a great staple to have in your closet. Go with the neutral grey above, or if you want something flashier there are teal and magenta options available.
