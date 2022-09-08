Fall fashion shopping sprees have begun and one sale you don't want to miss is the Nordstrom Sale. If you missed out on the Anniversary Sale, this end-of-summer savings event is your opportunity to save on best-selling brands, including Free People, Madewell, UGG, Tory Burch, Steve Madden and more. Now through September 12, Nordstrom's big sale has deals up to 60% off.

Shop Nordstrom Sale

As we inch toward the new season, we're starting to revamp our closets with cozier styles and fall wardrobe essentials. Nordstrom's sale is the ideal opportunity to grab new closet additions ahead of the fall with limited-time low prices on staples like boots, leather jackets and leggings from your favorite brands.

Whether you are shopping for yourself or a loved one, the Nordstrom sale is packed with giftable finds at affordable prices. Ahead, shop our picks for can't-miss deals on fall wardrobe essentials at the Nordstrom Sale below.

The Best Fall Fashion Deals from Nordstrom

