From TikTok-famous brands like Lisa Says Gah to savings on North Face, you can find practically anything at Nordstrom -- save for, maybe, your motivation to brave the winter chill outside. As far as we know, Nordstrom doesn't have the technology to change the weather, but the brand's sale of UGG products could help you update your winter wardrobe.

Nordstrom revealed major markdowns on nearly 200 UGG products. If you need waterproof boots, slippers, joggers or anything else UGG-related, you can save up to 50% off. With winter essentials like plush fleece jackets and wool-lined boots, there are a lot of items to choose from.

While UGG might be best known for its hyper-comfortable boots and booties, the brand has expanded well beyond footwear and fashion. With items like luxury flannel sheets and throw blankets, you could cover most of your house in UGG -- you know, if you're an UGG fanatic.

Valentine's Day is nearly upon us, and the deals on UGG products could give you the gift inspiration you were waiting for. With deals on items like the extremely soft UGG Breton Stripe Faux Fur Throw and the Stella Luxury Flannel Pillowcases, it's easy to find a gift for your valentine. Maybe you're just looking to gift yourself a pair of Selena Gomez's UGG boots.

That's right: Selena Gomez's adorable UGG Classic Femme Mini Wedge Booties are on sale at Nordstrom. At nearly 40% off, you can dress like the singer and actress. You can pair these wedge booties with your go-to outfit. If you need help centering a look based on Gomez's boots, we suggest the Laken Mock Neck Fleece Jacket. After all, why not go all out with the all-over plush look?

Nordstrom has a lot more deals beyond Selena Gomez's boots. With a ton of UGG merchandise marked down, ET scoured the savings from some of our favorites. Shop the UGG deals below.

Marlene Quilted Fleece Jacket Nordstrom Marlene Quilted Fleece Jacket This jacket sports a soft fleece fabric on the interior and exterior, so you can look as cozy as you feel in this zip-up jacket. $168 $101 Buy Now

Saoirse Waterproof Bootie Nordstrom Saoirse Waterproof Bootie Since you can just slip these waterproof booties on, the buckle straps are just for looks -- but we love the aesthetic charm they add to these UGG booties. $170 $128 Buy Now

Ultra Mini Classic Boot Nordstrom Ultra Mini Classic Boot These ankle-tall mini boots in dragon fruit pink are great for dealing with the winter chill. The plush interior lining makes these mini boots feel like durable slippers. $140 $84 Buy Now

Fluffette Slipper Nordstrom Fluffette Slipper These slippers are fluffy inside and out, which explains why they're called Fluffette Slippers. $90 $70 Buy Now

Karoline Fleece Robe Nordstrom Karoline Fleece Robe Bundle up in this fleece robe while you enjoy your morning coffee -- it's a great loungewear and after-shower essential. $130 $78 Buy Now

Ericka Relaxed Jogger Pants Nordstrom Ericka Relaxed Jogger Pants These jogger pants in rosewater pink feature a drawstring waist, so you can comfortably adjust the pants. The comfortable joggers also include pockets, so you don't have to worry about forgetting anything while you're lounging around or running errands. $88 $53 Buy Now

