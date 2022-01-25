Shopping

Nordstrom UGG Sale: Save Up to 50% Off on Boots, Sandals, Robes and More

By Wesley Horvath‍
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Nordstrom UGG Sale lead image
Nordstrom

From TikTok-famous brands like Lisa Says Gah to savings on North Face, you can find practically anything at Nordstrom -- save for, maybe, your motivation to brave the winter chill outside. As far as we know, Nordstrom doesn't have the technology to change the weather, but the brand's sale of UGG products could help you update your winter wardrobe.

Nordstrom revealed major markdowns on nearly 200 UGG products. If you need waterproof boots, slippers, joggers or anything else UGG-related, you can save up to 50% off. With winter essentials like plush fleece jackets and wool-lined boots, there are a lot of items to choose from. 

While UGG might be best known for its hyper-comfortable boots and booties, the brand has expanded well beyond footwear and fashion. With items like luxury flannel sheets and throw blankets, you could cover most of your house in UGG -- you know, if you're an UGG fanatic.

Valentine's Day is nearly upon us, and the deals on UGG products could give you the gift inspiration you were waiting for. With deals on items like the extremely soft UGG Breton Stripe Faux Fur Throw and the Stella Luxury Flannel Pillowcases, it's easy to find a gift for your valentine. Maybe you're just looking to gift yourself a pair of Selena Gomez's UGG boots

That's right: Selena Gomez's adorable UGG Classic Femme Mini Wedge Booties are on sale at Nordstrom. At nearly 40% off, you can dress like the singer and actress. You can pair these wedge booties with your go-to outfit. If you need help centering a look based on Gomez's boots, we suggest the Laken Mock Neck Fleece Jacket. After all, why not go all out with the all-over plush look? 

Nordstrom has a lot more deals beyond Selena Gomez's boots. With a ton of UGG merchandise marked down, ET scoured the savings from some of our favorites. Shop the UGG deals below.

Classic Femme Mini Wedge Bootie
UGG Classic Femme Mini Wedge Bootie
Nordstrom
Classic Femme Mini Wedge Bootie
You can step out in the same UGG wedge booties that Selena Gomez sported. Plus, they'll keep your feet warm with the classic wool lining that UGG is famous for.
$160$100
Laken Mock Neck Fleece Jacket
UGG Laken Mock Neck Fleece Jacket
Nordstrom
Laken Mock Neck Fleece Jacket
Everyone needs a good plush jacket. With this plush fleece jacket, you can easily layer it under your winter coat or over your sleepwear.
$120$77
Classic Mini II Genuine Shearling Lined Boot
UGG Classic Mini II Genuine Shearling Lined Boot
Nordstrom
Classic Mini II Genuine Shearling Lined Boot
These metallic UGG boots are perfect for trekking through snow. Personally, we love the texture on the exterior of these boots. 
$160$120
Kid's Fluff Yeah Slide
UGG Kid's Fluff Yeah Slide
Nordstrom
Kid's Fluff Yeah Slide
These fuzzy slides are perfect for kids. After all, who wouldn't want to wear fluffy comfortable slip-on shoes?
$75$45
Oh Fluffita Genuine Shearling Slingback Sandal
UGG Oh Fluffita Genuine Shearling Slingback Sandal
Nordstrom
Oh Fluffita Genuine Shearling Slingback Sandal
These Fluffita slingback sandals make the perfect slip-on footwear. Plus, the sandal's rubber sole gives them nice traction for when you wear them outside.
$110$55
Marlene Quilted Fleece Jacket
UGG Marlene Quilted Fleece Jacket
Nordstrom
Marlene Quilted Fleece Jacket
This jacket sports a soft fleece fabric on the interior and exterior, so you can look as cozy as you feel in this zip-up jacket. 
$168$101
Saoirse Waterproof Bootie
UGG Saoirse Waterproof Bootie
Nordstrom
Saoirse Waterproof Bootie
Since you can just slip these waterproof booties on, the buckle straps are just for looks -- but we love the aesthetic charm they add to these UGG booties. 
$170$128
Breton Stripe Faux Fur Throw
UGG Breton Stripe Faux Fur Throw
Nordstrom
Breton Stripe Faux Fur Throw
This throw blanket is made from a plush faux fur fabric. At 5 ft by 7 ft, this is the perfect blanket to cuddle up under during a movie marathon. 
$140$104
Ultra Mini Classic Boot
UGG Ultra Mini Classic Boot
Nordstrom
Ultra Mini Classic Boot
These ankle-tall mini boots in dragon fruit pink are great for dealing with the winter chill. The plush interior lining makes these mini boots feel like durable slippers. 
$140$84
Fluffette Slipper
UGG Fluffette Slipper
Nordstrom
Fluffette Slipper
These slippers are fluffy inside and out, which explains why they're called Fluffette Slippers. 
$90$70
Karoline Fleece Robe
UGG Karoline Fleece Robe
Nordstrom
Karoline Fleece Robe
Bundle up in this fleece robe while you enjoy your morning coffee -- it's a great loungewear and after-shower essential. 
$130$78
Mini Classic II Waterproof Clear Boot
Ugg Mini Classic II Waterproof Clear Boot
Nordstrom
Mini Classic II Waterproof Clear Boot
Like all UGG footwear, these waterproof boots are lined with the classic wool, so your feet can stay warm and dry. Thanks to this boot's clear exterior, you can still see the texture of the fuzzy wool underneath.
$120$72
Ericka Relaxed Jogger Pants
UGG Ericka Relaxed Jogger Pants
Nordstrom
Ericka Relaxed Jogger Pants
These jogger pants in rosewater pink feature a drawstring waist, so you can comfortably adjust the pants. The comfortable joggers also include pockets, so you don't have to worry about forgetting anything while you're lounging around or running errands. 
$88$53
Fluff Yeah Genuine Shearling Slingback Sandal
UGG Fluff Yeah Genuine Shearling Slingback Sandal
Nordstrom
Fluff Yeah Genuine Shearling Slingback Sandal
Fluff yeah these slingback sandals are fluffy, and they're perfect for warmer weather. Or perhaps you'd perfect to wear them inside to avoid your chilly kitchen tile. 
$110$83

RELATED CONTENT:

The Hottest Valentine's Day Gifts for Men

Lisa Says Gah Lands at Nordstrom: Shop the Brand's Colorful Collection

20 Valentine's Day Gifts for Everyone You Love

The Best Valentine's Day Gifts Under $50

Everything on Sale at Nordstrom

Best Amazon Deals on NuFACE Anti-Aging Devices

Get a Free Gift With an Always Pan Purchase from Our Place