The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale has finally arrived and the retailer's biggest sale of the year does not disappoint. After weeks of member-only discounts, there is a massive amount of deals on trending styles that everyone can shop. Nordstrom only hosts this expansive sale once a year, so it's the perfect opportunity to stock your wardrobe with new summer styles from Birkenstock, Alo Yoga, UGG and more of your go-to brands at some of the lowest prices of the season.

Shop Nordstrom's Sale

As of Friday, July 15, you don't need to be a Nordstrom cardholder to save on the best-selling summer styles like Free People miniskirts and comfortable leggings with pockets from Zella. There are over 6,000 deals on just about anything you might be looking for at Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale, but the best Black Friday-level discounts are selling out fast.

Through Monday, August 1 at 2:59 a.m. EST, the best fashion finds at the 2022 Nordstrom Anniversary Sale are majorly marked down for everything you have in store this year. From travel totes to activewear, sunglasses, and even winter coats, check out the best fashion deals to shop at Nordstrom now. Shopping on a budget? Make sure to also check out the best Nordstrom deals under $50.

