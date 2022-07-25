Shopping

Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale 2022: Best Fashion Deals on Free People, Farm Rio, Alo Yoga and More

By Wesley Horvath‍
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2022 Fashion
Nordstrom

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale has finally arrived and the retailer's biggest sale of the year does not disappoint. After weeks of member-only discounts, there is a massive amount of deals on trending styles that everyone can shop. Nordstrom only hosts this expansive sale once a year, so it's the perfect opportunity to stock your wardrobe with new summer styles from Birkenstock, Alo Yoga, UGG and more of your go-to brands at some of the lowest prices of the season. 

Shop Nordstrom's Sale

As of Friday, July 15, you don't need to be a Nordstrom cardholder to save on the best-selling summer styles like Free People miniskirts and comfortable leggings with pockets from Zella. There are over 6,000 deals on just about anything you might be looking for at Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale, but the best Black Friday-level discounts are selling out fast. 

Through Monday, August 1 at 2:59 a.m. EST, the best fashion finds at the 2022 Nordstrom Anniversary Sale are majorly marked down for everything you have in store this year. From travel totes to activewear, sunglasses, and even winter coats, check out the best fashion deals to shop at Nordstrom now. Shopping on a budget? Make sure to also check out the best Nordstrom deals under $50

Rodd & Gunn New Haven Sports Fit Piqué Polo
Rodd & Gunn New Haven Sports Fit Piqué Polo
Nordstrom
Rodd & Gunn New Haven Sports Fit Piqué Polo

You can have a classic and sporty look with this polo shirt. 

$80$47
BOSS Genius Trim Fit Solid Wool Suit
BOSS Genius Trim Fit Solid Wool Suit
Nordstrom
BOSS Genius Trim Fit Solid Wool Suit

Going to a wedding and in need of a suit? This suit is perfect and comes in four different colors. 

$895$600
Free People Honey Pleated High Waist Miniskirt
Free People Honey Pleated High Waist Miniskirt
Nordstrom
Free People Honey Pleated High Waist Miniskirt

The pleated structure makes it even easier to dress this miniskirt up or down. Pair it with a puff sleeve top or another new style from Free People.

$60$40
Farm Rio Toucans Garden Midi Dress
Farm Rio Toucans Garden Midi Dress
Nordstrom
Farm Rio Toucans Garden Midi Dress

Enter an island paradise in this flower-powered midi fashioned with voluminous puff sleeves and an open back with beaded tassels.

$250$175
Ray-Ban 51mm Geometric Sunglasses
Ray-Ban 51mm Geometric Sunglasses
Nordstrom
Ray-Ban 51mm Geometric Sunglasses

Protect your eyes from the summer sun with these Ray-Bans and look fashionable in the process.

$176$100
Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 39 Running Shoe
Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 39 Running Shoe
Nordstrom
Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 39 Running Shoe

Made with lightweight and breathable materials, these Nike running shoes will keep you comfortable during your workout. 

$130$96
Alo Muse Ribbed High Waist Sweatpants
Alo Muse Ribbed High Waist Sweatpants
Nordstrom
Alo Muse Ribbed High Waist Sweatpants

These ribbed joggers from Alo will have you feeling extra comfy.

$98$68
BDG Urban Outfitters Kamaryn Tie Front Minidress
BDG Urban Outfitters Kamaryn Tie Front Minidress
Nordstrom
BDG Urban Outfitters Kamaryn Tie Front Minidress

This green printed minidress is your new beach getaway essential this summer. 

$64$43
French Connection Eloise Sheer Blouse
French Connection Eloise Sheer Blouse
Nordstrom
French Connection Eloise Sheer Blouse

A sheer long-sleeve blouse makes a beautifully breezy look for the summertime. Stand out on your next summer vacation with this bright yellow top.

$88$53
Spanx OnCore Mid Thigh Shaper Bodysuit
Spanx OnCore Mid Thigh Shaper Bodysuit
Nordstrom
Spanx OnCore Mid Thigh Shaper Bodysuit

Get a sculpted look or build a layered look with the Spanx OnCore Mid Thigh Shaper Bodysuit.

$98$65
Zella Restore Soft Pocket Leggings
Zella Restore Soft Pocket Leggings
Nordstrom
Zella Restore Soft Pocket Leggings

Prepare for your next workout in style thanks to these Zella Restore Soft Pocket Leggings.

$65$40
CeCe Puff Sleeve Mixed Media Top
CeCe Puff Sleeve Mixed Media Top
Nordstrom
CeCe Puff Sleeve Mixed Media Top

Puff sleeves are an ongoing trend for a good reason — they're super cute and versatile.

$49$33

RELATED CONTENT:

12 Can't-Miss Beauty Deals from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is Here: 10 Best Deals to Shop Today

Hurry to Get Zendaya’s UGG Slippers for 30% Off at Nordstrom

The 10 Best Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Deals on Underwear and Bras

Sunday Riley's Bestsellers for Radiant Skin Are On Sale at Nordstrom

20 of the Best Shoe Deals to Shop at Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale

Shop Royal-Approved Finds at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Save on Barefoot Dreams Blankets at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Celeb-Loved Spanx Faux Leather Leggings Are on Sale at Nordstrom

 