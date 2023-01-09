Originally slated to end in late December, the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale is still going strong with over 42,000 deals on everything from designer handbags to running shoes and home finds. Running for one last day today, Nordstrom's major winter sale does not disappoint. Whether you are shopping for winter essentials or wondering how to use the gift cards received over the holidays, you can save up to 60% on top brands from UGG, Birkenstock, Jacquemus, and much more.

Shop the Half-Yearly Sale

You don't need to be a Nordstrom cardholder to save on the top-rated styles like the Hoka Clifton 8 and trendy winter fashion like a Free People shacket. There is still plenty of time to shop, but the incredible designer deals are always among the first to go. No matter what you have in store for 2023, you can save big on the best fashion finds from the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale.

Shop the best deals on women's shoes and designer handbags from Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale before it ends tonight.

Best Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale Shoe Deals

UGG Ultra Mini Classic Boot Nordstrom UGG Ultra Mini Classic Boot Nothing says cozy season quite like UGGs. This style delivers extra comfort with a lining crafted from UGGplush, a moisture-wicking textile made from a wool-rich blend but crafted to feel and wear like genuine shearling. $140 $84 Shop Now

Best Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale Handbag Deals

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Leggings With Pockets to Carry All of Your Workout Essentials

The Best Running Shoes for Men This Winter 2023

The Best Running Shoes for Women

Save $250 On Peloton Bikes to Complete Your Home Gym

The 20 Best Walmart Deals to Shop for New Year Savings

Our Place Sale: Save Up to 31% On The Always Pan and More Kitchenware

The lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag Is Back in Stock Right Now

Save Up to 70% On Kate Spade Handbags and Wallets for The New Year