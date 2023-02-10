Shopping

Nordstrom's Winter Sale Is Here — Save Up to 50% on Hoka, Alo Yoga, Birkenstock and More

By Amy Lee
The Nordstrom Winter Sale is going strong with over 44,000 deals on everything from designer handbags to running shoes and home finds. Running through Feb. 20, Nordstrom's major winter sale does not disappoint. Whether you are shopping for winter essentials or wondering how to use the gift cards received over the holidays, you can save up to 50% on top brands from UGG, Birkenstock, Madewell, and much more.

You don't need to be a Nordstrom cardholder to save on the top-rated styles like the Hoka Clifton 8 and trendy winter fashion like a Levi's '90s Denim Trucker Jacket. There is still plenty of time to shop, but the incredible designer deals are always among the first to go. No matter what you have in store for winter, you can save big on the best fashion and home finds from the Nordstrom Sale. 

Shop the best deals on women's shoes, designer handbags, home and more from Nordstrom's sale before it ends.

Best Nordstrom Winter Sale Denim Deals

Levi's '90s Denim Trucker Jacket
Levi's '90s Denim Trucker Jacket
Nordstrom
Levi's '90s Denim Trucker Jacket

Levi's original jean jacket that just gets better over time from natural wear through all seasons. 

$98$39
Madewell The Perfect High Waist Straight Leg Jeans
Madewell The Perfect High Waist Straight Leg Jeans
Nordstrom
Madewell The Perfect High Waist Straight Leg Jeans

Madewell's The Perfect High Waist Straight Leg denim has a '90s-supermodel look and a perfectly broken-in feel. These jeans are a go-anywhere pair that will become a staple all year long. 

$128$50
Levi's Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans
Levi's Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans
Nordstrom
Levi's Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans

One of the most popular denim retailers for a reason, you can never go wrong with a pair of Levi's jeans. 

$98$39

Best Nordstrom Winter Sale Shoe Deals

Steve Madden Lawrence Loafer
Steve Madden Lawrence Loafer
Nordstrom
Steve Madden Lawrence Loafer

Kick this Y2K trend up a notch with these patent leather-wrapped, chunky lugged loafers from Steve Madden.

$100$80
HOKA Clifton 8 Running Shoe
Clifton 8 Running Shoe
Nordstrom
HOKA Clifton 8 Running Shoe

Lighter and springier than ever, Hoka's all-distance running shoe puts cushioning and performance underfoot with an emphasis on streamlined comfort.

$140$112
Birkenstock Arizona Big Buckle Genuine Shearling Slide Sandal
Birkenstock Arizona Big Buckle Genuine Shearling Slide Sandal
Nordstrom
Birkenstock Arizona Big Buckle Genuine Shearling Slide Sandal

The fan-favorite Birkenstock slide sandal gets a cozy update with a genuine-shearling lining for cushioning and natural moisture-wicking comfort.

$180$126
Teva ReEmber Convertible Slip-On Sneaker
Teva ReEmber Convertible Slip-On Sneaker
Nordstrom
Teva ReEmber Convertible Slip-On Sneaker

This cozy, convertible Teva sneaker is crafted in a sleeping-bag–inspired design with a quilted upper and collapsible heel for easy on-off style.

$80$60
UGG Fluff Yeah Faux Fur Slingback Sandal
UGG Fluff Yeah Faux Fur Slingback Sandal
Nordstrom
UGG Fluff Yeah Faux Fur Slingback Sandal

Get 30% off UGG's faux-fur slingback that combines the laid-back appeal of a sandal with the plush softness of your favorite slipper.

$100$70
UGG Ultra Mini Classic Boot
UGG Ultra Mini Classic Boot
Nordstrom
UGG Ultra Mini Classic Boot

Nothing says cozy season quite like UGGs. This style delivers extra comfort with a lining crafted from UGGplush, a moisture-wicking textile made from a wool-rich blend but crafted to feel and wear like genuine shearling. 

$140$91
Dr. Martens Audrick Platform Chelsea Boot
Dr. Martens Audrick Platform Chelsea Boot
Nordstrom
Dr. Martens Audrick Platform Chelsea Boot

Step into winter in a platform Chelsea boot that will stand the test of time. 

$200$130

Best Nordstrom Winter Sale Handbag Deals

Off-White Hard Core Nylon Crossbody Bag
Off-White Hard Core Nylon Crossbody Bag
Nordstrom
Off-White Hard Core Nylon Crossbody Bag

A paper-clip zip pull embodies Off-White's signature irreverence on this compact nylon crossbody suspended from a logo-jacquard strap.

$1,020$612
Coach Tabby Soft Leather Shoulder Bag
Coach Tabby Soft Leather Shoulder Bag
Nordstrom
Coach Tabby Soft Leather Shoulder Bag

Coach's softly structured little leather bag gets a chic top-handle flap silhouette to carry it two ways. 

$450$315
Stella McCartney Medium Frayme Faux Shearling Shoulder Bag
Stella McCartney Medium Frayme Faux Shearling Shoulder Bag
Nordstrom
Stella McCartney Medium Frayme Faux Shearling Shoulder Bag

Stella McCartney's compact yet roomy shoulder bag crafted from faux shearling is complemented by a chunky mixed-finish diamond-cut chain and tonal whipstitching. 

$1,530$918
Tory Burch Robinson Convertible Shoulder Bag
Tory Burch Robinson Convertible Shoulder Bag
Nordstrom
Tory Burch Robinson Convertible Shoulder Bag

A removable shoulder strap delivers versatility to this compact Tory Burch bag made from pebbled leather. 

    $398$279

    More Nordstrom Winter Sale Deals

    Otherland Scented Candle
    Otherland Scented Candle
    Nordstrom
    Otherland Scented Candle

    Former art buyer Abigail Cook Stone launched Otherland to offer candles that combine art, design and fragrance without the hefty price tag.

    $36$22
    Staub 4-Piece Ceramic Baking Dish Set
    Staub 4-Piece Ceramic Baking Dish Set
    Nordstrom
    Staub 4-Piece Ceramic Baking Dish Set

    Made with superior ceramic, these Staub baking dishes distribute heat evenly and efficiently. This 4-piece set is at an incredible price point right now.

    $220$100
    Ralph Lauren Ralph's Club Eau de Parfum
    Ralph Lauren Ralph's Club Eau de Parfum
    Nordstrom
    Ralph Lauren Ralph's Club Eau de Parfum

    Sometimes the best things in life come in a bottle, like Ralph Lauren's woody cologne. 

    $98$69
    Ray-Ban New Wayfarer Rectangular Sunglasses
    Ray-Ban New Wayfarer 50mm Small Polarized Rectangular Sunglasses
    Nordstrom
    Ray-Ban New Wayfarer Rectangular Sunglasses

    You're going to need a new set of shades to shield your eyes from the spring and summer sunshine ahead.

    $213$163

