The Nordstrom Winter Sale is going strong with over 44,000 deals on everything from designer handbags to running shoes and home finds. Running through Feb. 20, Nordstrom's major winter sale does not disappoint. Whether you are shopping for winter essentials or wondering how to use the gift cards received over the holidays, you can save up to 50% on top brands from UGG, Birkenstock, Madewell, and much more.
You don't need to be a Nordstrom cardholder to save on the top-rated styles like the Hoka Clifton 8 and trendy winter fashion like a Levi's '90s Denim Trucker Jacket. There is still plenty of time to shop, but the incredible designer deals are always among the first to go. No matter what you have in store for winter, you can save big on the best fashion and home finds from the Nordstrom Sale.
Shop the best deals on women's shoes, designer handbags, home and more from Nordstrom's sale before it ends.
Best Nordstrom Winter Sale Denim Deals
Levi's original jean jacket that just gets better over time from natural wear through all seasons.
Madewell's The Perfect High Waist Straight Leg denim has a '90s-supermodel look and a perfectly broken-in feel. These jeans are a go-anywhere pair that will become a staple all year long.
One of the most popular denim retailers for a reason, you can never go wrong with a pair of Levi's jeans.
Best Nordstrom Winter Sale Shoe Deals
Kick this Y2K trend up a notch with these patent leather-wrapped, chunky lugged loafers from Steve Madden.
Lighter and springier than ever, Hoka's all-distance running shoe puts cushioning and performance underfoot with an emphasis on streamlined comfort.
The fan-favorite Birkenstock slide sandal gets a cozy update with a genuine-shearling lining for cushioning and natural moisture-wicking comfort.
This cozy, convertible Teva sneaker is crafted in a sleeping-bag–inspired design with a quilted upper and collapsible heel for easy on-off style.
Get 30% off UGG's faux-fur slingback that combines the laid-back appeal of a sandal with the plush softness of your favorite slipper.
Nothing says cozy season quite like UGGs. This style delivers extra comfort with a lining crafted from UGGplush, a moisture-wicking textile made from a wool-rich blend but crafted to feel and wear like genuine shearling.
Step into winter in a platform Chelsea boot that will stand the test of time.
Best Nordstrom Winter Sale Handbag Deals
A paper-clip zip pull embodies Off-White's signature irreverence on this compact nylon crossbody suspended from a logo-jacquard strap.
Coach's softly structured little leather bag gets a chic top-handle flap silhouette to carry it two ways.
Stella McCartney's compact yet roomy shoulder bag crafted from faux shearling is complemented by a chunky mixed-finish diamond-cut chain and tonal whipstitching.
A removable shoulder strap delivers versatility to this compact Tory Burch bag made from pebbled leather.
More Nordstrom Winter Sale Deals
Former art buyer Abigail Cook Stone launched Otherland to offer candles that combine art, design and fragrance without the hefty price tag.
Made with superior ceramic, these Staub baking dishes distribute heat evenly and efficiently. This 4-piece set is at an incredible price point right now.
Sometimes the best things in life come in a bottle, like Ralph Lauren's woody cologne.
You're going to need a new set of shades to shield your eyes from the spring and summer sunshine ahead.
