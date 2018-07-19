Olivia Munn Throws Shade at Meghan Markle’s 'Crazy' Family Drama (Exclusive)

Olivia Munn has some thoughts about Meghan Markle’s recent family drama.

ET’s Kevin Frazier sat down with the 38-year-old actress and her Predator co-stars, Sterling K. Brown and Keegan-Michael Key, at 2018 Comic-Con in San Diego on Thursday, where she revealed that the film’s writer-director, Shane Black, actually has ties to Meghan.

“Shane Black used to date Samantha Markle, the really crazy sister,” Munn claimed of the former Suits star’s half-sister. “That is amazing. Shane Black and Samantha Markle. I think we should reunite them.”

“I think she’s single, I think he’s single. He could be Prince Harry’s brother-in-law. Who doesn’t want to make that happen?” she asked. “And maybe Samantha would calm down. She’s real angry. She says a lot of crazy stuff in the press.”

Samantha and her father, Thomas Markle, have both made headlines with claims against Meghan since she got engaged to Prince Harry last year. In an interview with ET in 2016, however, Samantha praised her sister as “very beautiful and conservative, very real, very giving. She’s just a peaceful person.”



As for whether Munn is hoping to marry into the royal family as well, she insisted she has no plans to follow Meghan into duchess life. “I don’t want to marry a prince,” she said, after Frazier suggested she could try her chances with Prince Andrew, the divorced son of Queen Elizabeth. “He’s like the dad's age!” she shot back.

“I don’t want to give up my career. I want my friends to marry princes,” Munn, who just returned from London, continued. “When you’re a royal, you have to give things up.”

London ✔️ A post shared by Olivia Munn (@oliviamunn) on Jul 16, 2018 at 3:37pm PDT

Munn's career definitely couldn't be hotter at the moment, as she stars as Casey Bracket in The Predator, a scientist who teams up with a group of military men to stop the genetically enhanced super species from destroying mankind.

"My character was brought in by the CIA to explain what’s going on with this Predator,” she shared, as Brown explained how the upcoming film fits in with the 1987 Predator starring Arnold Schwarzenegger.

"We honor that the Predator has been here several times in the past," he said. "We’re trying to collect as much information as we can to arm ourselves, to learn about the Predator and be ready to fight it the next time coming forward."

"It's simply another chapter in the story of the universe of the Predator," Key added of the film. "It's another piece."

The Predator hits theaters on Sept. 14. See more on the movie in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Meghan Markle's Dad Thomas Wants Royal Family to Come Out of 'Silence Mode' and Speak With Him

Olivia Munn Gets a 'Badass' Nickname From Sterling K. Brown on the Set of 'The Predator' (Exclusive)

Olivia Munn Says Coming Forward 'Is Difficult' After Accusing Brett Ratner of Sexual Misconduct

Related Gallery