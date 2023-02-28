If you're a runner, we've got some good news. While we've shared our round-ups of the best men's running shoes and women's running shoes, and we've even compiled a list of the best sneaker deals for spring--now we've got a new steal to celebrate because we're racing to tell you about a sale on one of our favorite running shoe brands.

On, a company from the Swiss Alps, is dedicated to creating sustainable workout gear and uses the latest innovations to deliver some of the best athletic products on the market. Currently on rare (but highly appreciated) sale at REI, On's Cloudgo Running Shoes are 30% off.

Shop On Cloudgo Footwear

If you haven't had a chance to slip your feet into these plush, cushioned running shoes, now's the time lace up. Potentially one of the best-cushioned running shoes on the market, On Cloudgo Road Running Shoes, keep your feet comfortable while providing ample support during your run. Wearing these kicks on your next jog around the block, expect soft landings and bouncy push-offs, as if you were running on a fluffy cloud. And select men's and women's styles are both discounted by 30%.

Whether you're a long-time runner or you've chosen a running routine to get in shape ahead of spring break, check out these impressive sneakers from On.

