The sensational skillet that's been sweeping Instagram and TikTok just got an upgrade.

Today, Our Place introduced the Always Pan 2.0. At first glance (and a much longer glance) the sleek and colorful pan appears to look just like the original 8-in-1 multi-purpose Always Pan that's taken social media by storm. But there is one important difference: This one is oven safe.

Previously the Always Pan could take on the challenge of several pans by having eight different functions: braising, searing, straining, steaming, sautéing, frying, boiling, and serving. But the brand new Always Pan 2.0 can take on the oven too, so the pan becomes a 10-in-1 superior cookware option. Made with Thermakind technology, the new pan comes with a non-toxic ceramic coating which is said to last 50% longer.

You could already do everything outside of the oven with the Always Pan, but the Always Pan 2.0 can stand up to all your cooking, baking and broiling needs. The hardest decision when purchasing this innovative cookware piece is deciding which of the eight brilliant colors is right for your kitchen. There's a neutral grey Steam hue, a suave and modern black, a lovely light lavender and more.

Clear out your old pots and pans, because Our Place has one pan to rule them all.

