Outdoor Voices Is Having A Black Friday Sale Right Now: Save up to 70% on Leggings, Exercise Dresses and More
Celeb-approved activewear brand Outdoor Voices first graced us with the cult-favorite Exercise Dress three years ago — and since then has become known for some of the best workout and lounge essentials. Starting today, Outdoor Voices is running a Black Friday sale with 70% off on select items and 30% off sitewide, including discounts on our favorite leggings, sports bras, fleece pullovers, and more. The full Black Friday discount is shown in the cart.
Just in time to revamp your workout wardrobe for the colder days ahead, so much celeb-approved athleisure is on sale to keep you comfortable and cute all season long. Outdoor Voices makes the kind of stylish exercise clothes that get you excited to do daily workouts with activewear that keeps you looking good whether you're in the gym, running errands, or walking your dog.
Whether you want to stock up on leggings beloved by Hailey Bieber, Sophie Turner, and Sophia Bush, or save on a new exercise dress without hunting for dupes, now's a great time to snag bestsellers for less. From sports bras to bike shorts and the brand's famous colorblock leggings, we’ve rounded up our favorite activewear deals to shop from the Outdoor Voices Black Friday Sale below.
Save big on your new go-to studio legging featuring a high-rise fold over waistband for unrestricted comfort.
Outdoor Voices' highest impact legging is made in sweat-wicking SuperForm fabric, featuring two phone pockets and a waistband with an internal drawstring for a customized fit.
What makes this cuddly and functional layer even more of a must-have are the roomy pockets for carrying all your essentials to your workout, on your dog walk, or in the woods.
Cold winter days and nights call for an oversized, fleece layer that's both cozy and stylish. OV's new MegaFleece Snap Sweatshirt comes complete with a roomy kangaroo pocket for added function.
Play tennis year round in Outdoor Voices' newest exercise dress designed for the courts. Made in Textured Compression, the Court Dress features the Double Time Bra on top, Court Skort on the bottom, and cutout details.
This cozy, lightweight fleece pairs just as well with activewear sets as it does with jeans.
For lounging and low-impact workouts, this longline sports bra features a contrast trim.
Pair the SeamlessRib Longline Bra with its matching ribbed 7/8 legging.
Embrace the powerhouse you are with this color-blocked athletic style, with enough support for larger chests.
The exercise dress that started it all. The OG Outdoor Voices exercise dress, made from the brand's breathable LightSpeed fabric, has adjustable straps, built-in shorts liner, pockets and leg grippers.
Made for medium to high-sweat activities, these track pants feature a drawstring waist, wide legs with adjustable cuffs, and pockets on either side.
The Double Time Bra is a scoop neck sports bra made from breathable fabric — so you can sweat through your toughest workout without feeling uncomfortable.
Prepare for the brisk fall weather with this preppy polo-style cotton terry sweatshirt.
Made from sweat-wicking fabric, these Outdoor Voices leggings were made for high impact activities like running, training, jogging and more.
With a built-in shelf bra and supportive, non-restrictive SuperForm fabric, there are few things you can't do in the Outdoor Voices One Shoulder Dress. At a deep discount, it's even more difficult to resist this adorable design.
