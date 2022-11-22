Celeb-approved activewear brand Outdoor Voices first graced us with the cult-favorite Exercise Dress three years ago — and since then has become known for some of the best workout and lounge essentials. Starting today, Outdoor Voices is running a Black Friday sale with 70% off on select items and 30% off sitewide, including discounts on our favorite leggings, sports bras, fleece pullovers, and more. The full Black Friday discount is shown in the cart.

Get 70% Off Outdoor Voices

Just in time to revamp your workout wardrobe for the colder days ahead, so much celeb-approved athleisure is on sale to keep you comfortable and cute all season long. Outdoor Voices makes the kind of stylish exercise clothes that get you excited to do daily workouts with activewear that keeps you looking good whether you're in the gym, running errands, or walking your dog.

Whether you want to stock up on leggings beloved by Hailey Bieber, Sophie Turner, and Sophia Bush, or save on a new exercise dress without hunting for dupes, now's a great time to snag bestsellers for less. From sports bras to bike shorts and the brand's famous colorblock leggings, we’ve rounded up our favorite activewear deals to shop from the Outdoor Voices Black Friday Sale below.

SuperForm 7/8 Legging Outdoor Voices SuperForm 7/8 Legging Outdoor Voices' highest impact legging is made in sweat-wicking SuperForm fabric, featuring two phone pockets and a waistband with an internal drawstring for a customized fit. $98 $34 Shop Now

MegaFleece Snap Up Hoodie Outdoor Voices MegaFleece Snap Up Hoodie What makes this cuddly and functional layer even more of a must-have are the roomy pockets for carrying all your essentials to your workout, on your dog walk, or in the woods. $138 $97 Shop Now

MegaFleece Snap Up Outdoor Voices MegaFleece Snap Up Cold winter days and nights call for an oversized, fleece layer that's both cozy and stylish. OV's new MegaFleece Snap Sweatshirt comes complete with a roomy kangaroo pocket for added function. $138 $97 Shop Now

Court Dress Outdoor Voices Court Dress Play tennis year round in Outdoor Voices' newest exercise dress designed for the courts. Made in Textured Compression, the Court Dress features the Double Time Bra on top, Court Skort on the bottom, and cutout details. $108 $48 Shop Now

Powerhouse Bra Outdoor Voices Powerhouse Bra Embrace the powerhouse you are with this color-blocked athletic style, with enough support for larger chests. $78 $17 Shop Now

The Exercise Dress Outdoor Voices The Exercise Dress The exercise dress that started it all. The OG Outdoor Voices exercise dress, made from the brand's breathable LightSpeed fabric, has adjustable straps, built-in shorts liner, pockets and leg grippers. $100 $41 Shop Now

Relay Pant Outdoor Voices Relay Pant Made for medium to high-sweat activities, these track pants feature a drawstring waist, wide legs with adjustable cuffs, and pockets on either side. $98 $34 Shop Now

Double Time Bra Outdoor Voices Double Time Bra The Double Time Bra is a scoop neck sports bra made from breathable fabric — so you can sweat through your toughest workout without feeling uncomfortable. $48 $24 Shop Now

One Shoulder Dress Outdoor Voices One Shoulder Dress With a built-in shelf bra and supportive, non-restrictive SuperForm fabric, there are few things you can't do in the Outdoor Voices One Shoulder Dress. At a deep discount, it's even more difficult to resist this adorable design. $100 $41 Shop Now

For more savings, be sure to check out our ultimate guide to this year’s Black Friday sales for the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, and more.

RELATED CONTENT:

Outdoor Voices Debuts Its Coziest Fall Collection for New Adventures

Alo Yoga's Epic Black Friday Sale Is Full of Celeb-Loved Activewear

Get 60% off Running Shoes and Gear at Nike's Black Friday Sale

The lululemon Belt Bag Is Finally Back in Stock Right Now

Take 20% Off Bedding and Home Gifts at Parachute's Black Friday Sale

Sephora's Cyber Week Sale Starts Today: Shop The 20 Best Deals

12 lululemon Gifts So Good That You'll Want to Keep Them for Yourself

The REI Gear Up Get Out Sale Is Here: Shop The Best Outdoor Gear Deals

The Best Carry-On Luggage and Weekender Bags for Holiday Travel

The 22 Best Leggings for Lounging, Working Out and Yoga in 2022