Pamela Anderson is celebrating a new chapter in her life -- and a new style.

The actress, model and activist is one of the new faces of Pandora jewelry, and she walked the carpet at the launch of the brand's Lab Grown Diamond District in the Big Apple, held amid New York Fashion Week on Wednesday.

Anderson attended the event with her two sons, Brandon and Dylan -- who appear in the Pandora campaign alongside her -- and she spoke with ET about her fashion and beauty ethos at this time in her life, and how she's embracing "natural beauty."

"The 90's was the 90's, and now it's 2023," Anderson shared. "I like to do things that are different, I feel like... [and] this is a new chapter of my life."

Anderson quipped that, while she likes going sans make-up, the fact is that "natural beauty still takes two hours in front of a mirror."

However, for Wednesday's event, the actress was decked out in some elegant glam and dripping with ethically sourced Pandora diamonds. According to Anderson, Pandora's business practices are what drew her to the brand in the first place.

"It was fun to work with them and [they are] kind of aligned with the way that I think, and Pandora's always been a sustainable company," Anderson shared. "We thought it was a good [fit]."

The iconic model said that, in reality, rocking diamonds is a far cry from how she's been dressing and living in recent years.

"It's funny because, you know, I'm always in the garden now. I always have dirt under my nails," Anderson said. "So it's nice to wear diamonds just to glam it up a little bit."

Apart from working with Pandora, performing onstage in a production of Chicago, and writing a revealing tell-all memoir, Anderson has had a full plate -- and for her, it's a sign that she's been doing things right.

"I'm doing things that I always wanted to do," she said. "I always tell my kids, 'That's what success is. It's doing the things you love.'"

Anderson previously opened up about her fresh-faced style in an interview with Elle last month, where the 56-year-old Baywatch alum explained that she didn't often have a say in her appearance during the early days of her career. "I just went along with what people were telling me what to do," she said.

However, in 2019, Anderson's makeup artist, Alexis Vogel, died from breast cancer. The loss put Anderson's perspective on beauty in sharp perspective. "She was the best," Anderson said of Vogel. "And since then, I just felt, without Alexis, it's just better for me not to wear makeup."

