Shopping

Pamela Anderson’s Swimsuit Collection With Frankies Bikinis Is Bound to Be Summer’s Hottest Collab

By Lauren Gruber
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
pamela Anderson
Frankies Bikinis

If anyone knows a thing or two about swimsuits, it would be Pamela Anderson — it's hard to picture the actress and model without thinking of her iconic red Baywatch one-piece. It seems only natural that Anderson would be the next celebrity to collaborate with Frankies Bikinis on her first-ever swimsuit collection, dropping Thursday, May 4 at 12 p.m. EST.

“I have been in a bathing suit for most of my life,” Anderson said in a press release. “Based on some of my all-time favorites and treasured archives, I created my dream collection – I took everything I loved and put them into these pieces – the high-cut leg, one-pieces with buttons, long ties on the bottoms, cute fabrics and colors, and more.”

Shop Frankies Bikinis

A collaboration between Pamela Anderson and Frankies Bikinis has been a long time coming. The founder of Frankies Bikinis, Francesca Aiello, grew up with Anderson and her two sons in Paradise Cove, a beach community in Malibu, California. Anderson even recalls Aiello dropping handmade bikinis into her mailbox when Aiello was first getting her start as a designer.

“I am so honored to be partnering with Pamela on this collection, she is such an icon in the swimwear world, and a massive inspiration to women across the world," Aiello, told Vogue.

While we wait with bated breath for the 22-piece Pamela Anderson x Frankies Bikinis collection to launch, we've rounded up some of our favorite Frankies Bikinis swimsuits to shop now — including pieces from the brand's latest collaboration with actress Sydney Sweeney.

Mel Plissé High Neck One Piece Swimsuit
Mel Plissé High Neck One Piece Swimsuit
Frankies Bikinis
Mel Plissé High Neck One Piece Swimsuit

For an evening out with the girls, pair this versatile one-piece swimsuit with your favorite pair of jeans. 

$180$108
x SYDNEY SWEENEY Lucia Underwire Bikini Top
x SYDNEY SWEENEY Lucia Underwire Bikini Top
Frankies Bikinis
x SYDNEY SWEENEY Lucia Underwire Bikini Top

Sultry lace and underwire gives this bathing suit a lingerie-inspired twist.

$115
$85
Cleo Floral Bralette Bikini Top
Cleo Floral Bralette Bikini Top
Frankies Bikinis
Cleo Floral Bralette Bikini Top

The lime green floral print of this bralette-style top just screams summer vacation.

$95
$80
x SYDNEY SWEENEY Gemma Wrap One Piece Swimsuit
x SYDNEY SWEENEY Gemma Wrap One Piece Swimsuit
Frankies Bikinis
x SYDNEY SWEENEY Gemma Wrap One Piece Swimsuit

Sydney Sweeney's unforgettable Euphoria bathing suit comes in two new prints: blue floral and red cherries.

$180
Harlow Terry Halter Bikini Top
Harlow Terry Halter Bikini Top
Frankies Bikinis
Harlow Terry Halter Bikini Top

Take 50% off this star-studded triangle top in a playful lilac shade.

$100$50
$80$48
Penelope Ruffle Tankini Bikini Top
Penelope Ruffle Tankini Bikini Top
Frankies Bikinis
Penelope Ruffle Tankini Bikini Top

Tankinis are making a comeback, and we're loving this ruffled tie-front top for the beach and beyond.

$125
$85
x SYDNEY SWEENEY Tia Triangle Bikini Top
x SYDNEY SWEENEY Tia Triangle Bikini Top
Frankies Bikinis
x SYDNEY SWEENEY Tia Triangle Bikini Top

Pink embroidery and a scallop trim makes this key lime-colored suit extra sweet.

$85
$90
Bellamy Ribbed Floral Bikini Top
Bellamy Ribbed Floral Bikini Top
Frankies Bikinis
Bellamy Ribbed Floral Bikini Top

The first layered option from Frankie's Bikinis, this top features an adjustable ribbed outer layer than can be worn under or over the bust for custom coverage.

$95
$95
Fawn Ruffle One Piece Swimsuit
Fawn Ruffle One Piece Swimsuit
Frankies Bikinis
Fawn Ruffle One Piece Swimsuit

Cheeky coverage, a low back and playful ruffles make this one-piece equal parts sexy and sweet.

$185
Lucia Shine Underwire Bikini Top
Lucia Shine Underwire Bikini Top
Frankies Bikinis
Lucia Shine Underwire Bikini Top

Supportive underwire makes this top a great option for fuller chests.

$115
$90

RELATED CONTENT:

16 Best Swimsuit Cover-Ups on Amazon Plus the Best-Selling Beach Dress

Frankies Bikinis' Celeb-Favorite Swimsuits Are 20% Off Right Now

The Best Swimsuits to Shop for Your Spring Vacation

Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS Swim Collection Launches New Barbiecore Styles

MeUndies Launches Comfy New Swimsuit Collection for Men and Women

17 Spring Vacation Essentials at Amazon to Shop for Your Next Trip

The Best Swimsuits on Amazon: Shop Spring Styles Starting at $17

The 18 Best One-Piece Swimsuits on Amazon to Shop This Spring