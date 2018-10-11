It's been 11 years since Enchanted came out, and fans are still asking about a sequel.

Patrick Dempsey is giving all the fairy-tale fans a very exciting update about the highly anticipated movie that is in the works. The 52-year-old actor told ET's Katie Krause in an exclusive sit-down interview at the Dempsey Center in Lewiston, Maine, that he'd totally be up for reprising his role of Robert Philip, revealing that a team is "in the process of working on the book, the lyrics and the musical aspects."

"We'll see what happens," Dempsey shared. "I think it's such a beloved movie we need to make sure it's right before we move forward. And certainly, Amy was remarkable in that film and she's an incredible actress and James Marsden as well. We'll see, I hope it can live up to what we did originally, that's the important thing. If it happens, then we do it."

However, Dempsey hasn't seen a script yet and admitted he hasn't signed on the dotted line as far as a contract. Amy Adams, on her end, has also stated that she would "absolutely" be part of a sequel.

"But we've been talking about it and I'm just waiting for them to go through the process," he explained. "It's a tough one to redo so well see… A lot of people come up to me [asking about Enchanted] and they always ask for the chipmunk," he laughs.

As far as where he sees his character now, "He probably 10 years older and [Giselle and Robert] are still together. They have a child together and I think they are battling what it means to be getting older and I think she wants to go back to Andalasia so she doesn't have to age. I think that's what it is, I don't know but we will see."

Dempsey, meanwhile, also touched on another one of his former gigs: Grey's Anatomy. Former McDreamy praised "wonderful" Ellen Pompeo and how great it is that the hospital drama has been on for 15 seasons.

