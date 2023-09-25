Two paws up for this new record!

On Sunday, 219 dogs helped set a new Guinness World Record for most dogs attending a film screening in honor of the upcoming PAW Patrol: The Might Movie. While ET's Kevin Frazier hosted the event in partnership with Best Friends Animal Society and Street Food Cinema, hundreds of four-legged friends stole the spotlight as they attended the movie screening at the Autry Museum in Griffith Park in Los Angeles and set the new record previously held by 199 dogs in October 2022.

"I was so excited to adjudicate this Guinness World Records attempt for most dogs attending a film screening," Guinness World Records official adjudicator Michael Empric said in a statement. "It's not every day I get to enjoy an 'Officially Amazing' time at the movies with hundreds of furry friends. I'd like to congratulate Paramount Pictures and PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie for their 'paw-some' new record title!"

Brittany Thorn, Executive Director of Best Friends Animal Society in Los Angeles, added, "We are thrilled to have worked with the team at Paramount Pictures to break the Guinness World Records for most dogs at a film screening. I hope people reading about this milestone will be inspired to get out and adopt."

Plus, in just a matter of days, fans can see their favorite animated pups back on the big screen -- this time with superpowers -- as PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie, voiced by stars including Kristen Bell, James Marsden, Mckenna Grace, Taraji P. Henson, Marsai Martin, Kim Kardashian and her kids, North West and Saint West, hits theaters on Sept. 29. Check out the trailer below!

