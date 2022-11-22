Black Friday shopping is in full effect with major discounts on top-rated items that we can't wait to add to our carts. As the colder months of fall and winter move our workout routines indoors, we're shopping for high-quality fitness deals this week to complete our home gyms. Peloton, one of the world's most popular and immersive stationary bikes, is on sale at Dick's Sporting Goods right now, with bikes for $300 off.

Peloton Bike Dick's Sporting Goods Peloton Bike Take your at-home workouts for the next level with a Peloton bike — all you'll need is a membership to take advantage of Peloton's vast library of motivating workout classes. Dick's Sporting Goods' Black Friday deal takes $300 off the Peloton. $1,445 $1,145 Shop Now

Through Saturday, November 26, Dick's Sporting Goods is also taking $300 off the Peloton Bike+ and the Peloton Tread. The Peloton Bike Plus is Peloton’s most premium exercise bike. With a rotating screen, you can spin the 24-inch screen around and join Peloton’s yoga, strength, HIIT, Pilates, and stretch classes.

Peloton Bike+ Dick's Sporting Goods Peloton Bike+ Peloton Bike+ features a larger, brighter, anti-reflective display for sharper, more immersive viewing from any angle. The rear and front-facing speakers create studio quality sound. Additionally, this bike feautres an Auto Resistance knob that can automatically adjust your resistance to follow the instructors’ cues. $2,495 $2,195 Shop Now

While Peloton is most well-known for the Peloton Bike, the Peloton Tread is a quality treadmill with tons of interactive programming for engaging cardio workouts. Designed for beginners and avid runners alike, the Peloton Tread can also be used for walking and you'll have access to thousands of guided workouts and interactive training. With a maximum speed of 12.5 miles per hour, competitive or experienced runners can enjoy fast, high-intensity running at home.

Peloton Tread Dick's Sporting Goods Peloton Tread Whehter you prefer running, walking, hiking, strength, or bootcamp, the Peloton Tread brings a studio experience at home for an immersive workout. $3,495 $3,195 Shop Now

If you're looking for a gift for your fitness-obsessed friends and family or want to take your home gym to the next level, be sure to take advantage of these Peloton Black Friday deals before Dick's Sporting Goods' sale comes to an end.

For more savings, be sure to check out our ultimate guide to this year’s Black Friday sales for the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, and more.

