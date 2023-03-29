The Peloton Bike not only spurred a cult following, but also and a whole new market for high-intensity cycling workouts. Today's the perfect time to pick one up and upgrade your springtime workouts as Amazon and Dick's Sporting Goods are offering a rare deal on the Original Peloton Bike. If you're looking to give your at-home workouts a boost, act fast to get $200 off the indoor stationary bike for $1,245, instead of $1,445.

Original Peloton Bike Amazon Original Peloton Bike Take your at-home workouts to the next level with a Peloton bike — all you'll need is a membership to take advantage of Peloton's vast library of motivating workout classes. $1,445 $1,245 AT AMAZON Shop Now $1,445 $1,245 AT DICK'S SPORTING GOODS Shop Now

Peloton is one of the world's most popular and immersive stationary bikes. It has a 21.5-inch display and rear-facing speakers that let you take classes and get the most out of your workouts. With a Peloton All-Access Membership ($44 monthly), you'll get unlimited access to Peloton's entire library of content on both your new Bike and through the Peloton App.

Needing only a 4-by-2-foot space, the Peloton Bike fits well in small spaces. Shoes and accessories like workout mats and dumbbells are all sold separately, but you can grab them all on sale at Amazon to start cycling, stat.

If you are more of a runner than a cyclist, you can also score Peloton's Treadmill on sale right now, too. The Peloton Tread is $200 off at Dick's Sporting Goods. With Apple Watch, Strava and Bluetooth compatibility as well as classes from hiking to bootcamp and strength, this best-in-class treadmill experience will help drive you to run, walk and train towards all of your goals.

Peloton Tread Dick's Sporting Goods Peloton Tread Whehter you prefer running, walking, hiking, strength, or bootcamp, the Peloton Tread brings a studio experience at home for an immersive workout. $3,495 $3,295 Shop Now

Take advantage of the Peloton deal today to take your home gym to the next level this spring and give your workouts a boost. For more motivation to make healthy habits this year, check out our guide for tools to help with fitness goals, meal-planning, wardrobe updates, mental-health goals and more.

Find more of the best Amazon Prime Member-only deals and amazing discounts for Amazon shoppers with our ultimate guide for Amazon shopping.

RELATED CONTENT:

The 14 Best lululemon Lookalikes TikTok Found on Amazon

Lululemon Just Restocked Its Famous Belt Bag in New Spring Colors

Save Up to 70% On Adidas Ultraboost Running Shoes This Week

The Best Running Shoes for Women In 2023

The Best Fitness Deals Available to Shop at Amazon

Chris Hemsworth's At-Home Workout Essentials Are 54% Off Right Now

The Best Fitness Subscriptions Worth the Money

Celeb-Approved Workout Classes to Help You Get Fit in 2023

The Best Garmin Smartwatches for Achieving Your 2023 Goals