Peloton Bikes Are $200 Off Right Now, Plus Shop the Best Deals on Accessories at Amazon
If there's one thing we've learned about fitness in the last few years, it's that you don't always need to leave home to get a quality workout. Stationary bikes have since skyrocketed in popularity as a top choice for at-home workouts, and Peloton bikes are leading the charge thanks to their compact size and variety of motivational online classes.
Today is the perfect time to pick one up and upgrade your home gym. Amazon is offering a rare deal on the Original Peloton Bike with $200 off the indoor stationary bike. Down to $1,245 from the usual price of $1,445, this deal gets you a full body workout for less.
Take your at-home workouts to the next level with a Peloton bike — all you'll need is a membership to take advantage of Peloton's vast library of motivating workout classes.
Peloton is one of the world's most popular and immersive stationary bikes. It has a 21.5-inch display and rear-facing speakers that let you take classes and get the most out of your workouts. With a Peloton All-Access Membership ($44 monthly), you'll get unlimited access to Peloton's entire library of content on both your new Bike and through the Peloton App.
Needing only a 4-by-2-foot space, the Peloton Bike fits well in small spaces. Cycling shoes and accessories like workout mats and dumbbells are sold separately, but you can grab them all on sale at Amazon to get moving, stat. Give your workouts a boost and take advantage of the best Peloton deals today.
Get the most out of your Peloton workouts with this interactive strength-training device that helps correct your form.
Step up your spin class with your own bike cleats from Peloton. The custom clip-in shoe enables you to peddle faster for a better workout.
Another Peloton shoe option, this pair has a single hook and loop strap for easy on and off.
Seamlessly compatible with Peloton devices, this heart rate arm band connects to bluetooth to let you monitor your heart rate throughout your workout.
Made from cast iron with a premium urethane coating and nonslip grip, use these dumbbells to tone your arms during your ride for a full-body workout.
Ease your way up to dumbbells with 1, 2, or 3-pound Peloton weights.
