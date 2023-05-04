If there's one thing we've learned about fitness in the last few years, it's that you don't always need to leave home to get a quality workout. Stationary bikes have since skyrocketed in popularity as a top choice for at-home workouts, and Peloton bikes are leading the charge thanks to their compact size and variety of motivational online classes.

Today is the perfect time to pick one up and upgrade your home gym. Amazon is offering a rare deal on the Original Peloton Bike with $200 off the indoor stationary bike. Down to $1,245 from the usual price of $1,445, this deal gets you a full body workout for less.

Original Peloton Bike Amazon Original Peloton Bike Take your at-home workouts to the next level with a Peloton bike — all you'll need is a membership to take advantage of Peloton's vast library of motivating workout classes. $1,445 $1,245 Shop Now

Peloton is one of the world's most popular and immersive stationary bikes. It has a 21.5-inch display and rear-facing speakers that let you take classes and get the most out of your workouts. With a Peloton All-Access Membership ($44 monthly), you'll get unlimited access to Peloton's entire library of content on both your new Bike and through the Peloton App.

Needing only a 4-by-2-foot space, the Peloton Bike fits well in small spaces. Cycling shoes and accessories like workout mats and dumbbells are sold separately, but you can grab them all on sale at Amazon to get moving, stat. Give your workouts a boost and take advantage of the best Peloton deals today.

Peloton Guide Amazon Peloton Guide Get the most out of your Peloton workouts with this interactive strength-training device that helps correct your form. $295 $195 Shop Now

Peloton Dumbbells Amazon Peloton Dumbbells Made from cast iron with a premium urethane coating and nonslip grip, use these dumbbells to tone your arms during your ride for a full-body workout. $55-$155 $47-$132 Shop Now

For more of the best Amazon Prime Member-only deals and amazing discounts for Amazon shoppers, check out our ultimate guide for Amazon shopping.

RELATED CONTENT:

The 14 Best lululemon Lookalikes TikTok Found on Amazon

Lululemon Just Restocked Its Famous Belt Bag in New Spring Colors

Save Up to 70% On Adidas Ultraboost Running Shoes This Week

The Best Running Shoes for Women In 2023

The Best Fitness Deals Available to Shop at Amazon

Chris Hemsworth's At-Home Workout Essentials Are 54% Off Right Now

The Best Fitness Subscriptions Worth the Money

Celeb-Approved Workout Classes to Help You Get Fit in 2023

The Best Garmin Smartwatches for Achieving Your 2023 Goals