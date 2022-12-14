As we approach a new year, fitness climbs to the top of our minds, especially with the colder months of winter moving our workout routines indoors. While Cyber Monday flew by in the blink of an eye, the end-of-year savings are still in full effect and we're shopping for high-quality fitness deals to complete our home gyms. If you’re looking to start or restart a fitness habit in the new year, Peloton bikes are on sale at Dick's Sporting Goods and Amazon ahead of Christmas and Hanukkah.

Peloton is one of the world's most popular and immersive stationary bikes. You can get a head start on your New Year's fitness resolution and save $200, too. With a Peloton All-Access Membership ($44 monthly), you'll get unlimited access to Peloton's entire library of content on both your new Bike and through the Peloton App.

Peloton Bike Dick's Sporting Goods Peloton Bike Take your at-home workouts for the next level with a Peloton bike — all you'll need is a membership to take advantage of Peloton's vast library of motivating workout classes. Dick's Sporting Goods and Amazon's end-of-year deals take $200 off the Peloton. $1,445 $1,245 DICK'S SPORTING GOODS Shop Now $1,445 $1,245 AMAZON Shop Now

Dick's Sporting Goods is also taking $200 off the Peloton Bike+ and the Peloton Tread. The Peloton Bike Plus is Peloton’s most premium exercise bike. With a rotating screen, you can spin the 24-inch screen around and join Peloton’s yoga, strength, HIIT, Pilates, and stretch classes.

Peloton Bike+ Dick's Sporting Goods Peloton Bike+ Peloton Bike+ features a larger, brighter, anti-reflective display for sharper, more immersive viewing from any angle. The rear and front-facing speakers create studio quality sound. Additionally, this bike feautres an Auto Resistance knob that can automatically adjust your resistance to follow the instructors’ cues. $2,495 $2,295 Shop Now

While Peloton is most well-known for the Peloton Bike, the Peloton Tread is a quality treadmill with tons of interactive programming for engaging cardio workouts. Designed for beginners and avid runners alike, the Peloton Tread can also be used for walking and you'll have access to thousands of guided workouts and interactive training. With a maximum speed of 12.5 miles per hour, competitive or experienced runners can enjoy fast, high-intensity running at home.

Peloton Tread Dick's Sporting Goods Peloton Tread Whehter you prefer running, walking, hiking, strength, or bootcamp, the Peloton Tread brings a studio experience at home for an immersive workout. $3,495 $3,295 Shop Now

If you're looking for the ultimate fitness gift for your most active friends and family or want to take your home gym to the next level, be sure to take advantage of these holiday Peloton deals.

