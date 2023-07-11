Shop

Peloton Bikes Are On Sale for Their Lowest Prices Ever During Prime Day: Get $350 Off Today

By Lauren Gruber
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Peloton Deals 2023
Peloton

If there's one thing we've learned about fitness in the last few years, it's that you don't always need to leave home to get a quality workout. Stationary bikes have since skyrocketed in popularity as a top choice for at-home workouts, and Peloton bikes are leading the charge thanks to their compact size and variety of motivational online classes.

Amazon Prime Day kicked off today, making now the perfect time to upgrade your home gym with a new exercise bike. Both the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Bike+ are seeing massive discounts for Prime Day 2023. With the original bike down to $1,145 from the usual price of $1,445 and the Bike+ on sale for $350 off, these Prime Day deals are the Peloton bikes' lowest prices of the year.

Peloton Bike+
Peloton Bike+
Amazon
Peloton Bike+

Peloton Bike+ features a larger, brighter, anti-reflective display for sharper, more immersive viewing from any angle. The rear and front-facing speakers create studio quality sound. Additionally, this bike feautres an Auto Resistance knob that can automatically adjust your resistance to follow the instructors’ cues.

$2,495$2,145
Original Peloton Bike
Original Peloton Bike with Immersive 22" HD Touchscreen
Amazon
Original Peloton Bike

Take your at-home workouts to the next level with a Peloton bike — all you'll need is a membership to take advantage of Peloton's vast library of motivating workout classes. 

$1,445$1,145

Peloton is one of the world's most popular and immersive stationary bikes. It has a 21.5-inch display and rear-facing speakers that let you take classes and get the most out of your workouts. With a Peloton All-Access Membership ($44 monthly), you'll get unlimited access to Peloton's entire library of content on both your new Bike and through the Peloton App. 

Needing only a 4-by-2-foot space, the Peloton Bike fits well in small spaces. Cycling shoes and accessories like yoga blocks and dumbbells are sold separately, but you can grab them all on sale at Amazon to get moving, stat. Give your workouts a boost and take advantage of all the best Prime Day Peloton deals today.

Peloton Cycling Shoes for Bike and Bike+
Peloton Cycling Shoes for Bike and Bike+
Peloton
Peloton Cycling Shoes for Bike and Bike+

Designed specifically for the Peloton bike, these cleats allow you to easily clip in and out of your bike while making your rides as comfortable as possible.

$125$75
Peloton Altos Cycling Shoes for Bike and Bike+
Peloton Altos Cycling Shoes for Bike and Bike+
Amazon
Peloton Altos Cycling Shoes for Bike and Bike+

Another Peloton shoe option, this pair has a single hook and loop strap for easy on and off. 

$145$87
Peloton Guide
Peloton Guide
Amazon
Peloton Guide

Get the most out of your Peloton workouts with this interactive strength-training device that helps correct your form.

$295$166
Peloton Yoga Block
Peloton Yoga Block
Amazon
Peloton Yoga Block

Get 50% off a pair of Peloton yoga blocks. These Peloton accessories can help safely modify poses to suit your level of flexibility or to hold a pose longer without strain.

$30$15
Peloton Dumbbells
Peloton Dumbbells
Amazon
Peloton Dumbbells

Made from cast iron with a premium urethane coating and nonslip grip, use these dumbbells to tone your arms during your ride for a full-body workout.

$55$39

Not an Amazon Prime member? Right now, in honor of their biggest sale of the year, Amazon is offering new Amazon Prime subscribers a 30-day free trial. That means new members can take advantage of all the perks and deals of a Prime membership risk-free for 30 days: including the deep discounts of Prime Day 2023.

