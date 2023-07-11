If there's one thing we've learned about fitness in the last few years, it's that you don't always need to leave home to get a quality workout. Stationary bikes have since skyrocketed in popularity as a top choice for at-home workouts, and Peloton bikes are leading the charge thanks to their compact size and variety of motivational online classes.

Amazon Prime Day kicked off today, making now the perfect time to upgrade your home gym with a new exercise bike. Both the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Bike+ are seeing massive discounts for Prime Day 2023. With the original bike down to $1,145 from the usual price of $1,445 and the Bike+ on sale for $350 off, these Prime Day deals are the Peloton bikes' lowest prices of the year.

Peloton Bike+ Amazon Peloton Bike+ Peloton Bike+ features a larger, brighter, anti-reflective display for sharper, more immersive viewing from any angle. The rear and front-facing speakers create studio quality sound. Additionally, this bike feautres an Auto Resistance knob that can automatically adjust your resistance to follow the instructors’ cues. $2,495 $2,145 Shop Now

Original Peloton Bike Amazon Original Peloton Bike Take your at-home workouts to the next level with a Peloton bike — all you'll need is a membership to take advantage of Peloton's vast library of motivating workout classes. $1,445 $1,145 Shop Now

Peloton is one of the world's most popular and immersive stationary bikes. It has a 21.5-inch display and rear-facing speakers that let you take classes and get the most out of your workouts. With a Peloton All-Access Membership ($44 monthly), you'll get unlimited access to Peloton's entire library of content on both your new Bike and through the Peloton App.

Needing only a 4-by-2-foot space, the Peloton Bike fits well in small spaces. Cycling shoes and accessories like yoga blocks and dumbbells are sold separately, but you can grab them all on sale at Amazon to get moving, stat. Give your workouts a boost and take advantage of all the best Prime Day Peloton deals today.

Peloton Guide Amazon Peloton Guide Get the most out of your Peloton workouts with this interactive strength-training device that helps correct your form. $295 $166 Shop Now

Peloton Yoga Block Amazon Peloton Yoga Block Get 50% off a pair of Peloton yoga blocks. These Peloton accessories can help safely modify poses to suit your level of flexibility or to hold a pose longer without strain. $30 $15 Shop Now

Peloton Dumbbells Amazon Peloton Dumbbells Made from cast iron with a premium urethane coating and nonslip grip, use these dumbbells to tone your arms during your ride for a full-body workout. $55 $39 Shop Now

Not an Amazon Prime member? Right now, in honor of their biggest sale of the year, Amazon is offering new Amazon Prime subscribers a 30-day free trial. That means new members can take advantage of all the perks and deals of a Prime membership risk-free for 30 days: including the deep discounts of Prime Day 2023.

Be sure to check out even more great Prime Day deals to shop, handpicked by our friends at CBS News Essentials and CBS Sports Essentials.

