If there's one thing we've learned about fitness in the last few years, it's that you don't always need to leave home to get a quality workout. Stationary bikes have since skyrocketed in popularity as a top choice for at-home workouts, and Peloton bikes are leading the charge thanks to their compact size and variety of motivational online classes.

Right now, both the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Bike+ are seeing massive discounts at Amazon and Dick's Sporting Goods. You can save up to $300 on the popular connected exercise bike to upgrade your home gym for indoor cardio workouts. These extended Labor Day deals are some of the lowest prices we've seen on Peloton bikes this year.

Peloton Bike+ Amazon Peloton Bike+ Peloton Bike+ features a larger, brighter, anti-reflective display for sharper, more immersive viewing from any angle. The rear and front-facing speakers create studio quality sound. Additionally, this bike feautres an Auto Resistance knob that can automatically adjust your resistance to follow the instructors’ cues. $2,495 $2,195 At Amazon Shop Now $2,495 $2,195 At Dick's Sporting Goods Shop Now

Original Peloton Bike Amazon Original Peloton Bike Take your at-home workouts to the next level with a Peloton bike — all you'll need is a membership to take advantage of Peloton's vast library of motivating workout classes. $1,445 $1,245 At Amazon Shop Now $1,445 $1,245 At Dick's Sporting Goods Shop Now

Peloton is one of the world's most popular and immersive stationary bikes. It has a 21.5-inch display and rear-facing speakers that let you take classes and get the most out of your workouts. Needing only a 4-by-2-foot space, the Peloton Bike fits well in small spaces. With a Peloton All-Access Membership ($44 monthly), you'll get unlimited access to Peloton's entire library of content on both your new Bike and through the Peloton App.

Along with the bikes, the Peloton Tread and Peloton Guide are also on sale now. With the Peloton Guide, you can transform your TV into an AI-powered personal trainer. See yourself on screen next to instructors, and correct your form as you go.

Peloton Tread Dick's Sporting Goods Peloton Tread Whehter you prefer running, walking, hiking, strength, or bootcamp, the Peloton Tread brings a studio experience at home for an immersive workout. $3,495 $2,995 Shop Now

Peloton Guide Dick's Sporting Goods Peloton Guide Get the most out of your Peloton workouts with this interactive strength-training device that helps correct your form. $295 $195 Shop Now

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

RELATED CONTENT: