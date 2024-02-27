Peloton bikes remain one of the hottest pieces of workout equipment to own today, but these exercise bikes are also notoriously pricey. If you’ve been waiting to finally invest in a Peloton, now's the time to take your workout indoors and score one at a major discount. Peloton deals don’t come around very often, but you can currently save big on the brand's smart bikes and accessories thanks to a sale happening at Peloton itself.

Now through Thursday, February 29, Peloton is offering steep discounts on workout essentials and bikes starting at $995. From Peloton Bike and Bike+ equipment packages to individual bikes and Peloton Guides, now's your chance to save up to $600 and achieve your fitness goals without breaking the bank.

Shop the Peloton Sale

Whether you’re looking to crank up your cardio, strengthen your muscles or just live a healthier lifestyle, Peloton bikes are perfect for staying active from the comfort of your own home. If there's one thing we've learned about fitness in the last few years, it's that you don't always need to leave house to get a quality workout. Stationary bikes are a top choice for at-home workouts and Peloton bikes are leading the charge thanks to their compact size and variety of motivational online classes.

The Peloton Bike+ Ultimate Package has everything you need for a complete exercise experience, including the Peloton Bike+, cycling shoes, light weights, a water bottle, a Bike mat, a reversible workout mat and three sets of dumbbells. Save $600 on this bundle to get your sweat on and shop all the best last-minute Peloton deals below before it's too late.

Best Peloton Bike Deals

Peloton Bike+ Ultimate Package Peloton Peloton Bike+ Ultimate Package Peloton Bike+ features a larger, brighter, anti-reflective display for sharper, more immersive viewing from any angle. The rear and front-facing speakers create studio-quality sound. Additionally, this bike features an Auto Resistance knob that can automatically adjust your resistance to follow the instructors’ cues. $2,990 $2,390 Shop Now

Refurbished Peloton Bike+ Peloton Refurbished Peloton Bike+ Refurbished models are thoroughly inspected, repaired and tested to be good as new. They also come with a worry-free warranty and include delivery and setup. $1,995 $1,595 Shop Now

Peloton Bike Ultimate Package Peloton Peloton Bike Ultimate Package Take your at-home workouts to the next level with the Original Peloton Bike. This package incdudes cycling shoes with cleats, light weights, a water bottle, Bike mat, reversible workout mat and three sets of dumbbells. $1,940 $1,540 Shop Now

Refurbished Peloton Bike Peloton Refurbished Peloton Bike Perfect for smaller spaces, the Peloton Bike is only 4' x 2' and the 21.5" screen gives you a front-row seat in every class. $1,145 $995 Shop Now

Best Peloton Guide Deals

Peloton Guide Ultimate Package Peloton Peloton Guide Ultimate Package Peloton Guide transforms your TV into an AI-powered personal trainer. See yourself on screen next to instructors, and correct your form as you go. This package includes a reversible workout mat, 6 sets of dumbbells and a water bottle. $785 $485 Shop Now

Peloton Guide Starter Package Peloton Peloton Guide Starter Package Seamlessly count every rep, set target goals and track the weight you use during classes. You'll be able to see in-workout metrics like heart rate, rep counts, calories burned, and more. This package comes with a reversible workout mat, 2 sets of dumbbells and a water bottle. $435 $235 Shop Now

For days that you don't want to cycle, the full spectrum of Peloton content can switch between cycling, strength training, boxing, yoga and meditation classes. With a Peloton All-Access Membership ($44 monthly), you'll get unlimited access to Peloton's entire library of workout classes on both your new Bike and through the Peloton App.

