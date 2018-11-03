Pete Davidson Address Ariana Grande Split on 'Saturday Night Live'

Pete Davidson got candid and sweet while addressing his breakup with his former fiancee, Ariana Grande, on Saturday Night Live.

The comic sat down with Colin Jost and Michael Che on 'Weekend Update' over the weekend, where he ostensibly came out to give his opinion on congressional candidates running for reelection, but made sure to address the elephant in the room.

Davidson kicked the segment off with a coy quip about the split, telling Jost that he never cared about politics or the congressional races, but "after I moved back in with my mom, i started paying attention to them."

After weighing in on several of the candidates, Davidson wrapped up the brief segment by addressing fans who have been asking about the split.

"I know some of you are curious about the breakup, but the truth is, it's nobody's business, but sometimes things just don't work and that's OK," Davidson said, earnestly. "She's a wonderful, strong person and I genuinely wish her all the happiness in the world."

More from Pete on Update. #SNLpic.twitter.com/jbyMFtzQEh — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) November 4, 2018

While Davidson hasn't opened up much publically about the painful split, he did poke fun at his failed engagement in a promo for SNL that was released on Thursday.

In the teaser, Davidson appears alongside Saturday's host, Jonah Hill, as well as musical guest Maggie Rogers, to whom Davidson introduces himself and then immediately asks if she wants to get married.

Shortly after the promo dropped, Grande took to Twitter to post a number of since-deleted tweets seemingly slamming her ex for making the joke.

A source close to Davidson told ET on Friday that the comic is just trying to move on, and comedy is how he does that. "He's obviously hurt it didn't work out but is doing his best to move on. Anyone would be hurt after an engagement was broken off," the source said. "Pete joked about him and Ariana [when they were together]. So joking about breaking up and their relationship is not new."

For more on the couple's high-profile relationship and eventual split, watch the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Ariana Grande Releases New Song 'Thank U, Next' Referencing Pete Davidson and Mac Miller

Ariana Grande Shares Cryptic Tweets About Learning 'From the Pain' After Shading Pete Davidson

Pete Davidson Jokingly Proposes to 'SNL' Musical Guest After Ariana Grande Split

Related Gallery